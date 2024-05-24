TORQ RESOURCES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Torq Resources Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) March 31, December 31, Note 2024 2023 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash 2,265,700 487,970 Amounts receivable 45,551 37,134 Prepaid expenses and deposits 11(a) 454,993 559,033 2,766,244 1,084,137 Equity investment 5 120,893 121,991 Equipment 6 199,702 217,646 Mineral property interests 7 2,874,657 2,782,273 Total assets 5,961,496 4,206,047 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11(a) 2,582,377 1,198,982 2,582,377 1,198,982 Loan facility 9 2,042,136 1,969,137 Total liabilities 4,624,513 3,168,119 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 10(b) 77,889,458 73,153,551 Shares to be issued 10(b) - 40,250 Stock options and warrants reserve 14,126,112 13,890,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income 80,936 29,739 Deficit (90,759,523) (86,076,373) Total shareholders' equity 1,336,983 1,037,928 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,961,496 4,206,047 Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Subsequent events (Note 15) Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors: /s/ "Steve Cook" /s/ "Carolina Vargas" Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

Torq Resources Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares) Three months ended March 31, Note 2024 2023 $ $ Operating expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses 8,11(a),11(b) 3,290,302 3,298,202 Fees, salaries and other employee benefits 11(a),11(b) 416,697 1,064,586 Impairment of mineral property 7 438,891 - Legal and professional fees 11(a) 95,389 156,750 Marketing and investor relations 11(a) 191,799 348,152 Office and administration 11(a) 146,597 145,103 Project investigation 11(a) 24,572 49,706 Regulatory and transfer agent 30,085 45,755 4,634,332 5,108,254 Other expense (income) Accretion expense 9 72,999 72,557 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (34,637) 15,026 Interest expense 9 56,096 55,479 Interest income (46,738) (145,585) Net loss from equity investment 5 1,098 9,393 Net loss 4,683,150 5,115,124 Other comprehensive loss (gain) Currency translation differences (51,197) 18,626 Comprehensive loss 4,631,953 5,133,750 Net loss per share: Basic and diluted 0.04 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares: Basic and diluted 130,522,370 102,125,057 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

Torq Resources Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 $ $ Operating activities: Net loss for the period (4,683,150) (5,115,124) Adjustments for: Impairment of mineral property 438,891 - Depreciation 23,167 71,057 Accretion expense 72,999 72,557 Interest expense 56,096 55,479 Interest income (46,738) (145,585) Net loss from equity investment 1,098 9,393 Share-based compensation 122,469 1,120,190 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (109,279) (23,686) Changes in non-cash working capital: Amounts receivable (8,236) (16,709) Prepaid expenses and deposits 109,520 (383,614) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,474,883 437,378 Cash used in operating activities (2,548,280) (3,918,664) Investing activities: Cash interest received 46,738 145,585 Additions to mineral properties interests (472,920) - Purchase of equipment - (36,903) Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (426,182) 108,682 Financing activities: Cash interest paid on the loan facility (56,096) (55,479) Proceeds from private placement of units, net of issuance costs 4,870,154 5,738,780 Cash provided by financing activities 4,814,058 5,683,301 Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash (61,866) 1,708 Change in cash 1,777,730 1,875,027 Cash, beginning of period 487,970 12,470,543 Cash, end of period 2,265,700 14,345,570 Supplemental cash flows information: Issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 61,615 - Cash income tax paid - - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4

Torq Resources Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares) Accumulated Stock options other Total Common Shares to be and warrants comprehensive shareholders' shares Share capital issued reserve income (loss) Deficit equity # $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2022 99,690,481 68,160,093 70,862 10,547,271 89,777 (66,866,520) 12,001,483 Proceeds from private placement of units, net of issuance costs 10,433,899 5,217,085 - 521,695 - - 5,738,780 Finders' warrants issued as issuance costs - (119,714) - 119,714 - - - Reclassification of subsidiary other comprehensive income upon dissolution - - - - (1,787) 1,787 - Shares issued as finders' fees for the Margarita Project 243,750 70,862 (70,862) - - - - Currency translation differences - - - - (18,626) - (18,626) Share-based compensation - - - 1,120,190 - - 1,120,190 Net loss for the period - - - - - (5,115,124) (5,115,124) Balance, March 31, 2023 110,368,130 73,328,326 - 12,308,870 69,364 (71,979,857) 13,726,703 Share purchase warrants issued related to the loan facility - - - 517,503 - - 517,503 Unit issuance costs - (174,775) - - - - (174,775) Shares to be issued - - 40,250 - - - 40,250 Currency translation differences - - - - (39,625) - (39,625) Share-based compensation - - - 1,064,388 - - 1,064,388 Net loss for the period - - - - - (14,096,516) (14,096,516) Balance, December 31, 2023 110,368,130 73,153,551 40,250 13,890,761 29,739 (86,076,373) 1,037,928 Proceeds from private placement of units, net of issuance costs 23,206,860 4,848,789 (40,250) - - - 4,808,539 Finders' warrants issued as issuance costs - (112,882) - 112,882 - - - Currency translation differences - - - - 51,197 - 51,197 Share-based compensation - - - 122,469 - - 122,469 Net loss for the period - - - - - (4,683,150) (4,683,150) Balance, March 31, 2024 133,574,990 77,889,458 - 14,126,112 80,936 (90,759,523) 1,336,983 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 5

