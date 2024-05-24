TORQ RESOURCES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Torq Resources Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Note
2024
2023
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
2,265,700
487,970
Amounts receivable
45,551
37,134
Prepaid expenses and deposits
11(a)
454,993
559,033
2,766,244
1,084,137
Equity investment
5
120,893
121,991
Equipment
6
199,702
217,646
Mineral property interests
7
2,874,657
2,782,273
Total assets
5,961,496
4,206,047
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11(a)
2,582,377
1,198,982
2,582,377
1,198,982
Loan facility
9
2,042,136
1,969,137
Total liabilities
4,624,513
3,168,119
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
10(b)
77,889,458
73,153,551
Shares to be issued
10(b)
-
40,250
Stock options and warrants reserve
14,126,112
13,890,761
Accumulated other comprehensive income
80,936
29,739
Deficit
(90,759,523)
(86,076,373)
Total shareholders' equity
1,336,983
1,037,928
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
5,961,496
4,206,047
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 15)
Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors:
/s/ "Steve Cook"
/s/ "Carolina Vargas"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Torq Resources Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
Three months ended
March 31,
Note
2024
2023
$
$
Operating expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses
8,11(a),11(b)
3,290,302
3,298,202
Fees, salaries and other employee benefits
11(a),11(b)
416,697
1,064,586
Impairment of mineral property
7
438,891
-
Legal and professional fees
11(a)
95,389
156,750
Marketing and investor relations
11(a)
191,799
348,152
Office and administration
11(a)
146,597
145,103
Project investigation
11(a)
24,572
49,706
Regulatory and transfer agent
30,085
45,755
4,634,332
5,108,254
Other expense (income)
Accretion expense
9
72,999
72,557
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(34,637)
15,026
Interest expense
9
56,096
55,479
Interest income
(46,738)
(145,585)
Net loss from equity investment
5
1,098
9,393
Net loss
4,683,150
5,115,124
Other comprehensive loss (gain)
Currency translation differences
(51,197)
18,626
Comprehensive loss
4,631,953
5,133,750
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
0.04
0.05
Weighted average number of common shares:
Basic and diluted
130,522,370
102,125,057
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Torq Resources Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
$
$
Operating activities:
Net loss for the period
(4,683,150)
(5,115,124)
Adjustments for:
Impairment of mineral property
438,891
-
Depreciation
23,167
71,057
Accretion expense
72,999
72,557
Interest expense
56,096
55,479
Interest income
(46,738)
(145,585)
Net loss from equity investment
1,098
9,393
Share-based compensation
122,469
1,120,190
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(109,279)
(23,686)
Changes in non-cash working capital:
Amounts receivable
(8,236)
(16,709)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
109,520
(383,614)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,474,883
437,378
Cash used in operating activities
(2,548,280)
(3,918,664)
Investing activities:
Cash interest received
46,738
145,585
Additions to mineral properties interests
(472,920)
-
Purchase of equipment
-
(36,903)
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(426,182)
108,682
Financing activities:
Cash interest paid on the loan facility
(56,096)
(55,479)
Proceeds from private placement of units, net of issuance costs
4,870,154
5,738,780
Cash provided by financing activities
4,814,058
5,683,301
Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash
(61,866)
1,708
Change in cash
1,777,730
1,875,027
Cash, beginning of period
487,970
12,470,543
Cash, end of period
2,265,700
14,345,570
Supplemental cash flows information:
Issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
61,615
-
Cash income tax paid
-
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
Torq Resources Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
Accumulated
Stock options
other
Total
Common
Shares to be
and warrants comprehensive
shareholders'
shares
Share capital
issued
reserve
income (loss)
Deficit
equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2022
99,690,481
68,160,093
70,862
10,547,271
89,777
(66,866,520)
12,001,483
Proceeds from private placement of units,
net of issuance costs
10,433,899
5,217,085
-
521,695
-
-
5,738,780
Finders' warrants issued as issuance costs
-
(119,714)
-
119,714
-
-
-
Reclassification of subsidiary other
comprehensive income upon dissolution
-
-
-
-
(1,787)
1,787
-
Shares issued as finders' fees for the
Margarita Project
243,750
70,862
(70,862)
-
-
-
-
Currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
(18,626)
-
(18,626)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
1,120,190
-
-
1,120,190
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,115,124)
(5,115,124)
Balance, March 31, 2023
110,368,130
73,328,326
-
12,308,870
69,364
(71,979,857)
