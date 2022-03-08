Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Torrens Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRN   AU0000122954

TORRENS MINING LIMITED

(TRN)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 09:27:05 pm
0.145 AUD    --.--%
12:11aTORRENS MINING : Application for quotation of securities - TRN
PU
03/01TORRENS MINING : Target's Statement
PU
02/23Torrens Mining Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torrens Mining : Application for quotation of securities - TRN

03/08/2022 | 12:11am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TORRENS MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TRN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,250,000

08/03/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

TORRENS MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

82168295092

1.3

ASX issuer code

TRN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TRNAH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

1,250,000

8/3/2022

Issue date

8/3/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

1,250,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Restricted securities where the escrow period expired on 8 March 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Torrens Mining Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -3,09 M -2,26 M -2,26 M
Net cash 2021 7,88 M 5,77 M 5,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,2 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 13 332x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TORRENS MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Torrens Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORRENS MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Hugh Shedden Managing Director & Director
Benjamin Smith Co-Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
David Lee Palumbo Co-Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
William Fredrick Bloking Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Collings Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORRENS MINING LIMITED-17.14%17
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.34%185 712
RIO TINTO PLC23.22%133 913
GLENCORE PLC22.86%79 647
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.92%61 372
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.26%43 437