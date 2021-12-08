Log in
    CURV   US89142B1070

TORRID HOLDINGS INC.

(CURV)
News 
Summary

Torrid Announces Planned Retirement of George Wehlitz, Chief Financial Officer, Following First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

12/08/2021 | 04:07pm EST
Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, George Wehlitz, has made the decision to retire at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Mr. Wehlitz will remain in his role through the completion of the Company’s fiscal 2021 annual financial filings and will serve as an advisor to the Company following his retirement to ensure a smooth transition. Torrid is conducting a search for Mr. Wehlitz’s successor and will consider internal and external candidates.

“I want to thank George for his valuable contributions to our company’s success, including playing an important role in our separation from Hot Topic and our transition to a public company. The leadership team and I look forward to his ongoing support in the months ahead as we continue to execute our growth strategy,” said Liz Munoz, Chief Executive Officer of Torrid.

Mr. Wehlitz said, “I am extremely proud of our accomplishments during my tenure as CFO, including the recent milestone of becoming a public company. I am committed to working alongside Liz and the Torrid team to help ensure a seamless transition of the CFO role.”

About TORRID

TORRID is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. TORRID is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 305 M - -
Net income 2022 95,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 826 M 1 826 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 130
Free-Float 81,1%
Technical analysis trends TORRID HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 16,59 $
Average target price 28,71 $
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Muñoz-Guzman Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Wehlitz Chief Financial Officer
Stefan L. Kaluzny Chairman
Michael Salmon Chief Operating Officer
Lisa M. Harper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORRID HOLDINGS INC.0.00%1 826
ARITZIA INC.100.70%4 522
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.-6.09%3 268
NINGBO PEACEBIRD FASHION CO.,LTD.7.77%2 350
CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED43.14%1 010
EEKA FASHION HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.20%932