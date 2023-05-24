Advanced search
Torq Resources : Financial Statements

05/24/2023
(An exploration stage company)

Torq Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars - Unaudited)

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

14,345,570

$

12,470,543

Amounts receivable

82,628

65,899

Prepaid expenses and deposits

8,13

849,880

466,094

15,278,078

13,002,536

Non-current assets

Equity investment

3

117,631

127,024

Equipment

4

434,624

463,816

Mineral property interests

5

2,011,092

2,012,368

Total assets

$

17,841,425

$

15,605,744

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8

$

2,075,455

$

1,637,551

2,075,455

1,637,551

Non-current liabilities

Loan facility

7

2,039,267

1,966,710

Total liabilities

$

4,114,722

$

3,604,261

Equity

Share capital

9

$

73,328,326

$

68,160,093

Shares to be issued

-

70,862

Share option and warrant reserves

10

12,308,870

10,547,271

Accumulated other comprehensive income

69,364

89,777

Deficit

(71,979,857)

(66,866,520)

Total equity

$

13,726,703

$

12,001,483

Total liabilities and equity

$

17,841,425

$

15,605,744

Going concern (Note 1(c)), Commitments (Notes 3, 13), Subsequent Event (Note 5(b)).

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Steve Cook"

"Jeffrey Mason"

Lead Independent Director

Director & Chair of the Audit Committee

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares - Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,

Note

2023

2022

Operating expenses

Exploration and evaluation

6

$

3,298,202

$

1,569,750

Fees, salaries and other employee benefits

8

1,064,586

513,106

Legal and professional

156,750

47,363

Marketing and investor relations

348,152

270,932

Office and administration

145,103

142,170

Regulatory, transfer agent

45,755

23,167

Project investigation

49,706

25,405

5,108,254

2,591,893

Other expenses (income)

Interest and other income

(145,585)

(7,656)

Interest expense

7

55,479

-

Accretion expense

7

72,557

-

Net loss from equity investment

3

9,393

-

Foreign exchange loss

15,026

11,782

6,870

4,126

Net loss for the period

$

5,115,124

$

2,596,019

Other comprehensive (gain) loss

Unrealized currency (gain) loss on translation of foreign

18,626

(2,624)

operations

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$

5,133,750

$

2,593,395

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

0.05

$

0.03

Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

102,125,057

79,859,881

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except number of shares - Unaudited)

Number of

Share

Accumulated

Share

Shares to

option and

other

common

Deficit

Total equity

capital

be issued

warrant

comprehensive

shares

reserves

income (loss)

Balance, December 31, 2021

77,515,414

$

49,124,432

$

99,031

$

9,284,921

$

(52,263)

$

(55,147,174)

$

3,308,947

Share and share purchase warrants

issued pursuant to offering, net of

7,033,400

4,693,205

-

351,670

-

-

5,044,875

share issue cost

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

153,134

-

-

153,134

Shares issued as finders' fee

141,667

28,169

(28,169)

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for

-

-

-

-

2,624

-

2,624

the period

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,596,019)

(2,596,019)

Balance, March 31, 2022

84,690,481

$

53,845,806

$

70,862

$

9,789,725

$

(49,639)

$

(57,743,193)

$

5,913,561

Balance, December 31, 2022

Shares issued as finders' fee Units issued, net of share issue

costs and cash finders' fees Share-based compensation Warrants issued for finders' fees Other comprehensive loss for the

period

Reclassification of subsidiary OCI upon dissolution

Net loss for the period

99,690,481

$ 68,160,093

$

70,862

$

10,547,271

$

89,777

$

(66,866,520)

$

12,001,483

243,750

70,862

(70,862)

-

-

-

-

10,433,899

5,217,085

-

521,695

-

-

5,738,780

-

-

-

1,120,190

-

-

1,120,190

-

(119,714)

-

119,714

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,626)

-

(18,626)

-

-

-

-

(1,787)

1,787

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,115,124)

(5,115,124)

Balance, March 31, 2023

110,368,130

$ 73,328,326

$

-

$

12,308,870

$

69,364

$ (71,979,857)

$

13,726,703

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(5,115,124)

$

(2,596,019)

Non-cash transactions:

Share-based compensation

1,120,190

153,134

Accretion expense

72,557

-

Depreciation

71,057

16,016

Interest and other income

(145,585)

(7,656)

Interest expense

55,479

-

Net loss from equity investment

9,393

-

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(23,686)

(22,899)

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Amounts receivable

(16,709)

132,171

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(383,614)

(9,483)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

437,378

97,607

Cash used in operating activities

$

(3,918,664)

$

(2,237,129)

Investing activities

Purchase of equipment

(36,903)

(9,323)

Interest and other income received

145,585

7,656

Payments for mineral properties

-

(31,745)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

108,682

$

(33,412)

Financing activities

Interest paid

(55,479)

-

Proceeds from the issuance of shares and share

purchase warrants, net of costs

5,738,780

5,044,875

Cash provided by financing activities

$

5,683,301

$

5,044,875

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

1,708

38,204

Change in cash

1,875,027

2,812,538

Cash, beginning of the period

12,470,543

1,899,324

Cash, end of the period

$

14,345,570

$

4,711,862

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

Torq Resources Inc. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 15:56:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