13,726,703
Share purchase warrants issued related to
the loan facility
-
-
-
517,503
-
-
517,503
Unit issuance costs
-
(174,775)
-
-
-
-
(174,775)
Shares to be issued
-
-
40,250
-
-
-
40,250
Currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
(39,625)
-
(39,625)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
1,064,388
-
-
1,064,388
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(14,096,516)
(14,096,516)
Balance, December 31, 2023
110,368,130
73,153,551
40,250
13,890,761
29,739
(86,076,373)
1,037,928
Proceeds from private placement of units,
net of issuance costs
23,206,860
4,848,789
(40,250)
-
-
-
4,808,539
Finders' warrants issued as issuance costs
-
(112,882)
-
112,882
-
-
-
Currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
51,197
-
51,197
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
122,469
-
-
122,469
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(4,683,150)
(4,683,150)
Balance, March 31, 2024
133,574,990
77,889,458
-
14,126,112
80,936
(90,759,523)
1,336,983
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
Torq Resources Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
Torq Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torq") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as a Tier 2 mining issuer. The Company's shares trade under the symbol TORQ.V in Canada and on the OTCQX under the US symbol TRBMF. The head office and principal address of Torq is located at 1177 West Hastings Street, Suite 1630, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 2K3.
The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests with a focus in the Americas, particularly Chile.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (the "financial statements") have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. The Company is a resource exploration stage company, which does not generate any revenue and has been relying on equity-based financing to fund its operations. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has a working capital surplus of $183,867 (December 31, 2023 working capital deficit - $114,845) and a deficit of $90,759,523 (December 31, 2023 - $86,076,373). During the three months ended March 31, 2024 the Company incurred a net loss of $4,683,150(2023 - $5,115,124). The Company may require additional financing, either through equity or debt financing, sale of assets, joint venture arrangements, or a combination thereof to meet its administrative obligations and to continue to explore and develop its mineral properties. The Company has had success raising capital in the past, on January 4, 2024 the Company closed a public and private offering for gross proceeds of $5,337,578 (Note 10(b)). There is no assurance that sufficient future funding will be available on a timely basis or on terms acceptable to the Company. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, these financial statements do not include any adjustments to the amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that may be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, and these adjustments may be material.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
- Statement of compliance
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 23, 2024.
These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all disclosures required for annual audited financial statements. Accordingly, they should be read in conjunction with the notes to the Company's audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements").
- Basis of presentation
These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis. In addition, except for cash flow information, these financial statements have been prepared using the accrual method of accounting.
- Functional and presentation currency
These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars ("$" or "CAD") which is the Company's functional currency. The functional currency is the currency of the primary economic environment in which an entity operates. References to "US$"" are to United States dollars, and references to "CLP" are to Chilean pesos.
- Basis of consolidation
These financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. Control exists where the parent entity has power over the investee and is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Subsidiaries are included in the financial statements from the date control commences until the date control ceases.
6
Torq Resources Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (continued)
A summary of the Company's subsidiaries included in these financial statements as at March 31, 2024 are as follows:
Country of
Percentage
Functional
Name of subsidiary
incorporation
ownership
currency
Principal activity
Torq Resources Chile SpA
Chile
100%
USD
Holding company
Minera Margarita SpA
Chile
100%
USD
Mineral exploration
Minera Andrea SpA
Chile
100%
USD
Mineral exploration
Minera Santa SpA
Chile
100%
USD
Mineral exploration
Torq Operaciones Chile SpA
Chile
100%
USD
Mineral exploration
In January 2023, Candelaria Minerals S.A.C., a dormant subsidiary of the Company, was dissolved.
