TORQ RESOURCES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Dated: May 23, 2024

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND THE PERIOD UP TO MAY 23, 2024 Operational highlights On April 18, 2024, Torq Resources Inc. ("Torq" or the "Company") announced the first set of results from the phase II drill program at its Santa Cecilia project. Drill hole 24SC-DDH-003 intercepted 0.36 g/t gold (Au) and 0.078% copper (Cu) over 502 m from 98 m down hole, including a higher-grade interval of 0.69 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu over 20 m from354 meters ("m") down hole at Pircas Norte. The drill hole ended in mineralized intrusive diorite breccia due to logistical limitations and the reported intercept remains open. These results represent a new discovery of significant gold-copper porphyry mineralization and confirm the Company's exploration thesis for the broader Santa Cecilia project. Results from drill holes 24SC-DDH004 and 24SC-DDH005 are expected in the coming weeks.

world-class Caspiche deposit, and has never been drill tested. On December 5, 2023, the Company announced the results of a trenching program at its Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project. The purpose of the trenching program was to further define the geometry of the mineralization at the Falla 13 discovery area as well as to evaluate undrilled target areas in the northern half of the project. The trenching program consisted of 443.5 m, primarily along road cuts and drill platforms created during the phase III drill program. Trench 23MRT- 001 intersected 34 m of 0.87 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 0.22% copper along a prominent west-northwest structure that links the Falla 13 discovery area and the drill hole 23MAR-031R, which was announced on October 18, 2023 below.

Corporate highlights On May 7, 2024 the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 through the issuance of units at a price of $0.10 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering.

On March 25, 2024, the Company implemented cash preservation measures including an immediate 50% pay cut for all salaried North American senior executives, a deferral of those reduced salaries until a financing permits payment and a deferral of all directors' cash compensation. The Company will enact reductions of all non-essential employees and contractors and intends to consolidate its Vancouver office operations into a combination of remote working and relocation to the Santiago offices, where the Company's technical team, physical assets and exploration activities are centered.

non-essential employees and contractors and intends to consolidate its Vancouver office operations into a combination of remote working and relocation to the Santiago offices, where the Company's technical team, physical assets and exploration activities are centered. On March 25, 2024, the Company dropped its option on the Andrea project in order to focus and prioritize its capital allocation to its more advanced Margarita and Santa Cecilia projects, where the latter is currently wrapping up its second exploration focused drill program.

On March 25, 2024, the Company announced that director, Jeffrey Mason, and Chief Geological Officer ("CGO"), Michael Henrichsen, have resigned their respective positions with the Company, effective immediately, to pursue other business interests. The Company will not in the near term appoint a replacement CGO given the strength of the Chilean technical team.

On January 4, 2024, the Company completed a public and private offering and issued 23,206,860 units at a price of $0.23 per unit for gross proceeds of $5,337,578. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.30 per common share with 17,528,600 exercisable until January 4, 2027 and 5,768,260 exercisable until January 4, 2029. Three directors of the Company purchased an aggregate of 575,000 units in the offering for gross proceeds of $132,250.

On November 27, 2023, the Company and the lender agreed to amend the loan facility agreement by extending the maturity date to July 11, 2025. In consideration of the extension, the Company agreed to replace the 4,102,564 share purchase warrants that were issued to the Lender with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.35 per common share until July 11, 2025.

On March 10, 2023, the Company closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $6,260,339, consisting of 10,433,899 units of the Company at a price of $0.60 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share and one half of a share purchase warrant, two half-warrants being required to exercise and acquire a common share at $0.80 until March 10, 2026.

(the "Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The filing of this Shelf Prospectus provides the Company with financing flexibility; under the Shelf Prospectus, the Company may issue and sell up to $60,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof, from time to time over the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. DATE OF INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared by management to assist the reader in assessing material changes in the financial condition and results of operations of the Company as at March 31, 2024. Commentary is made on the results of the period under review. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (the "Financial Statements") which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee, including International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. In addition, the MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), as some disclosures from the Annual Financial Statements have been condensed or omitted. In this MD&A, unless the context otherwise dictates, a reference to "us", "we", "our", or similar terms refers to the Company. The results for the periods presented are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. The first, second, third and fourth quarters of the Company's fiscal years are referred to as "Q1", "Q2", "Q3" and "Q4", respectively. Page 3 of 18

