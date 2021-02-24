Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc.    TQLB

TORQUE LIFESTYLE BRANDS, INC.

(TQLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torque Successfully Closes Acquisition of American Metabolix to Enter the Projected $15 Billion Ketogenic Diet Market

02/24/2021 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) ("Torque Lifestyle" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, is pleased to announce that it has fully completed its acquisition of American Metabolix (AmericanMetabolix.com), one of the world's fastest growing supplement companies, with sports nutrition and Keto products available at GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and top sports nutrition retailers worldwide.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7369/75301_556e471a3456e8bf_002.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7369/75301_556e471a3456e8bf_002full.jpg

"We are thrilled to bring the American Metabolix team, IP, and powerful distribution footprint into the fold at Torque," commented Leonard K. Armenta Jr, President of Torque Lifestyle. "They have built an award-winning brand and can rightfully claim to have set new standards for Keto meal replacement. We also believe the combination introduces production synergies and diversifies our target market profile extremely effectively."

American Metabolix products have sold in over 550 brick and mortar locations across multiple countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and Russia, among others.

The Keto diet trend was ranked as the most popular consumer diet in the 7th annual Pollock Communications and Today's Dietitian "What's Trending in Nutrition" 2019 survey. The global ketogenic diet market is expected to reach nearly $15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Grand View Research.

About The Global Ketogenic Diet Market

The global ketogenic diet market size was valued at USD 9.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The rising prevalence of overweight and obesity problems among the young generation, millennials, and the working-class population is fueling market growth. The ketogenic diet has also become an effective way for weight management as obesity leads to a number of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and high blood pressure. These health-related problems are anticipated to propel the demand for a ketogenic diet over the forecast period. Over the past few years, the obese population has increased significantly, which has propelled the demand for an effective weight-management diet. The ketogenic diet has gained traction across the globe in recent years owing to its good results across all age groups. This diet is specifically a high fat and low-carbohydrate diet. There are four types of ketogenic diets: standard, cyclical, targeted, and a high-protein ketogenic diet. For further information, please see:

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ketogenic-diet-market

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) is focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace. Subsidiary American Metabolix is one of the world's fastest growing supplement companies, with sports nutrition and Keto products available at GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and top sports nutrition retailers worldwide. For more information about Torque Lifestyle Brands and American Metabolix, please visit websites at https://www.torquelb.com/ and https://americanmetabolix.com/ or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanmetabolix/?hl=en or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanMetabolix/ or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericanMetabolix/videos or blogs https://americanmetabolix.com/blogs/news or Twitter: https://twitter.com/AMSupps.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:
invest@torquelb.com

Investor Relations Contact:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media
(800) 301-7883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75301


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about TORQUE LIFESTYLE BRANDS, INC.
08:35aTorque Successfully Closes Acquisition of American Metabolix to Enter the Pro..
NE
02/04Torque Issues Letter to Shareholders on Launch of Multiple High Growth Brand ..
NE
02/01TORQUE ISSUES STATUS UPDATE : Current Filings, Effective Funding, Detailed Plans..
NE
2020Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Corporate Name Change, Symbol Change, and R..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,06 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43,3 M 43,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float -
Chart TORQUE LIFESTYLE BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ben van Wijhe President & Chief Executive Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