|
Torq Resources : Financial Statements
(An exploration stage company)
Torq Resources Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Note
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
14,345,570
|
$
|
12,470,543
|
Amounts receivable
|
|
|
82,628
|
|
65,899
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
8,13
|
|
849,880
|
|
466,094
|
|
|
|
15,278,078
|
|
13,002,536
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity investment
|
3
|
|
117,631
|
|
127,024
|
Equipment
|
4
|
|
434,624
|
|
463,816
|
Mineral property interests
|
5
|
|
2,011,092
|
|
2,012,368
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
17,841,425
|
$
|
15,605,744
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
8
|
$
|
2,075,455
|
$
|
1,637,551
|
|
|
|
2,075,455
|
|
1,637,551
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan facility
|
7
|
|
2,039,267
|
|
1,966,710
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
4,114,722
|
$
|
3,604,261
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
9
|
$
|
73,328,326
|
$
|
68,160,093
|
Shares to be issued
|
|
|
-
|
|
70,862
|
Share option and warrant reserves
|
10
|
|
12,308,870
|
|
10,547,271
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
69,364
|
|
89,777
|
Deficit
|
|
|
(71,979,857)
|
|
(66,866,520)
|
Total equity
|
|
$
|
13,726,703
|
$
|
12,001,483
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
17,841,425
|
$
|
15,605,744
Going concern (Note 1(c)), Commitments (Notes 3, 13), Subsequent Event (Note 5(b)).
|
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
|
|
"Steve Cook"
|
"Jeffrey Mason"
|
Lead Independent Director
|
Director & Chair of the Audit Committee
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares - Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
Note
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration and evaluation
|
6
|
$
|
3,298,202
|
$
|
1,569,750
|
Fees, salaries and other employee benefits
|
8
|
|
1,064,586
|
|
513,106
|
Legal and professional
|
|
|
156,750
|
|
47,363
|
Marketing and investor relations
|
|
|
348,152
|
|
270,932
|
Office and administration
|
|
|
145,103
|
|
142,170
|
Regulatory, transfer agent
|
|
|
45,755
|
|
23,167
|
Project investigation
|
|
|
49,706
|
|
25,405
|
|
|
|
5,108,254
|
|
2,591,893
|
Other expenses (income)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
(145,585)
|
|
(7,656)
|
Interest expense
|
7
|
|
55,479
|
|
-
|
Accretion expense
|
7
|
|
72,557
|
|
-
|
Net loss from equity investment
|
3
|
|
9,393
|
|
-
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
|
|
15,026
|
|
11,782
|
|
|
|
6,870
|
|
4,126
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
$
|
5,115,124
|
$
|
2,596,019
|
Other comprehensive (gain) loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized currency (gain) loss on translation of foreign
|
|
|
18,626
|
|
(2,624)
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
$
|
5,133,750
|
$
|
2,593,395
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.03
|
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
|
|
|
102,125,057
|
|
79,859,881
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares - Unaudited)
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Shares to
|
|
option and
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
common
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deficit
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
capital
|
|
be issued
|
|
warrant
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserves
|
|
income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2021
|
77,515,414
|
$
|
49,124,432
|
$
|
99,031
|
$
|
9,284,921
|
$
|
(52,263)
|
$
|
(55,147,174)
|
$
|
3,308,947
|
Share and share purchase warrants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued pursuant to offering, net of
|
7,033,400
|
|
4,693,205
|
|
-
|
|
351,670
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,044,875
|
share issue cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
153,134
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
153,134
|
Shares issued as finders' fee
|
141,667
|
|
28,169
|
|
(28,169)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other comprehensive income for
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,624
|
|
-
|
|
2,624
|
the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,596,019)
|
|
(2,596,019)
|
Balance, March 31, 2022
|
84,690,481
|
$
|
53,845,806
|
$
|
70,862
|
$
|
9,789,725
|
$
|
(49,639)
|
$
|
(57,743,193)
|
$
|
5,913,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2022
Shares issued as finders' fee Units issued, net of share issue
costs and cash finders' fees Share-based compensation Warrants issued for finders' fees Other comprehensive loss for the
period
Reclassification of subsidiary OCI upon dissolution
Net loss for the period
|
99,690,481
|
$ 68,160,093
|
$
|
70,862
|
$
|
10,547,271
|
$
|
89,777
|
$
|
(66,866,520)
|
$
|
12,001,483
|
243,750
|
70,862
|
|
(70,862)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
10,433,899
|
5,217,085
|
|
-
|
|
521,695
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,738,780
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,120,190
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,120,190
|
-
|
(119,714)
|
|
-
|
|
119,714
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(18,626)
|
|
-
|
|
(18,626)
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,787)
|
|
1,787
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(5,115,124)
|
|
(5,115,124)
|
Balance, March 31, 2023
|
110,368,130
|
$ 73,328,326
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
12,308,870
|
$
|
69,364
|
$ (71,979,857)
|
$
|
13,726,703
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the period
|
$
|
(5,115,124)
|
$
|
(2,596,019)
|
Non-cash transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
1,120,190
|
|
153,134
|
Accretion expense
|
|
72,557
|
|
-
|
Depreciation
|
|
71,057
|
|
16,016
|
Interest and other income
|
|
(145,585)
|
|
(7,656)
|
Interest expense
|
|
55,479
|
|
-
|
Net loss from equity investment
|
|
9,393
|
|
-
|
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
|
|
(23,686)
|
|
(22,899)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital:
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts receivable
|
|
(16,709)
|
|
132,171
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
|
(383,614)
|
|
(9,483)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
437,378
|
|
97,607
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(3,918,664)
|
$
|
(2,237,129)
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of equipment
|
|
(36,903)
|
|
(9,323)
|
Interest and other income received
|
|
145,585
|
|
7,656
|
Payments for mineral properties
|
|
-
|
|
(31,745)
|
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
$
|
108,682
|
$
|
(33,412)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
(55,479)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from the issuance of shares and share
|
|
|
|
|
purchase warrants, net of costs
|
|
5,738,780
|
|
5,044,875
|
Cash provided by financing activities
|
$
|
5,683,301
|
$
|
5,044,875
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
1,708
|
|
38,204
|
Change in cash
|
|
1,875,027
|
|
2,812,538
|
Cash, beginning of the period
|
|
12,470,543
|
|
1,899,324
|
Cash, end of the period
|
$
|
14,345,570
|
$
|
4,711,862
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
|
