Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Torque Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOR   AU0000147266

TORQUE METALS LIMITED

(TOR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torque Metals : Gold Anomalies Provide Evidence of a Paris Gold Corridor

03/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

15 March 2022

NEW GOLD ANOMALIES PROVIDE FURTHER EVIDENCE OF A PARIS GOLD CORRIDOR

Highlights

  • Highly anomalous auger geochemistry results (up to 249ppb), highlight a ~600m continuous NNW trending gold anomaly close to the "Paris South" prospect
  • Two additional gold anomalies identified in a previously unexplored area, approximately 3.7kms to the SSE of the Paris Mine - "Pavarotti" and "Carreras"
  • All anomalies line up in a NNW orientation and further confirm the potential for a "Paris Gold Corridor"
  • Initial RC drilling already underway at the Paris South prospect with further drilling planned to test the ~600m long anomaly
  • First drilling of newly identified Carreras and Pavarotti prospects to commence in near future
  • Geochemistry surveys planned for north of Observation discovery

Torque Executive Chairman Mr Ian Finch said:

"It is highly exciting that our geochemical programme has identified a gold anomaly spanning some 600 metres and two separate, and distinct, gold anomalies in a previously unexplored area. All new anomalies line up in a north-north-west orientation. This provides further weight to our "Paris Gold Corridor" model, confirming that we are on the right track to significantly increasing our gold resource base.

We have already kicked off RC drilling at the Paris South prospect while aircore drilling is planned for Carreras and Pavarotti. In addition, new geochemistry surveys are being plannedfor north of Observation - so it's going to be a busy period ahead for the company with lots of news flow."

Perth-based, Western Australian-focused gold explorer Torque Metals Limited ("Torque" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of an auger based geochemical soil sampling program at the Company's wholly-owned Paris Project, located on the richly gold endowed Boulder-Lefroy Fault Zone, south east of Kalgoorlie.

The program covered approx. 6 kilometres of the gold mineralised corridor to the south of the Paris Pit with the aim of extending the Paris Gold Corridor southwards.

Torque received results from 341 auger sample points located 100m apart on E-W lines 250m apart (broadly spaced). (See Figure 1). The results identified a ~600m continuous NNW gold

For personal use only

Torque Metals Limited ASX Announcement

15 March 2022

anomaly exists close to the "Paris South" prospect - approx. 1.5 km to the SSE of the Paris mine with a peak value of 249ppb.

In addition, the results highlighted two distinct gold anomalies in the previously unexplored area, approx. 3.7kms to the SSE of the Paris Mine - "Pavarotti" and "Carreras".

Figure 1: Location of auger sample points and gold geochem anomalies

Importantly, all the recent gold geochemical anomalies line up in an NNW orientation and further confirm the potential of a "Paris Gold Corridor".

Figure 2: Torque's current campaign along the Boulder Lefroy Corridor

2

For personal use only

Torque Metals Limited ASX Announcement

15 March 2022

Next Steps

An initial RC drilling campaign is already underway at the Paris South prospect with further drilling planned to test this anomaly.

At the Carreras and Pavarotti areas, anomaly enhancement drilling (Air Core) will be undertaken to test these two anomalies when a suitable rig becomes available.

Meanwhile, the Company is planning to undertake new geochemistry surveys to the north of the Observation discovery in the second half of the year.

The Paris Project

Torque's Paris Project lies within the area known as the Boulder-Lefroy Fault Zone (Figure 3). This prolific gold-bearing structure is host to numerous mines that have produced many millions of ounces of gold. Not least of these mines is the world famous "Super Pit" in Kalgoorlie. Torque's Paris Project area remains vastly underexplored, with past drilling generally restricted to the top 50 metres, highlighting significant opportunities for discovery of gold mineralisation by the application of modern-day exploration techniques and the undertaking of more extensive, and deeper, drilling.

