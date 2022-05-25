Torrent Pharmaceuticals : Bonus

B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

14th Floor, Central B Wing and North C Wing, Telephone: +91 22 6257 1000 Nesco IT Park 4, Nesco Center, Fax: +91 22 6257 1010 Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400 063, India

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Board of Directors of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited Report on the audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone annual financial results of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") for the year ended 31 March 2022, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone annual financial results:

are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone annual financial results.

Management's and Board of Directors' Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Results

These standalone annual financial results have been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements.

The Company's Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/ loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 and Regulation 52(4) read with Regulation 63 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.