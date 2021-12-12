Torrens Mining : Up to 31g/t Gold in Rock Chip Results from Goldie Prospect

Torrens Mining Limited (ASX: TRN) (Torrens or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of additional rock chip sampling at the Goldie Prospect located within our Mt Piper Gold Project in Central Victoria.

Torrens' Managing Director Steve Shedden said:

"In my experience, assays of up to 31g/t gold from an in-situ quartz reef sample is nothing short of outstanding and bodes well for the potential of the Goldie Prospect. These 44 further rock chip samples, testing a minimum strike length of 120m, gives us solid evidence that Goldie is a stand-out drill target.

We'll now look to continue our program of systematic sampling and mapping with the aim of commencing diamond drilling at Goldie in Q1 2022."

Goldie Rock Chip Sampling and Prospect Overview

The Goldie Prospect encompasses a series of historic shallow gold prospectors' workings extending over a strike length of 1.2 km. Workings are concentrated over a 120 m long by 150 wide corridor (Figure 1), where multiple parallel quartz veins have been prospected in shallow north-northeast trending trenches up to 2 m wide. The position of shallow historical shafts directly to the west of the prospectors' trenches suggest that the quartz veins probably dip to the west, mimicking the dip of the host Cambrian rocks of the Heathcote Greenstone Belt.

Sampling of piles of quartz mined from the shallow workings have returned gold grades in excess of 30 g/t Au (Table 1) from fire assaying. The down-dip continuation of the mineralised veins remains open and untested.

Torrens' geologists have exposed in-situ quartz veining up to 30 cm wide at the base of shallow workings in several test pits. Six samples taken from one of these veins assayed up to a maximum grade of 31.08 g/t Au. The highly weathered nature of the surrounding host rock at this horizon has so far prevented reliable structural measurements being taken.

In the Independent Geologist Report by SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd in Torrens' IPO Prospectus dated 13 November 2020 (Annexure D, pages 155 and 156), it was stated that:

"Based on its assessment, the areas immediately west of the Mount William Fault (Crough's Hill and Heathcote prospects), in EL6775, and the Northwood Hill prospect in ELA7331 and ELA7481, are considered the most immediately prospective for Bendigo or Fosterville-style gold mineralisation hosted in local faults within the Heathcote Fault Zone. Gold prospectivity in the Melbourne Zone, which covers much of the Mount Piper project area is likely to be hosted within vein stockworks associated with dilational jogs or broad north-south or east-west elongated domal structures and with gold- arsenic-antimony assemblages. The gold-antimony mineralisation at the active Costerfield Mine operated by Mandalay Resources Corporation and the now closed Nagambie Gold Mine of Nagambie Resources Limited are examples of this style of gold mineralisation in the Melbourne Zone."

The geochemical and geological information emerging from the Goldie Prospect continues to endorse the view of the Independent Geologist.