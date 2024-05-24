TORQ RESOURCES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Torq Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2024

2023

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash

2,265,700

487,970

Amounts receivable

45,551

37,134

Prepaid expenses and deposits

11(a)

454,993

559,033

2,766,244

1,084,137

Equity investment

5

120,893

121,991

Equipment

6

199,702

217,646

Mineral property interests

7

2,874,657

2,782,273

Total assets

5,961,496

4,206,047

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11(a)

2,582,377

1,198,982

2,582,377

1,198,982

Loan facility

9

2,042,136

1,969,137

Total liabilities

4,624,513

3,168,119

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

10(b)

77,889,458

73,153,551

Shares to be issued

10(b)

-

40,250

Stock options and warrants reserve

14,126,112

13,890,761

Accumulated other comprehensive income

80,936

29,739

Deficit

(90,759,523)

(86,076,373)

Total shareholders' equity

1,336,983

1,037,928

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

5,961,496

4,206,047

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 15)

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Steve Cook"

/s/ "Carolina Vargas"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Torq Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Three months ended

March 31,

Note

2024

2023

$

$

Operating expenses

Exploration and evaluation expenses

8,11(a),11(b)

3,290,302

3,298,202

Fees, salaries and other employee benefits

11(a),11(b)

416,697

1,064,586

Impairment of mineral property

7

438,891

-

Legal and professional fees

11(a)

95,389

156,750

Marketing and investor relations

11(a)

191,799

348,152

Office and administration

11(a)

146,597

145,103

Project investigation

11(a)

24,572

49,706

Regulatory and transfer agent

30,085

45,755

4,634,332

5,108,254

Other expense (income)

Accretion expense

9

72,999

72,557

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(34,637)

15,026

Interest expense

9

56,096

55,479

Interest income

(46,738)

(145,585)

Net loss from equity investment

5

1,098

9,393

Net loss

4,683,150

5,115,124

Other comprehensive loss (gain)

Currency translation differences

(51,197)

18,626

Comprehensive loss

4,631,953

5,133,750

Net loss per share:

Basic and diluted

0.04

0.05

Weighted average number of common shares:

Basic and diluted

130,522,370

102,125,057

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Torq Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

March 31,

2024

2023

$

$

Operating activities:

Net loss for the period

(4,683,150)

(5,115,124)

Adjustments for:

Impairment of mineral property

438,891

-

Depreciation

23,167

71,057

Accretion expense

72,999

72,557

Interest expense

56,096

55,479

Interest income

(46,738)

(145,585)

Net loss from equity investment

1,098

9,393

Share-based compensation

122,469

1,120,190

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(109,279)

(23,686)

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Amounts receivable

(8,236)

(16,709)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

109,520

(383,614)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,474,883

437,378

Cash used in operating activities

(2,548,280)

(3,918,664)

Investing activities:

Cash interest received

46,738

145,585

Additions to mineral properties interests

(472,920)

-

Purchase of equipment

-

(36,903)

Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(426,182)

108,682

Financing activities:

Cash interest paid on the loan facility

(56,096)

(55,479)

Proceeds from private placement of units, net of issuance costs

4,870,154

5,738,780

Cash provided by financing activities

4,814,058

5,683,301

Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash

(61,866)

1,708

Change in cash

1,777,730

1,875,027

Cash, beginning of period

487,970

12,470,543

Cash, end of period

2,265,700

14,345,570

Supplemental cash flows information:

Issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

61,615

-

Cash income tax paid

-

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Torq Resources Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except number of shares)

Accumulated

Stock options

other

Total

Common

Shares to be

and warrants comprehensive

shareholders'

shares

Share capital

issued

reserve

income (loss)

Deficit

equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2022

99,690,481

68,160,093

70,862

10,547,271

89,777

(66,866,520)

12,001,483

Proceeds from private placement of units,

net of issuance costs

10,433,899

5,217,085

-

521,695

-

-

5,738,780

Finders' warrants issued as issuance costs

-

(119,714)

-

119,714

-

-

-

Reclassification of subsidiary other

comprehensive income upon dissolution

-

-

-

-

(1,787)