All monetary amounts in the MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, the presentation currency of the Company, except number of shares or as otherwise indicated. References to "US$" are to United States dollars. The functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries is disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements. Additional information regarding the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.torqresources.com. This MD&A has been prepared effective as of May 23, 2024 (the "MD&A Date"). United States readers should be aware that the Company uses mineral terminology based on the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM"). CIM standards are not the same as those accepted by the US Securities Exchange Commission for US domestic mining company disclosure. Further details of these differences can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form filings. Readers should refer to the risks discussed herein and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, filed on April 26, 2024, and subsequent disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.torqresources.com. These documents are for information purposes only and not incorporated by reference in this MD&A. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS Torq Resources Inc. was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as a Tier 2 mining issuer. The Company's shares trade under the symbol TORQ.V in Canada and on the OTCQX under the US symbol TRBMF. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests with a focus in the Americas, particularly Chile. A summary of the Company's subsidiaries included in the Company's Financial Statements as at March 31, 2024 are as follows: Country of Percentage Functional Name of subsidiary incorporation ownership currency Principal activity Torq Resources Chile SpA Chile 100% USD Holding company Minera Margarita SpA Chile 100% USD Mineral exploration Minera Andrea SpA Chile 100% USD Mineral exploration Minera Santa SpA Chile 100% USD Mineral exploration Torq Operaciones Chile SpA Chile 100% USD Mineral exploration In January 2023, Candelaria Minerals S.A.C., a dormant subsidiary of the Company, was dissolved. The Company's Financial Statements include a 25% investment in Universal Mineral Services Ltd. ("UMS Canada") which is a shared service entity. Qualified persons and technical disclosures Bryan Atkinson. P.Geol., is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects with respect to the technical disclosures in this MD&A. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS A summary of the Company's mineral property interests is as follows: Margarita Andrea Santa Cecilia Project Project Project Total $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2022 971,139 357,763 683,466 2,012,368 Option payments 748,460 81,204 - 829,664 Foreign currency translation (37,559) (9,480) (12,720) (59,759) Balance, December 31, 2023 1,682,040 429,487 670,746 2,782,273 Option payments 472,920 - - 472,920 Impairment - (438,891) - (438,891) Foreign currency translation 35,991 9,404 12,960 58,355 Balance, March 31, 2024 2,190,951 - 683,706 2,874,657 Margarita Project On March 8, 2021, the Company announced it had acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Margarita iron -oxide-copper-gold project (the "Margarita Project") located in Chile, 65 km - s/b north of the city of Copiapo. The Company acquired the rights that constitute the Margarita Project through two option agreements: the Margarita claims and the La Cototuda claim. Pursuant to the execution of the Margarita Project option agreement, the Company incurred finders' fees requiring the issuance of 466,667 common shares of the Company in separate tranches as follows: 81,250 shares were issued on April 7, 2021; 141,667 shares were issued on March 31, 2022; and the final 243,750 shares were issued on March 31, 2023. Page 5 of 18

