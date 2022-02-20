Torque Metals : Emerging High-Grade Gold Zone Adjacent to Paris Pit

21st February 2022

EMERGING HIGH-GRADE GOLD ZONE

ADJACENT TO PARIS PIT

Highlights

Drilling adjacent to the Paris pit returns high-grade mineralised zone of:

3m @ 11.6 g/t Au from 159m downhole, within 9m @ 4.6 g/t Au from 159m, within 21m @ 2.3 g/t Au from 159m in drill hole 22PRC034

Confirms a continuous high-grade gold zone, which remains open to the west

of the recent discovery of 24m @ 10.7 g/t Au from 141m including 6m @ 34.6 g/t Au from 141m (21PRC025 1 )

Follow-up drilling is planned to further expand the new gold mineralised zone as a new exploration front opens up to the west of the Paris pit

drilling is planned to further expand the new gold mineralised zone as a new exploration front opens up to the west of the Paris pit Phase 3 follow-up drilling continues at the Caruso, Observation, HHH, and Paris South prospects

Torque Executive Chairman Mr Ian Finch said:

"This is yet another great result to add to the long list of captivating results we have unearthed at the Paris Project in only a short timeframe.

Importantly, the result demonstrates a continuous mineralised zone open to the west of high- grade discovery. These are truly spectacular grades to encounter at reasonably shallow depths, near existing mines owned by Torque, and in the heart of the WA goldfields. Withresults like these, it is clear we have something special on our hands at Paris.

We are now planning follow-up drilling to test the new mineralised zone which is consistent with our aim to keep increasing the size of the gold resource at the Paris Project by tracking the higher-grade zones. I look forward to further updating you as we continue to take a substantial leap forward within this world-class gold province."

Perth-based, Western Australian-focused gold explorer Torque Metals Limited ("Torque" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from follow-up drilling have demonstrated a continuous mineralised zone adjacent to the Paris pit at the Company's wholly-owned Paris Project, located on the richly gold endowed Boulder-Lefroy Fault Zone, south east of Kalgoorlie.