These financial statements include a 25% investment in Universal Mineral Services Ltd. ("UMS Canada") which is a shared service entity (Note 5).
3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the notes to the Annual Financial Statements.
4. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS
The preparation of the financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and expenses. Management continually evaluates these judgments, estimates and assumptions based on experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates and judgments which may cause a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities. The Company's interim results are not necessarily indicative of its results for a full year. The critical judgements and estimates applied in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the notes to the Annual Financial Statements.
5. EQUITY INVESTMENT
On April 1, 2022, the Company purchased a 25% share interest in a shared-service provider, UMS Canada for nominal consideration. The remaining 75% of UMS Canada is owned equally by Tier One Silver Inc., Coppernico Metals Inc. and Fury Gold Mines Limited. The Company further recognized as part of its net investment in UMS Canada, a cash deposit of $151,000, which is held by UMS Canada for the purposes of general working capital, and which will only be returned to the Company upon termination of the UMS Canada arrangement.
UMS Canada is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and provides geological, financial and transactional advisory services as well as administrative services to the Company and three other companies on a cost recovery basis. Having these services available through UMS Canada on an as needed basis, allows the Company to maintain a more efficient and cost- effective corporate overhead structure by hiring fewer full-time employees and engaging outside professional advisory firms less frequently. The service agreement with UMS Canada has an indefinite term and can be terminated by each participating company upon providing due notice. UMS Canada is party to an office lease agreement with a term of ten years, for which certain rent expenses will be payable by the Company. As at March 31, 2024, the Company expects to incur approximately $1.6 million in respect of future lease rent for the remaining 7.25 years.
7
Torq Resources Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
5. EQUITY INVESTMENT (continued)
A summary of the UMS Canada's net loss and the Company's share of the net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is as follows:
2024
2023
$
$
Cost recoveries
(952,104)
(1,555,704)
Geological services
330,717
491,417
Administrative services
625,778
1,101,860
Net loss
4,391
37,573
Company's share of net loss from equity investment
1,098
9,393
A summary of the carrying amount of the Company's investment in UMS Canada is as follows:
$
Balance, December 31, 2022
127,024
Company's share of net loss from equity investment
(5,033)
Balance, December 31, 2023
121,991
Company's share of net loss from equity investment
(1,098)
Balance, March 31, 2024
120,893
A summary of the Company's equity interest in net assets of UMS Canada as at March 31, 2024 is as follows:
$
Current assets
825,108
Non-current assets
2,391,026
Current liabilities
(1,428,545)
Non-current liabilities
(1,304,018)
Net assets
483,571
Company's equity interest in net assets
120,893
6. EQUIPMENT
A summary of the Company's equipment is as follows:
$
Cost
Balance, December 31, 2022
690,924
Additions
36,903
Foreign currency translation
(300)
Balance, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
727,527
Accumulated depreciation
Balance, December 31, 2022
227,108
Depreciation
282,874
Foreign currency translation
(101)
Balance, December 31, 2023
509,881
Depreciation
23,167
Foreign currency translation
(5,223)
Balance, March 31, 2024
527,825
Carrying amount
Balance, December 31, 2023
217,646
Balance, March 31, 2024
199,702
8
Torq Resources Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
6. EQUIPMENT (continued)
During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded $23,167 (2023 - $71,057) of depreciation in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss, depreciation for vehicles was classified under exploration and evaluation expenses while depreciation for office equipment was classified under office and administration expenses.
7. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS
A summary of the Company's mineral property interests is as follows:
Margarita
Andrea
Santa Cecilia
Project
Project
Project
Total
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2022
971,139
357,763
683,466
2,012,368
Option payments
748,460
81,204
-
829,664
Foreign currency translation
(37,559)
(9,480)
(12,720)
(59,759)
Balance, December 31, 2023
1,682,040
429,487
670,746
2,782,273
Option payments
472,920
-
-
472,920
Impairment
-
(438,891)
-
(438,891)
Foreign currency translation
35,991
9,404
12,960
58,355
Balance, March 31, 2024
2,190,951
-
683,706
2,874,657
a) Margarita Project
On March 8, 2021, the Company announced it had acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project (the "Margarita Project") located in Chile, 65 kilometers ("km") north of the city of Copiapo. The Company acquired the rights that constitute the Margarita Project through two option agreements: the Margarita claims and the La Cototuda claim.