Torq Resources Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited) 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN Torq Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torq") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as a Tier 2 mining issuer. The Company's shares trade under the symbol TORQ.V in Canada and on the OTCQX under the US symbol TRBMF. The head office and principal address of Torq is located at 1177 West Hastings Street, Suite 1630, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 2K3. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests with a focus in the Americas, particularly Chile. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (the "financial statements") have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. The Company is a resource exploration stage company, which does not generate any revenue and has been relying on equity-based financing to fund its operations. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has a working capital surplus of $183,867 (December 31, 2023 working capital deficit - $114,845) and a deficit of $90,759,523 (December 31, 2023 - $86,076,373). During the three months ended March 31, 2024 the Company incurred a net loss of $4,683,150(2023 - $5,115,124). The Company may require additional financing, either through equity or debt financing, sale of assets, joint venture arrangements, or a combination thereof to meet its administrative obligations and to continue to explore and develop its mineral properties. The Company has had success raising capital in the past, on January 4, 2024 the Company closed a public and private offering for gross proceeds of $5,337,578 (Note 10(b)). There is no assurance that sufficient future funding will be available on a timely basis or on terms acceptable to the Company. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, these financial statements do not include any adjustments to the amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that may be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, and these adjustments may be material. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION Statement of compliance These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 23, 2024. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all disclosures required for annual audited financial statements. Accordingly, they should be read in conjunction with the notes to the Company's audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements"). Basis of presentation These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis. In addition, except for cash flow information, these financial statements have been prepared using the accrual method of accounting. Functional and presentation currency These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars ("$" or "CAD") which is the Company's functional currency. The functional currency is the currency of the primary economic environment in which an entity operates. References to "US$"" are to United States dollars, and references to "CLP" are to Chilean pesos. Basis of consolidation These financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. Control exists where the parent entity has power over the investee and is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Subsidiaries are included in the financial statements from the date control commences until the date control ceases. 6

Torq Resources Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (continued) A summary of the Company's subsidiaries included in these financial statements as at March 31, 2024 are as follows: Country of Percentage Functional Name of subsidiary incorporation ownership currency Principal activity Torq Resources Chile SpA Chile 100% USD Holding company Minera Margarita SpA Chile 100% USD Mineral exploration Minera Andrea SpA Chile 100% USD Mineral exploration Minera Santa SpA Chile 100% USD Mineral exploration Torq Operaciones Chile SpA Chile 100% USD Mineral exploration In January 2023, Candelaria Minerals S.A.C., a dormant subsidiary of the Company, was dissolved. These financial statements include a 25% investment in Universal Mineral Services Ltd. ("UMS Canada") which is a shared service entity (Note 5). 3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the notes to the Annual Financial Statements. 4. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS The preparation of the financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and expenses. Management continually evaluates these judgments, estimates and assumptions based on experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates and judgments which may cause a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities. The Company's interim results are not necessarily indicative of its results for a full year. The critical judgements and estimates applied in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the notes to the Annual Financial Statements. 5. EQUITY INVESTMENT On April 1, 2022, the Company purchased a 25% share interest in a shared-service provider, UMS Canada for nominal consideration. The remaining 75% of UMS Canada is owned equally by Tier One Silver Inc., Coppernico Metals Inc. and Fury Gold Mines Limited. The Company further recognized as part of its net investment in UMS Canada, a cash deposit of $151,000, which is held by UMS Canada for the purposes of general working capital, and which will only be returned to the Company upon termination of the UMS Canada arrangement. UMS Canada is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and provides geological, financial and transactional advisory services as well as administrative services to the Company and three other companies on a cost recovery basis. Having these services available through UMS Canada on an as needed basis, allows the Company to maintain a more efficient and cost- effective corporate overhead structure by hiring fewer full-time employees and engaging outside professional advisory firms less frequently. The service agreement with UMS Canada has an indefinite term and can be terminated by each participating company upon providing due notice. UMS Canada is party to an office lease agreement with a term of ten years, for which certain rent expenses will be payable by the Company. As at March 31, 2024, the Company expects to incur approximately $1.6 million in respect of future lease rent for the remaining 7.25 years. 7

