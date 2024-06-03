Torque Metals Limited is an Australia-based smart exploration company. The Company is focused on applying advanced geoscience and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart exploration to unlock mineral deposits. Its projects include Paris Gold Project, New Dawn Lithium Project and Penzance Nickel Project. Its Paris Gold Project covers approximately 200 square kilometers (km2) of area in the Western Australian Gold Fields. It comprises nine granted mining leases, two prospecting licenses, three exploration licenses. The Penzance Camp is prospective for lithium, gold and nickel and is located along the strike south of the St Ives Gold Mine. Its Penzance Exploration Camp, extending over approximately 800 km2, includes 12 wholly owned, development-ready, pre-native title mining, 4 prospecting and 26 exploration licenses (7 under application) approximately 30km east of Widgiemooltha in Western Australia. The New Dawn Lithium Project occupies two pre-native title, granted mining licenses.