1,787

-

Shares issued as finders' fees for the

Margarita Project

243,750

70,862

(70,862)

-

-

-

-

Currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

(18,626)

-

(18,626)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

1,120,190

-

-

1,120,190

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(5,115,124)

(5,115,124)

Balance, March 31, 2023

110,368,130

73,328,326

-

12,308,870

69,364

(71,979,857)

13,726,703

Share purchase warrants issued related to

the loan facility

-

-

-

517,503

-

-

517,503

Unit issuance costs

-

(174,775)

-

-

-

-

(174,775)

Shares to be issued

-

-

40,250

-

-

-

40,250

Currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

(39,625)

-

(39,625)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

1,064,388

-

-

1,064,388

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(14,096,516)

(14,096,516)

Balance, December 31, 2023

110,368,130

73,153,551

40,250

13,890,761

29,739

(86,076,373)

1,037,928

Proceeds from private placement of units,

net of issuance costs

23,206,860

4,848,789

(40,250)

-

-

-

4,808,539

Finders' warrants issued as issuance costs

-

(112,882)

-

112,882

-

-

-

Currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

51,197

-

51,197

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

122,469

-

-

122,469

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(4,683,150)

(4,683,150)

Balance, March 31, 2024

133,574,990

77,889,458

-

14,126,112

80,936

(90,759,523)

1,336,983

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Torq Resources Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

Torq Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torq") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as a Tier 2 mining issuer. The Company's shares trade under the symbol TORQ.V in Canada and on the OTCQX under the US symbol TRBMF. The head office and principal address of Torq is located at 1177 West Hastings Street, Suite 1630, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 2K3.

The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests with a focus in the Americas, particularly Chile.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (the "financial statements") have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Company will be able to continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. The Company is a resource exploration stage company, which does not generate any revenue and has been relying on equity-based financing to fund its operations. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has a working capital surplus of $183,867 (December 31, 2023 working capital deficit - $114,845) and a deficit of $90,759,523 (December 31, 2023 - $86,076,373). During the three months ended March 31, 2024 the Company incurred a net loss of $4,683,150(2023 - $5,115,124). The Company may require additional financing, either through equity or debt financing, sale of assets, joint venture arrangements, or a combination thereof to meet its administrative obligations and to continue to explore and develop its mineral properties. The Company has had success raising capital in the past, on January 4, 2024 the Company closed a public and private offering for gross proceeds of $5,337,578 (Note 10(b)). There is no assurance that sufficient future funding will be available on a timely basis or on terms acceptable to the Company. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, these financial statements do not include any adjustments to the amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that may be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, and these adjustments may be material.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

  1. Statement of compliance

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 23, 2024.

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all disclosures required for annual audited financial statements. Accordingly, they should be read in conjunction with the notes to the Company's audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the "Annual Financial Statements").

  1. Basis of presentation

These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis. In addition, except for cash flow information, these financial statements have been prepared using the accrual method of accounting.

  1. Functional and presentation currency

These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars ("$" or "CAD") which is the Company's functional currency. The functional currency is the currency of the primary economic environment in which an entity operates. References to "US$"" are to United States dollars, and references to "CLP" are to Chilean pesos.

  1. Basis of consolidation

These financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. Control exists where the parent entity has power over the investee and is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Subsidiaries are included in the financial statements from the date control commences until the date control ceases.

Torq Resources Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (continued)

A summary of the Company's subsidiaries included in these financial statements as at March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Country of

Percentage

Functional

Name of subsidiary

incorporation

ownership

currency

Principal activity

Torq Resources Chile SpA

Chile

100%

USD

Holding company

Minera Margarita SpA

Chile

100%

USD

Mineral exploration

Minera Andrea SpA

Chile

100%

USD

Mineral exploration

Minera Santa SpA

Chile

100%

USD

Mineral exploration

Torq Operaciones Chile SpA

Chile

100%

USD

Mineral exploration

In January 2023, Candelaria Minerals S.A.C., a dormant subsidiary of the Company, was dissolved.

