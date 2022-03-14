Torque Metals : Gold Anomalies Provide Evidence of a Paris Gold Corridor

15 March 2022

NEW GOLD ANOMALIES PROVIDE FURTHER EVIDENCE OF A PARIS GOLD CORRIDOR

Highlights

Highly anomalous auger geochemistry results (up to 249ppb), highlight a ~600m continuous NNW trending gold anomaly close to the "Paris South" prospect

Two additional gold anomalies identified in a previously unexplored area, approximately 3.7kms to the SSE of the Paris Mine - "Pavarotti" and "Carreras"

All anomalies line up in a NNW orientation and further confirm the potential for a "Paris Gold Corridor"

Initial RC drilling already underway at the Paris South prospect with further drilling planned to test the ~600m long anomaly

First drilling of newly identified Carreras and Pavarotti prospects to commence in near future

Geochemistry surveys planned for north of Observation discovery

Torque Executive Chairman Mr Ian Finch said:

"It is highly exciting that our geochemical programme has identified a gold anomaly spanning some 600 metres and two separate, and distinct, gold anomalies in a previously unexplored area. All new anomalies line up in a north-north-west orientation. This provides further weight to our "Paris Gold Corridor" model, confirming that we are on the right track to significantly increasing our gold resource base.

We have already kicked off RC drilling at the Paris South prospect while aircore drilling is planned for Carreras and Pavarotti. In addition, new geochemistry surveys are being plannedfor north of Observation - so it's going to be a busy period ahead for the company with lots of news flow."

Perth-based, Western Australian-focused gold explorer Torque Metals Limited ("Torque" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of an auger based geochemical soil sampling program at the Company's wholly-owned Paris Project, located on the richly gold endowed Boulder-Lefroy Fault Zone, south east of Kalgoorlie.

The program covered approx. 6 kilometres of the gold mineralised corridor to the south of the Paris Pit with the aim of extending the Paris Gold Corridor southwards.

Torque received results from 341 auger sample points located 100m apart on E-W lines 250m apart (broadly spaced). (See Figure 1). The results identified a ~600m continuous NNW gold