Pursuant to the execution of the Margarita Project option agreement ("Margarita Project Option Agreement"), the Company incurred finders' fees requiring the issuance of 466,667 common shares of the Company (the "Finder's Fee Shares") in separate tranches as follows: 81,250 shares were issued on April 7, 2021; 141,667 shares were issued on March 31, 2022; and the final 243,750 shares were issued on March 31, 2023 (Note 10(b)). These Finder's Fee Shares have been recognized at a total $159,969 fair value within equity.
Margarita claims
Under the Margarita Project Option Agreement, the Company's may acquire a 100% interest in the project by making cash option payments totaling US$6,200,000 and incurring work expenditures totaling US$3,050,000 as summarized in the table below. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has paid the required cash option payments and incurred the required work expenditures.
The summary of the Company's total required cash payments and work expenditures under the option agreement is as follows:
Work
Cash
expenditures
payments
requirement
US$
US$
April 20, 2021 (paid $62,445)
50,000
-
August 22, 2021 (paid $64,280 and work expenditures requirement met)
50,000
400,000
August 22, 2022 (paid $155,013 and work expenditures requirement met)
100,000
1,150,000
August 18, 2023 (paid $406,560 and work expenditures requirement met)
300,000
1,500,000
August 22, 2024
1,200,000
-
August 22, 2025
2,000,000
-
August 22, 2026
2,500,000
-
6,200,000
3,050,000
9
Torq Resources Inc.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
7. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS (continued)
La Cototuda Claim
During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company made a $472,920 (US$350,000) final cash payment thereby acquiring a 100% interest in the La Cototuda claim.
- Andrea Project
On May 25, 2021, the Company announced it had acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Andrea copper porphyry project (the "Andrea Project") located in northern Chile, 100 km east of the city of La Serena. The Company acquired the rights that constitute the Andrea project through three option agreements.
On March 25, 2024, the Company decided to drop its option on the Andrea project in order to focus and prioritize its capital allocation to its more advanced Margarita and Santa Cecilia projects. As a result, the Company recognized a $438,891 impairment charge related to the project for the period ended March 31, 2024.
- Santa Cecilia Project
On October 21, 2021, the Company announced that it had acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the 3,250-hectare Santa Cecilia gold-copper project (the "Santa Cecilia Project") located approximately 100 km east of the city of Copiapo in Northern Chile. The project is in the southern region of the world-class Maricunga belt and immediately north of the El Indio belt.
In order to maintain the Santa Cecilia Project option agreement, the Company needs to make option payments totaling US$25,000,000 and incur work expenditure totaling US$15,500,000 as summarized in the table below. The Company has made on-time all the required option payments totaling US$400,000 to the date of these financial statements.
The summary of total required cash payments and work expenditures under the option agreement is as follows:
Work
Cash
expenditures
payments
requirement
US$
US$
October 21, 2021 (paid $123,580)
100,000
-
October 21, 2022 (paid $409,470)
300,000
-
October 21, 2023 (work expenditures requirement met)
-
3,000,000
October 21, 2024 (work expenditures requirement met)
600,000
4,500,000
October 21, 2025
1,000,000
8,000,000
October 21, 2026
3,000,000
-
October 21, 2027
5,000,000
-
October 21, 2028
15,000,000
-
25,000,000
15,500,000
The Company needs to complete total staged work expenditures of US$15,500,000 over the period up to October 20, 2028, as well as complete 25,000 m of drilling which is a pre-requisite to exercising the option to earn 100% interest in the project. The Company has met the first two work expenditure commitments totaling $7,500,000 by October 21, 2024. As at March 31, 2024, the Company had incurred approximately US$11,360,000 of eligible work expenditures and drilled 3,359 m.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Torq Resources Inc. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 18:23:08 UTC.