Torrens Mining : Application for quotation of securities - TRN

Entity name
TORRENS MINING LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 08, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
TRN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,250,000
08/03/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
82168295092
1.3
ASX issuer code
8/3/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TRNAH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
TRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period
And the date the escrow restrictions
has expired or is about to expire
have ceased or will cease
8/3/2022
Issue date
8/3/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,250,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Restricted securities where the escrow period expired on 8 March 2022