Margarita claims Under the option agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Margarita claims by making cash payments totaling US$6,200,000 over 66 months. To maintain the option, the Company is required to incur work expenditures totaling US$3,050,000 within 30 months of the signing date of the definitive agreement (February 22, 2021), which have been fully incurred as at March 31, 2024. The summary of the Company's total required cash payments and work expenditures under the option agreement is as follows: Work Cash expenditures payments requirement US$ US$ April 20, 2021 (paid $62,445) 50,000 - August 22, 2021 (paid $64,280 and work requirements met) 50,000 400,000 August 22, 2022 (paid $155,013 and work requirements met) 100,000 1,150,000 August 18, 2023 (paid $406,560 and work requirements met) 300,000 1,500,000 August 22, 2024 1,200,000 - August 22, 2025 2,000,000 - August 22, 2026 2,500,000 - 6,200,000 3,050,000 La Cototuda Claim During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company made a $472,920 (US$350,000) final cash payment thereby acquiring a 100% interest in the La Cototuda claim. Two legal claims arose in 2022 regarding the mineral exploration rights over a non-material section (approximately 10 m wide) at the edge of the Margarita southern property. While the outcome of these legal claims is uncertain, management, after review with legal counsel, believes the claims have no merit. As of March 31, 2024, the issuance of the final court decision is pending. Exploration activities A summary of the Company's Margarita Project exploration and evaluation expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is as follows: Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ $ Environmental, permitting and concessions 26,628 35,939 Equipment, vehicles, rent and field supplies 4,638 2,113 Geological consulting, salaries and wages 304,780 304,458 Geophysics, sampling and assays 4,043 45,555 Project support 72,447 154,083 Share-based compensation 17,248 171,896 Travel, meals and accommodation 55,930 87,443 485,714 801,487 During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company drilled two new discoveries, which included 42 m of 1.1 g/t gold and 0.48% copper in sulphide mineralization on a structure parallel to Falla 13, and 132 m of 0.48% copper in oxide mineralization on the southern portion of the project at the Cototuda target. This was following the completion of a multi-element soil geochemistry survey that identified multiple new targets and structures, which were the focus for the phase III RC drill program that began on August 17, 2023. New Targets Several geochemical targets were identified proximal to the Falla 13 discovery on the Margarita Project, which included intercepts of 90 m of 0.94% copper and 0.84 g/t gold (22MAR-013R) and 98 m of 0.68% copper and 0.94 g/t gold (22MAR-014R) within a defined 800 m long mineralized body. The results of the phase II drill program demonstrated that the mineralized system is open along strike to the north-northwest, with the most northerly drill hole, 22MAR-022R, intersecting 48 m of 0.37 g/t gold and 0.26% copper (including 20 m of 0.47 g/t gold and 0.35% copper). Gold geochemistry results have supported the potential to expand mineralization along strike to the north-northwest by 500 m, with gold values in soils observed to the north being comparable to those observed over the Falla 13 discovery. Page 6 of 18

The Company believes there is the potential for flat lying Manto-style mineralization immediately to the west of the Falla 13 discovery area, where drilling and mapping have defined a mineralized permeable contact horizon between the volcanics and intrusives, located at a depth of approximately 100 m. In this case, the sub-vertical Falla 13 structure acts as a feeder where ascending mineralized hydrothermal fluids can flow laterally along the permeable contact between the volcanics and intrusives, demonstrating the potential to extend the known mineralization considerably. In addition, a second parallel structure has been recognized 300 m to the east of Falla 13 structural corridor. Gold geochemistry results from the parallel structure are consistent with results observed along the Falla 13 discovery and provide a 500 m long north-northwest oriented target that is undrilled. Finally, the west-northwest structures that link the two parallel structures are all deemed to be targets, with drill hole 22MAR-023 intersecting 130 m of 0.36 g/t gold and 0.28% copper (including 30 m of 1.02 g/t gold and 0.57% copper) across one of the west- northwest oriented structures. The gold geochemistry results delineated five target areas that had not been previously drill tested. This included three of the five targets, namely: the Remolino; Margarita North; and Cototuda targets, which were all focuses of the phase III drill program. The additional two targets are prominent gold-in-soil anomalies that are located in the northern third of the project, within areas of generally poor outcrop exposure, and are currently considered early-stage. The Company plans to conduct additional mapping in order to advance these targets to drill stage. Phase III Drill Program On October 18, 2023, the Company announced the first set of results from its phase III drill program, which consisted of 14 drill holes over 3,862 m, and successfully accomplished the Company's main objectives of: 1) expanding on the original Falla 13 discovery area and 2) discovering a new mineralized body to demonstrate the scale and potential of the mineralized system that encompasses the Margarita Project. The phase III drill program identified a new parallel mineralized structure 200 m west of the original Falla 13 discovery, intersecting 42 m of 1.1 g/t gold and 0.48% copper of sulphide mineralization in drill hole 23MAR-031R and in addition, a new zone of copper oxide mineralization was discovered in the southern area of the project at the Cototuda target, where 132 m of 0.48% copper was intersected in drill hole 23MAR-035R. Finally, broad zones of copper oxide mineralization were encountered at the historically drilled Margarita structural corridor, at the southwest limit of the property, where Torq drilled 62 m of 0.49% copper and 134 m of 0.29% copper in drill hole 23MAR-036R. The Company is currently planning a set of follow-up drill holes to explore along the north-northwest trending structure, as well as to test for adjacent flat-lyingmanto-style mineralization both to the east and west of drill hole 23MAR-031R. Page 7 of 18

