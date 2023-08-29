At Torrid, we are passionate about doing business in ways that make a positive impact in our communities. From our inception 21 years ago, Torrid broke the rules - we didn't believe curvy bodies should change to fit clothes; we changed clothes to fit curvy bodies. We want to be the catalyst for even more change as we focus on sustainability to enrich our communities and build a better future for everyone.

Our commitment to using our power for good has expanded into a broader sense of responsibility as a corporate citizen to do our part in a global economy. Our goals are simple: drive a more sustainable business, help support the communities we serve, and create a safe and equitable workplace for our employees to thrive in.

Our responsibility doesn't stop there; we continue to integrate sustainability into our global supply chain, working directly with factories to promote environmentally-preferable manufacturing practices and socially responsible workplace programs.

We are off to a great start, but we know there is more work to be done. In 2017 we established the Torrid Foundation to help change lives by advocating for women of all races, ages, and sizes. Since that time, we have raised almost $9M for charitable programs promoting women's equality, wellness, and empowerment. In 2020 we established a Diversity & Inclusion committee who have focused on a specific purpose - Creating A Place Where We All Belong. This year we established the Sustainability Steering Committee, a