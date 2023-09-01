BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals has no information requiring disclosure under listing regulations, it said on Friday after the Economic Times reported that the pharmaceutical company was in talks to buy a stake in rival Cipla.

Torrent said it did not comment on speculative reports in the absence of verified data and that it was not in a position to comment on the movement in its share price.

