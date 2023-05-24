Torq Resources : Financial Statements 05/24/2023 | 11:58am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Torq Resources Inc. An exploration stage company MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Dated: May 23, 2023 TORQ RESOURCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars 1. HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND THE PERIOD TO MAY 23, 2023 1.1 Operational highlights On May 3, 2023, Torq Resources Inc ("Torq" or the "Company") announced the results of its 85% completed soil survey from the Santa Cecilia gold - copper project ("Santa Cecilia"). The results of the soil survey are based on a total of 1,503 of 1,735 soil samples that were collected on a 70 metre (m) by 70 m grid across the Santa Cecilia hydrothermal system. The results indicate a total of seven porphyry targets, one of which is being drilled in the current program.

On April 25, 2023, the Company announced the completion of its first drill hole at Santa Cecilia, which reached a depth of 1,060 m. The Company also started its second drill hole, which is planned to reach a depth of 1,000 m - 1,200 m. This hole will be completed prior to a planned pause for the Chilean winter season (June - September).

On April 5, 2023, the Company announced the results of a recently completed soil geochemical survey focused on identifying new gold and gold-copper targets at Torq's Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project. The results of the survey identified targets that demonstrate the growth potential of the discovery on the project, as well as five new target areas that have not yet been drill tested. The Company is planning for a third phase of drilling at the project to test the various targets. The program is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year.

On March 13, 2023, the Company announced that it commenced its first drill program at the Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, following the initiation of a surface exploration program that commenced in December 2022. 1.2 Corporate highlights On March 10, 2023, the Company announced that it had completed a private placement for gross proceeds of C$6,260,339, consisting of 10,433,899 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.60 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one Torq common share and one half of a share purchase warrant, two half-warrants being required to exercise and acquire a common share at C$0.80 until March 10, 2026.

On February 10, 2023, the Company announced that it had obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of

