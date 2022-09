Sequoia-backed Curatio has a portfolio of over 50 brands that are marketed in India.

Torrent Pharma said that following the Curatio deal it will be among the top 10 companies in the dermatology segment in the country, according to an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.5590 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)