Torq Resources Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited) 5. EQUITY INVESTMENT (continued) A summary of the UMS Canada's net loss and the Company's share of the net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is as follows: 2024 2023 $ $ Cost recoveries (952,104) (1,555,704) Geological services 330,717 491,417 Administrative services 625,778 1,101,860 Net loss 4,391 37,573 Company's share of net loss from equity investment 1,098 9,393 A summary of the carrying amount of the Company's investment in UMS Canada is as follows: $ Balance, December 31, 2022 127,024 Company's share of net loss from equity investment (5,033) Balance, December 31, 2023 121,991 Company's share of net loss from equity investment (1,098) Balance, March 31, 2024 120,893 A summary of the Company's equity interest in net assets of UMS Canada as at March 31, 2024 is as follows: $ Current assets 825,108 Non-current assets 2,391,026 Current liabilities (1,428,545) Non-current liabilities (1,304,018) Net assets 483,571 Company's equity interest in net assets 120,893 6. EQUIPMENT A summary of the Company's equipment is as follows: $ Cost Balance, December 31, 2022 690,924 Additions 36,903 Foreign currency translation (300) Balance, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 727,527 Accumulated depreciation Balance, December 31, 2022 227,108 Depreciation 282,874 Foreign currency translation (101) Balance, December 31, 2023 509,881 Depreciation 23,167 Foreign currency translation (5,223) Balance, March 31, 2024 527,825 Carrying amount Balance, December 31, 2023 217,646 Balance, March 31, 2024 199,702 8

Torq Resources Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited) 6. EQUIPMENT (continued) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded $23,167 (2023 - $71,057) of depreciation in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss, depreciation for vehicles was classified under exploration and evaluation expenses while depreciation for office equipment was classified under office and administration expenses. 7. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS A summary of the Company's mineral property interests is as follows: Margarita Andrea Santa Cecilia Project Project Project Total $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2022 971,139 357,763 683,466 2,012,368 Option payments 748,460 81,204 - 829,664 Foreign currency translation (37,559) (9,480) (12,720) (59,759) Balance, December 31, 2023 1,682,040 429,487 670,746 2,782,273 Option payments 472,920 - - 472,920 Impairment - (438,891) - (438,891) Foreign currency translation 35,991 9,404 12,960 58,355 Balance, March 31, 2024 2,190,951 - 683,706 2,874,657 a) Margarita Project On March 8, 2021, the Company announced it had acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project (the "Margarita Project") located in Chile, 65 kilometers ("km") north of the city of Copiapo. The Company acquired the rights that constitute the Margarita Project through two option agreements: the Margarita claims and the La Cototuda claim. Pursuant to the execution of the Margarita Project option agreement ("Margarita Project Option Agreement"), the Company incurred finders' fees requiring the issuance of 466,667 common shares of the Company (the "Finder's Fee Shares") in separate tranches as follows: 81,250 shares were issued on April 7, 2021; 141,667 shares were issued on March 31, 2022; and the final 243,750 shares were issued on March 31, 2023 (Note 10(b)). These Finder's Fee Shares have been recognized at a total $159,969 fair value within equity. Margarita claims Under the Margarita Project Option Agreement, the Company's may acquire a 100% interest in the project by making cash option payments totaling US$6,200,000 and incurring work expenditures totaling US$3,050,000 as summarized in the table below. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has paid the required cash option payments and incurred the required work expenditures. The summary of the Company's total required cash payments and work expenditures under the option agreement is as follows: Work Cash expenditures payments requirement US$ US$ April 20, 2021 (paid $62,445) 50,000 - August 22, 2021 (paid $64,280 and work expenditures requirement met) 50,000 400,000 August 22, 2022 (paid $155,013 and work expenditures requirement met) 100,000 1,150,000 August 18, 2023 (paid $406,560 and work expenditures requirement met) 300,000 1,500,000 August 22, 2024 1,200,000 - August 22, 2025 2,000,000 - August 22, 2026 2,500,000 - 6,200,000 3,050,000 9