Canada. The filing of this Shelf Prospectus provides the Company with financing flexibility; under the Shelf Prospectus, the Company may issue and sell up to C$60,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof, from time to time over the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. 2. DATE OF INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Torq has been prepared by management to assist the reader in assessing material changes in the condensed interim consolidated financial condition and results of operations of the Company as at March 31, 2023. Commentary is made on the results of the period under review. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company ("financial statements") and related notes thereto as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB") and all dollar amounts presented are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. United States readers should be aware that the Company uses mineral terminology based on the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM"). CIM standards are not the same as those accepted by the US Securities Exchange Commission for US domestic mining company disclosure. Further details of these differences can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form filings. The effective date of this MD&A is May 23, 2023. Page 2 of 13 TORQ RESOURCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars 2.1. Forward-looking statements and risk factors Certain statements made in this MD&A contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's shareholders and prospective investors in understanding management's intentions and views regarding future outcomes and are inherently uncertain and should not be heavily relied upon. When used in this MD&A, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A may include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on its exploration and financing plans, the likelihood of discovering resources; the potential for access to and exploration of the Company's Margarita, Andrea or Santa Cecilia projects; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental and climate-related risks; the possible impairment of mining interests; any objectives, expectations, intentions, plans, results, levels of activity, goals or achievements; the timing and amount of estimated exploration expenditures and capital raises for the Company; the liquidity of the common shares in the capital of the Company and other events or conditions that may occur in the future; the Company's intention to grow its business and its operations; the Company's competitive position; changes to government regulation, in particular Chilean; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and the economy generally. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A represent the Company's views as of the date hereof. The assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions may change without notice and in unanticipated ways. Many assumptions may prove to be incorrect, including the Company's budgeting plans, expected costs, assumptions regarding market conditions and other factors upon which the Company has based its expenditure and funding expectations; the Company's ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for exploration; that operations and financial markets will not in the long term be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions; the possible effects of climate change, extreme weather events, water scarcity, and seismic events, and the effectiveness of strategies to deal with these issues; the Company's expectations regarding the future demand for, and supply and price of, precious and base metals; the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; the Company's ability to comply with current and future environmental, safety and other regulatory requirements and to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in its industry, to adversely differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information contained in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the current and projected prices for gold, other precious and base metals and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel oil and electricity) which are needed for exploration activities; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration (including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the estimation of mineral resources, the Company's ability to obtain funding, including the Company's ability to complete future equity financings; the current lack of any estimated mineralized deposit; environmental risks and remediation measures, including evolving environmental regulations and legislation; changes in laws and regulations impacting exploration activities; the Company's mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers or claims and other defects in title; legal and litigation risks; statutory and regulatory compliance; insurance and uninsurable risks; the Company's limited business history and history of losses and negative cash flow, which will continue into the foreseeable future; our inability to pay dividends, volatility in the Company's share price, the continuation of our management team and our ability to secure the specialized skill and knowledge necessary to operate in the mining industry; availability of drilling equipment and other exploration equipment; timely receipt of appropriate exploration permits; relations with and claims by local communities and non-governmental organizations, including relations with and claims by indigenous populations; the requirements of being a public company, including maintaining the listing requirements TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"); risks associated with the significant resources required to maintain regulatory compliance as a public company; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting; cybersecurity risks; risks relating to the Company's public perception; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not Page 3 of 13 TORQ RESOURCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars an exhaustive list of the risks and other factors that may adversely affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed herein and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 27, 2023, and subsequent disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. and on the Company's website at www.torqresources.com. These documents are for information purposes only and not incorporated by reference in this MD&A. 3. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS Torq is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. The Company is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The Company is listed on the TSX-V, where its shares trade under the symbol TORQ.V and on the OTCQX where its shares trade under the US symbol TRBMF. The information presented consists of the financial statements of the Company, and the following 100% beneficially owned subsidiaries: Place of Functional Beneficial Subsidiary Incorporation Currency Interest Torq Resources Chile SpA Chile US$ 100% Minera Margarita SpA Chile US$ 100% Minera Andrea SpA Chile US$ 100% Minera Santa SpA Chile US$ 100% Candelaria Minerals S.A.C., a dormant subsidiary of the Company, was dissolved in January 2023. 3.1. Ongoing response to COVID-19 While the Company continues to monitor developments with regards to COVID-19 and permitted activities, there were no impacts to the Company's operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 arising from COVID-19. 3.2. Qualified persons and technical disclosures Michael Henrichsen P.Geo, Torq's Chief Geological Officer, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the technical disclosures in this MD&A. 4. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS The Company's mineral property interests are composed of the following: Margarita Andrea Santa Cecilia Project Project Project Total As at December 31, 2021 $ 453,886 $ 165,826 $ 268,486 $ 888,198 Additions 3,435 - - 3,435 Option payments 477,841 170,937 409,470 1,058,248 Foreign currency translation 35,977 21,000 5,510 62,487 As at December 31, 2022 $ 971,139 $ 357,763 $ 683,466 $ 2,012,368 Foreign currency translation (572) (264) (440) (1,276) As at March 31, 2023 $ 970,567 $ 357,499 $ 683,026 $ 2,011,092 Page 4 of 13 TORQ RESOURCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 Expressed in Canadian dollars 4.1. Margarita project Under the Margarita option agreement, the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Margarita claims by making cash payments totaling US$6,200,000 over 66 months. The Company is also required to incur work expenditures totaling US$3,050,000 within 30 months of the signing date of the definitive agreement (February 22, 2021), which had been incurred as at March 31, 2023. Certain legal claims arose in 2022 regarding the mineral exploration rights over a non-material section (approximately 10 metres wide) at the edge of the Margarita southern property, comprised of four opposition filings. While the outcome of these legal claims is uncertain, management, after review with legal counsel, believes the claims have no merit. As of this date, two of the four claims have been rejected at the first instance, regarding the two remaining, the issuance of the final award is pending. Exploration Activities A summary of exploration and evaluation costs for the Margarita project is as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Drilling $ - $ 678,790 Geological consulting, salaries and wages 304,458 257,240 Geophysics, sampling and assays 45,555 69,293 Project support 146,711 50,777 Travel, meals and accommodation 87,443 40,036 Environmental, permitting and concessions 35,939 2,392 Equipment, vehicles, rent and field supplies 9,485 - Share-based compensation 171,896 15,970 Total $ 801,487 $ 1,114,498 During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company executed on its plan to define additional targets on the project through the completion of a multi-element soil geochemistry survey. In addition, the Company analyzed the results of its phase drill program, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, to better understand the geometry of the mineralization and to define areas of potential growth at the discovery. 