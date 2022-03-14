Torque Metals : Gold Anomalies Provide Evidence of a Paris Gold Corridor
03/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
For personal use only
15 March 2022
NEW GOLD ANOMALIES PROVIDE FURTHER EVIDENCE OF A PARIS GOLD CORRIDOR
Highlights
Highly anomalous auger geochemistry results (up to 249ppb), highlight a ~600m continuous NNW trending gold anomaly close to the "Paris South" prospect
Two additional gold anomalies identified in a previously unexplored area, approximately 3.7kms to the SSE of the Paris Mine - "Pavarotti" and "Carreras"
All anomalies line up in a NNW orientation and further confirm the potential for a "Paris Gold Corridor"
Initial RC drilling already underway at the Paris South prospect with further drilling planned to test the ~600m long anomaly
First drilling of newly identified Carreras and Pavarotti prospects to commence in near future
Geochemistry surveys planned for north of Observation discovery
Torque Executive Chairman Mr Ian Finch said:
"It is highly exciting that our geochemical programme has identified a gold anomaly spanning some 600 metres and two separate, and distinct, gold anomalies in a previously unexplored area. All new anomalies line up in a north-north-west orientation. This provides further weight to our "Paris Gold Corridor" model, confirming that we are on the right track to significantly increasing our gold resource base.
We have already kicked off RC drilling at the Paris South prospect while aircore drilling is planned for Carreras and Pavarotti. In addition, new geochemistry surveys are being plannedfor north of Observation - so it's going to be a busy period ahead for the company with lots of news flow."
Perth-based, Western Australian-focused gold explorer Torque Metals Limited ("Torque" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of an auger based geochemical soil sampling program at the Company's wholly-owned Paris Project, located on the richly gold endowed Boulder-Lefroy Fault Zone, south east of Kalgoorlie.
The program covered approx. 6 kilometres of the gold mineralised corridor to the south of the Paris Pit with the aim of extending the Paris Gold Corridor southwards.
Torque received results from 341 auger sample points located 100m apart on E-W lines 250m apart (broadly spaced). (See Figure 1). The results identified a ~600m continuous NNW gold
For personal use only
Torque Metals Limited ASX Announcement
15 March 2022
anomaly exists close to the "Paris South" prospect - approx. 1.5 km to the SSE of the Paris mine with a peak value of 249ppb.
In addition, the results highlighted two distinct gold anomalies in the previously unexplored area, approx. 3.7kms to the SSE of the Paris Mine - "Pavarotti" and "Carreras".
Figure 1: Location of auger sample points and gold geochem anomalies
Importantly, all the recent gold geochemical anomalies line up in an NNW orientation and further confirm the potential of a "Paris Gold Corridor".
Figure 2: Torque's current campaign along the Boulder Lefroy Corridor
2
For personal use only
Torque Metals Limited ASX Announcement
15 March 2022
Next Steps
An initial RC drilling campaign is already underway at the Paris South prospect with further drilling planned to test this anomaly.
At the Carreras and Pavarotti areas, anomaly enhancement drilling (Air Core) will be undertaken to test these two anomalies when a suitable rig becomes available.
Meanwhile, the Company is planning to undertake new geochemistry surveys to the north of the Observation discovery in the second half of the year.
The Paris Project
Torque's Paris Project lies within the area known as the Boulder-Lefroy Fault Zone (Figure 3). This prolific gold-bearing structure is host to numerous mines that have produced many millions of ounces of gold. Not least of these mines is the world famous "Super Pit" in Kalgoorlie. Torque's Paris Project area remains vastly underexplored, with past drilling generally restricted to the top 50 metres, highlighting significant opportunities for discovery of gold mineralisation by the application of modern-day exploration techniques and the undertaking of more extensive, and deeper, drilling.
Torque has already undertaken a two drilling campaigns at Paris with the objective of better defining the zones most likely to rapidly increase the project's gold resource base.
Figure 3: Paris Project located within the Boulder-Lefroy Fault Corridor
COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT - EXPLORATION RESULTS
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Ian Finch, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Finch is an employee of Torque Metals Limited ("the Company"). Ian Finch has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit
3
For personal use only
Torque Metals Limited ASX Announcement
15 March 2022
under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Ian Finch consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This report may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which may not have been based solely on historical facts, but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
However, forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward-looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Torque Metals.
ENDS
For further information, please contact:
Ian D. Finch Executive Chairman ian@torquemetals.com M: +61 414 270 248
Torque Metals Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:38:41 UTC.