Figure 1: illustrates the position of the discovery holes, 23MAR-031R and 23MAR-035R, at the Falla 13 and Cototuda target areas, respectively, as well as the significant copper oxide mineralization encountered in drill hole 23MAR-036R at the Margarita structural corridor. Margarita RC Drilling - sample methodology Analytical samples were taken using 1/8 of each 2 m interval material (chips) and sent to ALS Lab in Copiapo, Chile for preparation and then to ALS Labs in Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru for analysis. Preparation included crashing core sample to 90% < 2mm and pulverizing 1,000 g of crushed material to better than 85% < 75 microns. All samples are assayed using 50 g nominal weight fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA24),multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61), and copper sulphuric acid leach with AAS finish (Cu-AA05). Where MS61 results were greater or near 10,000 ppm copper the assays were repeated with ore grade four acid digest method (Cu-OG62). QA/QC programs for 2023 RC drilling samples using internal standard samples, field and lab duplicates, standards and blanks indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed. True widths of mineralization are unknown based on current geometric understanding of the mineralized intervals. Canadian mineral terminology and standards differ from those of other countries. The Company's public disclosure filings highlight some of these differences. Margarita Soil Sampling Approximately 1-3 kg of soil material was collected on a 100 m x 100 m grid and sent to ALS Lab in Copiapo, Chile or La Serena, Chile for preparation and then to Santiago, Chile and Lima, Peru for analysis. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA23) and multi-element super trace four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61L). QA/QC programs for 2022-2023 soil samples using internal standard samples and duplicates, lab duplicates, standards and blanks indicate good accuracy and precision in a large majority of standards assayed. Page 8 of 18

Andrea Project On May 25, 2021, the Company announced it had acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Andrea copper porphyry project (the "Andrea Project") located in northern Chile, 100 km east of the city of La Serena. The Company acquired the rights that constitute the Andrea project through three option agreements. Exploration activities A summary of the Company's Andrea Project exploration and evaluation expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is as follows: Q1 2024 Q1 2023 $ $ Environmental, permitting and concessions - 18,123 Equipment, vehicles, rent and field supplies 29 39 Geological consulting, salaries and wages 11,732 12,499 Project support 8,333 16,841 Share-based compensation 822 9,271 Travel, meals and accommodation 1,290 1,456 22,206 58,229 On March 25, 2024, the Company dropped its option on the Andrea Project in order to focus and prioritize its capital allocation to its more advanced Margarita and Santa Cecilia projects. As a result, the Company recognized a $438,891 impairment charge related to the project for the period ended March 31, 2024. Santa Cecilia Project On October 21, 2021, the Company announced that it had acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the 3,250-hectare Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, (the "Santa Cecilia Project"), located approximately 100 km east of the city of Copiapo in Northern Chile. The project is in the southern region of the world-class Maricunga belt and immediately north of the El Indio belt. In order to maintain the Santa Cecilia Project option agreement, the Company needs to make option payments up to October 21, 2028. The Company has made on-time all the required option payments totaling US$400,000 to the date. The summary of total required cash payments and work expenditures under the option agreement is as follows: Work Cash expenditures payments requirement US$ US$ October 21, 2021 (paid $123,580) 100,000 - October 21, 2022 (paid $409,470) 300,000 - October 21, 2023 (work expenditures requirement met) - 3,000,000 October 21, 2024 (work expenditures requirement met) 600,000 4,500,000 October 21, 2025 1,000,000 8,000,000 October 21, 2026 3,000,000 - October 21, 2027 5,000,000 - October 21, 2028 15,000,000 - 25,000,000 15,500,000 The Company needs to complete total staged work expenditures of US$15,500,000 over the period up to October 20, 2028, as well as complete 25,000 m of drilling which is a pre-requisite to exercising the option to earn 100% interest in the project. The Company has met the first two work expenditure commitments totaling $7,500,000 by October 21, 2024. As at March 31, 2024, the Company had incurred approximately US$11,360,000 of eligible work expenditures and drilled 3,359 m. Page 9 of 18