These financial statements include a 25% investment in Universal Mineral Services Ltd. ("UMS Canada") which is a shared service entity (Note 5).

3. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the notes to the Annual Financial Statements.

4. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS

The preparation of the financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and expenses. Management continually evaluates these judgments, estimates and assumptions based on experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates and judgments which may cause a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities. The Company's interim results are not necessarily indicative of its results for a full year. The critical judgements and estimates applied in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in the notes to the Annual Financial Statements.

5. EQUITY INVESTMENT

On April 1, 2022, the Company purchased a 25% share interest in a shared-service provider, UMS Canada for nominal consideration. The remaining 75% of UMS Canada is owned equally by Tier One Silver Inc., Coppernico Metals Inc. and Fury Gold Mines Limited. The Company further recognized as part of its net investment in UMS Canada, a cash deposit of $151,000, which is held by UMS Canada for the purposes of general working capital, and which will only be returned to the Company upon termination of the UMS Canada arrangement.

UMS Canada is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and provides geological, financial and transactional advisory services as well as administrative services to the Company and three other companies on a cost recovery basis. Having these services available through UMS Canada on an as needed basis, allows the Company to maintain a more efficient and cost- effective corporate overhead structure by hiring fewer full-time employees and engaging outside professional advisory firms less frequently. The service agreement with UMS Canada has an indefinite term and can be terminated by each participating company upon providing due notice. UMS Canada is party to an office lease agreement with a term of ten years, for which certain rent expenses will be payable by the Company. As at March 31, 2024, the Company expects to incur approximately $1.6 million in respect of future lease rent for the remaining 7.25 years.

Torq Resources Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)

5. EQUITY INVESTMENT (continued)

A summary of the UMS Canada's net loss and the Company's share of the net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is as follows:

2024

2023

$

$

Cost recoveries

(952,104)

(1,555,704)

Geological services

330,717

491,417

Administrative services

625,778

1,101,860

Net loss

4,391

37,573

Company's share of net loss from equity investment

1,098

9,393

A summary of the carrying amount of the Company's investment in UMS Canada is as follows:

$

Balance, December 31, 2022

127,024

Company's share of net loss from equity investment

(5,033)

Balance, December 31, 2023

121,991

Company's share of net loss from equity investment

(1,098)

Balance, March 31, 2024

120,893

A summary of the Company's equity interest in net assets of UMS Canada as at March 31, 2024 is as follows:

$

Current assets

825,108

Non-current assets

2,391,026

Current liabilities

(1,428,545)

Non-current liabilities

(1,304,018)

Net assets

483,571

Company's equity interest in net assets

120,893

6. EQUIPMENT

A summary of the Company's equipment is as follows:

$

Cost

Balance, December 31, 2022

690,924

Additions

36,903

Foreign currency translation

(300)

Balance, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

727,527

Accumulated depreciation

Balance, December 31, 2022

227,108

Depreciation

282,874

Foreign currency translation

(101)

Balance, December 31, 2023

509,881

Depreciation

23,167

Foreign currency translation

(5,223)

Balance, March 31, 2024

527,825

Carrying amount

Balance, December 31, 2023

217,646

Balance, March 31, 2024

199,702

Torq Resources Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)

6. EQUIPMENT (continued)

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded $23,167 (2023 - $71,057) of depreciation in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss, depreciation for vehicles was classified under exploration and evaluation expenses while depreciation for office equipment was classified under office and administration expenses.

7. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS

A summary of the Company's mineral property interests is as follows:

Margarita

Andrea

Santa Cecilia

Project

Project

Project

Total

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2022

971,139

357,763

683,466

2,012,368

Option payments

748,460

81,204

-

829,664

Foreign currency translation

(37,559)

(9,480)

(12,720)

(59,759)

Balance, December 31, 2023

1,682,040

429,487

670,746

2,782,273

Option payments

472,920

-

-

472,920

Impairment

-

(438,891)

-

(438,891)

Foreign currency translation

35,991

9,404

12,960

58,355

Balance, March 31, 2024

2,190,951

-

683,706

2,874,657

a) Margarita Project

On March 8, 2021, the Company announced it had acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project (the "Margarita Project") located in Chile, 65 kilometers ("km") north of the city of Copiapo. The Company acquired the rights that constitute the Margarita Project through two option agreements: the Margarita claims and the La Cototuda claim.

