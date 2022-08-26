Log in
    TORQ   CA89131L1085

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

(TORQ)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:48 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.7700 CAD   +1.32%
08/26TORQ RESOURCES : Financial Statements
PU
08/26TORQ RESOURCES : Financial Statements
PU
08/22Torq Resources Announces Voting Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torq Resources : Financial Statements

08/26/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
(An exploration stage company)

Torq Resources Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated - Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

2,202,828

$

1,899,324

Accounts receivable

36,472

150,258

Prepaid expenses and deposits

492,523

664,433

2,731,823

2,714,015

Equity investment

9

116,166

-

Equipment

3

408,557

383,270

Mineral property interests

4

1,129,929

888,198

Total assets

$

4,386,475

$

3,985,483

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

899,653

$

676,536

Total liabilities

899,653

676,536

Equity

Share capital

7

53,845,806

49,124,432

Share option and warrant reserve

8

9,883,750

9,284,921

Shares to be issued

7(c)

70,862

99,031

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,646)

(52,263)

Deficit

(60,299,950)

(55,147,174)

Total equity

3,486,822

3,308,947

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,386,475

$

3,985,483

Going concern (Note 1 (c)); Commitment (Note 9); Subsequent event (Note 12)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Shawn Wallace"

"Jeffrey Mason"

Chief Executive Officer, and Chair

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated - Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses

Exploration and evaluation

5

$

1,363,174

$

621,617

$

2,932,924

$

741,541

Fees, salaries and other employee benefits

409,192

457,625

922,298

689,508

Legal and professional

95,432

59,458

142,795

140,743

Marketing and investor relations

312,296

207,246

583,228

672,712

Office and administration

205,035

150,124

347,205

362,251

Regulatory, transfer agent

13,845

11,914

37,012

29,585

Project investigation

6

76,930

144,879

102,335

265,865

2,475,904

1,652,863

5,067,797

2,902,205

Other expenses (income)

Net loss from equity investment

9

34,834

-

34,834

-

Interest and other income

(8,980)

(17,269)

(16,636)

(28,625)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

54,999

(28,802)

66,781

50,404

80,853

(46,071)

84,979

21,779

Net loss for the period

$

2,556,757

$

1,606,792

$

5,152,776

$

2,923,984

Other comprehensive loss

Unrealized currency (gain) loss on

translation of foreign operations

(35,993)

12,673

(38,617)

15,661

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$

2,520,764

$

1,619,465

$

5,114,159

$

2,939,645

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

0.03

$

0.02

$

0.06

$

0.04

Basic and diluted weighted average number

84,690,481

77,452,971

82,191,466

77,426,380

of shares

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated - Unaudited)

Number

Share

Accumulated

option

Shares

of

Share

other

Total

Notes

and

to be

Deficit

common

capital

comprehensive

equity

warrant

issued

shares

loss

reserve

Balance, December 31, 2020

77,359,164

$

49,003,385

$

8,558,963

$

-

$

(1,347)

$

(48,669,070)

$

8,891,931

Share options exercised

50,000

41,334

(11,534)

-

-

-

29,800

Share-based compensation

-

-

365,169

-

-

-

365,169

Shares issued as finders' fee

81,250

60,938

-

-

-

-

60,938

Shares to be issued for finders' fee

-

-

-

99,031

-

-

99,031

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(15,661)

-

(15,661)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,923,984)

(2,923,984)

Balance, June 30, 2021

77,490,414

$

49,105,657

$

8,912,598

$

99,031

$

(17,008)

$

(51,593,054)

$

6,507,224

Balance, December 31, 2021

77,515,414

$

49,124,432

$

9,284,921

$

99,031

$

(52,263)

$

(55,147,174)

$

3,308,947

Shares and share purchase warrants

issued pursuant to offering, net of share

issue costs

7(b)

7,033,400

4,693,205

351,670

-

-

-

5,044,875

Share-based compensation

8

-

-

247,159

-

-

-

247,159

Shares to be issued for finders' fee

7(c)

141,667

28,169

-

(28,169)

-

-

-

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

38,617

-

38,617

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(5,152,776)

(5,152,776)

Balance, June 30, 2022

84,690,481

$

53,845,806

$

9,883,750

$

70,862

$

(13,646)

$

(60,299,950)

$

3,486,822

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated - Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

$ (2,556,757)

$

(1,606,792)

$

(5,152,776)

$

(2,923,984)

Non-cash transactions:

Share-based compensation

8 (a)

94,025

348,943

247,159

365,169

Depreciation and loss on disposals

3

23,105

-

39,121

-

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

72,440

17,005

49,541

25,733

Interest and other income

(8,980)

(17,269)

(16,636)

(28,625)

Net loss from equity investment

9

34,834

-

34,834

-

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Accounts receivable

(18,544)

(41,407)

113,627

(40,797)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

31,198

(338,920)

21,715

(384,045)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

119,305

280,435

216,912

378,396

Cash used in operating activities

(2,209,374)

(1,358,005)

(4,446,503)

(2,608,153)

Investing activities

Mineral properties additions

4

(198,745)

(100,910)

(230,490)

(192,468)

Purchase of equipment

3

(36,336)

(84,976)

(45,659)

(197,755)

Acquisition of equity investment

9

(1,000)

-

(1,000)

-

Interest and other income received

8,980

17,269

16,636

28,625

Cash used in investing activities

(227,101)

(168,617)

(260,513)

(361,598)

Financing activities

Proceeds from the exercise of share

-

5,000

-

29,800

options

Proceeds from the issuance of shares and

7(b)

-

-

share purchase warrants

-

5,044,875

Cash provided by financing activities

-

5,000

5,044,875

29,800

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

Increase (decrease) in cash Cash, beginning of the period

(72,559)

(26,388)

(34,355)

(38,104)

(2,509,034)

(1,548,010)

303,504

(2,978,055)

4,711,862

7,318,028

1,899,324

8,748,073

Cash, end of the period

$

2,202,828

$

5,770,018

$

2,202,828

$

5,770,018

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

