Torq Resources : Financial Statements
(An exploration stage company)
Torq Resources Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated - Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
2,202,828
$
1,899,324
Accounts receivable
36,472
150,258
Prepaid expenses and deposits
492,523
664,433
2,731,823
2,714,015
Equity investment
9
116,166
-
Equipment
3
408,557
383,270
Mineral property interests
4
1,129,929
888,198
Total assets
$
4,386,475
$
3,985,483
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
899,653
$
676,536
Total liabilities
899,653
676,536
Equity
Share capital
7
53,845,806
49,124,432
Share option and warrant reserve
8
9,883,750
9,284,921
Shares to be issued
7(c)
70,862
99,031
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,646)
(52,263)
Deficit
(60,299,950)
(55,147,174)
Total equity
3,486,822
3,308,947
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,386,475
$
3,985,483
Going concern (Note 1 (c)); Commitment (Note 9); Subsequent event (Note 12)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Shawn Wallace"
"Jeffrey Mason"
Chief Executive Officer, and Chair
Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated - Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating expenses
Exploration and evaluation
5
$
1,363,174
$
621,617
$
2,932,924
$
741,541
Fees, salaries and other employee benefits
409,192
457,625
922,298
689,508
Legal and professional
95,432
59,458
142,795
140,743
Marketing and investor relations
312,296
207,246
583,228
672,712
Office and administration
205,035
150,124
347,205
362,251
Regulatory, transfer agent
13,845
11,914
37,012
29,585
Project investigation
6
76,930
144,879
102,335
265,865
2,475,904
1,652,863
5,067,797
2,902,205
Other expenses (income)
Net loss from equity investment
9
34,834
-
34,834
-
Interest and other income
(8,980)
(17,269)
(16,636)
(28,625)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
54,999
(28,802)
66,781
50,404
80,853
(46,071)
84,979
21,779
Net loss for the period
$
2,556,757
$
1,606,792
$
5,152,776
$
2,923,984
Other comprehensive loss
Unrealized currency (gain) loss on
translation of foreign operations
(35,993)
12,673
(38,617)
15,661
Total comprehensive loss for the period
$
2,520,764
$
1,619,465
$
5,114,159
$
2,939,645
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
0.03
$
0.02
$
0.06
$
0.04
Basic and diluted weighted average number
84,690,481
77,452,971
82,191,466
77,426,380
of shares
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated - Unaudited)
Number
Share
Accumulated
option
Shares
of
Share
other
Total
Notes
and
to be
Deficit
common
capital
comprehensive
equity
warrant
issued
shares
loss
reserve
Balance, December 31, 2020
77,359,164
$
49,003,385
$
8,558,963
$
-
$
(1,347)
$
(48,669,070)
$
8,891,931
Share options exercised
50,000
41,334
(11,534)
-
-
-
29,800
Share-based compensation
-
-
365,169
-
-
-
365,169
Shares issued as finders' fee
81,250
60,938
-
-
-
-
60,938
Shares to be issued for finders' fee
-
-
-
99,031
-
-
99,031
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(15,661)
-
(15,661)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,923,984)
(2,923,984)
Balance, June 30, 2021
77,490,414
$
49,105,657
$
8,912,598
$
99,031
$
(17,008)
$
(51,593,054)
$
6,507,224
Balance, December 31, 2021
77,515,414
$
49,124,432
$
9,284,921
$
99,031
$
(52,263)
$
(55,147,174)
$
3,308,947
Shares and share purchase warrants
issued pursuant to offering, net of share
issue costs
7(b)
7,033,400
4,693,205
351,670
-
-
-
5,044,875
Share-based compensation
8
-
-
247,159
-
-
-
247,159
Shares to be issued for finders' fee
7(c)
141,667
28,169
-
(28,169)
-
-
-
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
38,617
-
38,617
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,152,776)
(5,152,776)
Balance, June 30, 2022
84,690,481
$
53,845,806
$
9,883,750
$
70,862
$
(13,646)
$
(60,299,950)
$
3,486,822
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated - Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
$ (2,556,757)
$
(1,606,792)
$
(5,152,776)
$
(2,923,984)
Non-cash transactions:
Share-based compensation
8 (a)
94,025
348,943
247,159
365,169
Depreciation and loss on disposals
3
23,105
-
39,121
-
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
72,440
17,005
49,541
25,733
Interest and other income
(8,980)
(17,269)
(16,636)
(28,625)
Net loss from equity investment
9
34,834
-
34,834
-
Changes in non-cash working capital:
Accounts receivable
(18,544)
(41,407)
113,627
(40,797)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
31,198
(338,920)
21,715
(384,045)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
119,305
280,435
216,912
378,396
Cash used in operating activities
(2,209,374)
(1,358,005)
(4,446,503)
(2,608,153)
Investing activities
Mineral properties additions
4
(198,745)
(100,910)
(230,490)
(192,468)
Purchase of equipment
3
(36,336)
(84,976)
(45,659)
(197,755)
Acquisition of equity investment
9
(1,000)
-
(1,000)
-
Interest and other income received
8,980
17,269
16,636
28,625
Cash used in investing activities
(227,101)
(168,617)
(260,513)
(361,598)
Financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of share
-
5,000
-
29,800
options
Proceeds from the issuance of shares and
7(b)
-
-
share purchase warrants
-
5,044,875
Cash provided by financing activities
-
5,000
5,044,875
29,800
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
Increase (decrease) in cash Cash, beginning of the period
(72,559)
(26,388)
(34,355)
(38,104)
(2,509,034)
(1,548,010)
303,504
(2,978,055)
4,711,862
7,318,028
1,899,324
8,748,073
Cash, end of the period
$
2,202,828
$
5,770,018
$
2,202,828
$
5,770,018
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
