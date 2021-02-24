Torque Successfully Closes Acquisition of American Metabolix to Enter the Projected $15 Billion Ketogenic Diet Market

Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) ("Torque Lifestyle" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, is pleased to announce that it has fully completed its acquisition of American Metabolix (AmericanMetabolix.com), one of the world's fastest growing supplement companies, with sports nutrition and Keto products available at GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and top sports nutrition retailers worldwide.





"We are thrilled to bring the American Metabolix team, IP, and powerful distribution footprint into the fold at Torque," commented Leonard K. Armenta Jr, President of Torque Lifestyle. "They have built an award-winning brand and can rightfully claim to have set new standards for Keto meal replacement. We also believe the combination introduces production synergies and diversifies our target market profile extremely effectively."

American Metabolix products have sold in over 550 brick and mortar locations across multiple countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and Russia, among others.

The Keto diet trend was ranked as the most popular consumer diet in the 7th annual Pollock Communications and Today's Dietitian "What's Trending in Nutrition" 2019 survey. The global ketogenic diet market is expected to reach nearly $15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Grand View Research.

About The Global Ketogenic Diet Market

The global ketogenic diet market size was valued at USD 9.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The rising prevalence of overweight and obesity problems among the young generation, millennials, and the working-class population is fueling market growth. The ketogenic diet has also become an effective way for weight management as obesity leads to a number of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and high blood pressure. These health-related problems are anticipated to propel the demand for a ketogenic diet over the forecast period. Over the past few years, the obese population has increased significantly, which has propelled the demand for an effective weight-management diet. The ketogenic diet has gained traction across the globe in recent years owing to its good results across all age groups. This diet is specifically a high fat and low-carbohydrate diet. There are four types of ketogenic diets: standard, cyclical, targeted, and a high-protein ketogenic diet. For further information, please see:

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ketogenic-diet-market

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) is focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace. Subsidiary American Metabolix is one of the world's fastest growing supplement companies, with sports nutrition and Keto products available at GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and top sports nutrition retailers worldwide. For more information about Torque Lifestyle Brands and American Metabolix, please visit websites at https://www.torquelb.com/ and https://americanmetabolix.com/ or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanmetabolix/?hl=en or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanMetabolix/ or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericanMetabolix/videos or blogs https://americanmetabolix.com/blogs/news or Twitter: https://twitter.com/AMSupps.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:

invest@torquelb.com

Investor Relations Contact:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

