Torque Issues Status Update: Current Filings, Effective Funding, Detailed Plans Coming

Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: TQLB) ("Torque Lifestyle", "Torque", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, is pleased to announce that the Company is now fully Current with OTC Markets in terms of documentation and information and the Company's Reg A financing is now effective.

The Company plans to release a detailed shareholder update in the coming days to outline its growth outlook, broad vision, upcoming product launches, and acquisition plans.

Torque plans to focus on the sports nutrition supplements market with a range of segments that create a diversified end-market focus in terms of demographics while embracing synergies across manufacturing and distribution strategies.

According to Grand View Research, the global dietary supplements market size was estimated at over $123 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the next 7 years, driven by factors such as rising health concerns and changing lifestyles and dietary habits.

Research also points to a positive outlook for the sports nutrition market driven by a rise in the number of sports complexes and gymnasiums and an increase in the number of global sports events, both of which encourage athletes and consumers to focus on peak health and physical strength.

David Lovatt, CEO of Torque Lifestyle, notes, "We're excited to have everything in place and to finally be ready to execute our plan. Our funding is effective, we are current on all filings, the slate is clean, and we have big plans ahead. To all our shareholders: we are committed to a path of complete transparency along the way as we navigate upcoming product launches and acquisitions."

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: TQLB) is focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace.

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:

invest@torquelb.com

(719) 752-8459

Investor Relations Contact:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73295