Pursuant to the execution of the Margarita Project option agreement ("Margarita Project Option Agreement"), the Company incurred finders' fees requiring the issuance of 466,667 common shares of the Company (the "Finder's Fee Shares") in separate tranches as follows: 81,250 shares were issued on April 7, 2021; 141,667 shares were issued on March 31, 2022; and the final 243,750 shares were issued on March 31, 2023 (Note 10(b)). These Finder's Fee Shares have been recognized at a total $159,969 fair value within equity.

Margarita claims

Under the Margarita Project Option Agreement, the Company's may acquire a 100% interest in the project by making cash option payments totaling US$6,200,000 and incurring work expenditures totaling US$3,050,000 as summarized in the table below. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has paid the required cash option payments and incurred the required work expenditures.

The summary of the Company's total required cash payments and work expenditures under the option agreement is as follows:

Work

Cash

expenditures

payments

requirement

US$

US$

April 20, 2021 (paid $62,445)

50,000

-

August 22, 2021 (paid $64,280 and work expenditures requirement met)

50,000

400,000

August 22, 2022 (paid $155,013 and work expenditures requirement met)

100,000

1,150,000

August 18, 2023 (paid $406,560 and work expenditures requirement met)

300,000

1,500,000

August 22, 2024

1,200,000

-

August 22, 2025

2,000,000

-

August 22, 2026

2,500,000

-

6,200,000

3,050,000

Torq Resources Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)

7. MINERAL PROPERTY INTERESTS (continued)

La Cototuda Claim

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company made a $472,920 (US$350,000) final cash payment thereby acquiring a 100% interest in the La Cototuda claim.

  1. Andrea Project

On May 25, 2021, the Company announced it had acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Andrea copper porphyry project (the "Andrea Project") located in northern Chile, 100 km east of the city of La Serena. The Company acquired the rights that constitute the Andrea project through three option agreements.

On March 25, 2024, the Company decided to drop its option on the Andrea project in order to focus and prioritize its capital allocation to its more advanced Margarita and Santa Cecilia projects. As a result, the Company recognized a $438,891 impairment charge related to the project for the period ended March 31, 2024.

  1. Santa Cecilia Project

On October 21, 2021, the Company announced that it had acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the 3,250-hectare Santa Cecilia gold-copper project (the "Santa Cecilia Project") located approximately 100 km east of the city of Copiapo in Northern Chile. The project is in the southern region of the world-class Maricunga belt and immediately north of the El Indio belt.

In order to maintain the Santa Cecilia Project option agreement, the Company needs to make option payments totaling US$25,000,000 and incur work expenditure totaling US$15,500,000 as summarized in the table below. The Company has made on-time all the required option payments totaling US$400,000 to the date of these financial statements.

The summary of total required cash payments and work expenditures under the option agreement is as follows:

Work

Cash

expenditures

payments

requirement

US$

US$

October 21, 2021 (paid $123,580)

100,000

-

October 21, 2022 (paid $409,470)

300,000

-

October 21, 2023 (work expenditures requirement met)

-

3,000,000

October 21, 2024 (work expenditures requirement met)

600,000

4,500,000

October 21, 2025

1,000,000

8,000,000

October 21, 2026

3,000,000

-

October 21, 2027

5,000,000

-

October 21, 2028

15,000,000

-

25,000,000

15,500,000

The Company needs to complete total staged work expenditures of US$15,500,000 over the period up to October 20, 2028, as well as complete 25,000 m of drilling which is a pre-requisite to exercising the option to earn 100% interest in the project. The Company has met the first two work expenditure commitments totaling $7,500,000 by October 21, 2024. As at March 31, 2024, the Company had incurred approximately US$11,360,000 of eligible work expenditures and drilled 3,359 m.