Torque has already undertaken a two drilling campaigns at Paris with the objective of better defining the zones most likely to rapidly increase the project's gold resource base.

Figure 3: Paris Project located within the Boulder-Lefroy Fault Corridor

COMPETENT PERSONS STATEMENT - EXPLORATION RESULTS

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Ian Finch, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Finch is an employee of Torque Metals Limited ("the Company"). Ian Finch has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit

3

For personal use only

Torque Metals Limited ASX Announcement

15 March 2022

under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Ian Finch consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which may not have been based solely on historical facts, but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.

However, forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any "forward-looking statement" to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Torque Metals.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Ian D. Finch Executive Chairman ian@torquemetals.com M: +61 414 270 248

Media

David Tasker / Colin Jacoby

Chapter One Advisors

dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au/ cjacoby@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

  1. +61 433 112 936 / +61 439 980 359

4

For personal use only

Torque Metals Limited ASX Announcement

15 March 2022

Appendix 1: Laboratory assay results and auger collar coordinates.

Only gold assays > 0.05 ppb are recorded in the following table. Auger holes were drilled to 2-5m depth to collect a clean sub-surface sample. No individual RLs were recorded.

Easting

Northing

Auger Hole No

Au

(ppb)

404300

6505000

A005

7

404500

6505000

A007

11

404300

6504750

A018

7

404300

6504500

A031

21

404900

6504500

A037

31

404100

6504250

A042

8

404500

6504250

A046

13

405000

6504250

A051

8

404800

6504000

A053

9

405000

6504000

A055

15

405000

6503750

A061

22

405100

6503750

A062

9

405100

6503500

A068

8

404800

6503250

A071

7

405200

6503250

A075

9

405300

6503250

A076

8

404900

6503000

A078

6

404800

6502750

A083

7

405000

6502750

A085

21

404800

6502500

A089

9

405300

6502500

A094

8

405400

6502500

A095

11

405100

6502250

A108

7

404800

6502000

A121

7

404900

6502000

A122

15

405100

6502000

A124

19

405300

6502000

A126

11

405400

6502000

A127

12

405900

6502000

A132

9

405100

6501750

A140

249

405400

6501750

A143

43

405600

6501750

A145

10

406000

6501750

A149

12

405200

6501500

A157

7

405300

6501500

A158

6

406100

6501500

A166

8

405400

6501250

A175

7

405500

6501250

A176

22

405700

6501250

A178

7

405800

6501250

A179

6

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Torque Metals Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:38:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TORQUE METALS LIMITED
05:40pTORQUE METALS : Gold Anomalies Provide Evidence of a Paris Gold Corridor
PU
03/02TORQUE METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TOR
PU
02/20TORQUE METALS : Emerging High-Grade Gold Zone Adjacent to Paris Pit
PU
02/20Torque Metals Limited Announces Emerging High-Grade Gold Zone Adjacent to Paris Pit
CI
02/06Torque Metals Restarts RC Drilling at Western Australia's Paris Gold Project
MT
02/06Torque Metals Limited Recommences Drilling At Paris Gold Project Discoveries
CI
01/26Torque Metals Limited Announces A New Discovery At its Paris Gold Project
CI
01/19Torque Metals Hits Gold Intercepts at Western Australia's Paris Gold Project
MT
01/19Torque Metals Limited Announces High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Paris Gold Project on the..
CI
20212,323,880 Ordinary Shares of Torque Metals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05  0,04  0,04 
Net income 2021 -1,82 M -1,32 M -1,32 M
Net cash 2021 5,08 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 8,87 M 8,87 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 168 430 180x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TORQUE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Torque Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Donald Finch Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Neil Wilson McKay Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Patrick Nicolas Burke Non-Executive Director
Antony L. Lofthouse Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORQUE METALS LIMITED-11.36%9
NEWMONT CORPORATION23.98%60 939
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION29.11%43 449
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.54%27 898
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.88%21 725
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.54%17 429