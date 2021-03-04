Torque Launches Supplement Product Line Utilizing the Rapidly Growing Affiliate Marketing Platforms

Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) ("Torque Lifestyle" or the "Company") (www.torquelb.com), an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of the Company's new "Core Natural Sciences" (www.corenaturalsciences.com) brand of nutrition and health supplements designed to execute into high growth Affiliate Marketing platforms as well as utilizing Social Media Influencers. This move comes on the back of their recent acquisition of American Metabolix (www.americanmetabolix.com) as they continue to execute their high growth strategy.





Core Natural Sciences

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7369/76031_b9a4360c74498901_002full.jpg

"Core is differentiated in our branding by its focus on the 45-and-up demographic and we feel this is prime for an Affiliate Marketing Roll-out. Growth via these sales channels is incredibly impressive and the Company will immediately begin to execute on this strategy," commented Leonard K. Armenta Jr, President of Torque Lifestyle.

Core is focused on the fast-growing dietary supplement market with products such as Turmeric and Curcumin, CLA, Keto, Moringa and many others. The Core Natural Sciences ecommerce store has already launched for live product sales at https://corenaturalsciences.com/ and is already generating revenue for the Company. 'Core' was outlined as in the works in the 'Letter to Shareholders' released 02/04/2021 and now the Company has been able to launch it ahead of schedule.

Letter to Shareholders, February 4, 2021

PR Video, February 4, 2021

(https://youtu.be/JQ3nkovugsg)

According to Statista, affiliate marketing spending in the U.S. alone is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2022, more than triple what it was 10 years earlier. Globally, it was estimated in the Awin Report that advertisers invested $13 billion in affiliate marketing in 2017. These numbers together with the consistent upward trend demonstrate that affiliate marketers will likely continue to thrive in the 2020s.

According to a Forrester report commissioned by Rakuten, 81% of advertisers and 84% of publishers use affiliate marketing. And over half of the affiliate publishers surveyed in the same report stated that affiliate marketing accounted for more than 20% of their annual revenue.

The launch of Torque's Core brand follows the Company's recent move to acquire American Metabolix, one of the fastest growing premium supplement companies in the world, with award-winning sports nutrition and Keto products available at GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and top global sports nutrition retailers. American Metabolix products were sold in over 550 brick and mortar locations in 2019.

Armenta Jr added, "Our central strategy is to capitalize on the broad structural growth theme we see in the healthy lifestyle marketplace over the coming decade. We will do that by taking a diversified approach that cross-pollinates our primary investments across multiple end target markets. Each of our focus markets has a strong ROI profile, which is further amplified by combination through synergies in basic factors such as sourcing relationships and distribution infrastructure. Our new Core brand is a strong value-add piece of that equation."

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) is focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace. Subsidiary American Metabolix is one of the world's fastest growing supplement companies, with sports nutrition and Keto products available at GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and top sports nutrition retailers worldwide. For more information about Torque Lifestyle Brands and American Metabolix, please visit websites at https://www.torquelb.com/ and https://americanmetabolix.com/ or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanmetabolix/?hl=en or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanMetabolix/ or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericanMetabolix/videos or blogs https://americanmetabolix.com/blogs/news or Twitter: https://twitter.com/AMSupps.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:

invest@torquelb.com

Investor Relations Contact:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76031