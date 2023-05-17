Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Torrid Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CURV   US89142B1070

TORRID HOLDINGS INC.

(CURV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
3.260 USD   -7.65%
Torrid Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer
BU
04/04Torrid Holdings Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28TORRID HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Torrid Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer

05/17/2023 | 07:51am EDT
Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that Tim Martin, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Martin will remain with the Company until May 26, 2023.

Paula Dempsey, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will assume the role of interim CFO until a successor is named. Ms. Dempsey has extensive experience in the retail sector where she most recently was Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance for Mattress Firm. She has held senior leadership roles in publicly-held companies in finance and financial planning and analysis. Ms. Dempsey joined Torrid in January 2023.

Hyon Park, Chief Technology Officer, will step in to lead supply chain, and Lisa Harper, Chief Executive Officer, will oversee other operational functions including stores and real estate.

“We appreciate Tim’s leadership and his many contributions to our organization. We thank him and wish him well,” said Lisa Harper, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Martin said, “I want to thank Lisa, the Board of Directors and the rest of the leadership team for the opportunity to work with a great company and I wish everyone the best.”

About TORRID

TORRID is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America aimed at fashionable women who are curvy and wear sizes 10 to 30. TORRID is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TORRID HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 1 293 M - -
Net income 2024 47,6 M - -
Net Debt 2024 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 7,13x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 338 M 338 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
EV / Sales 2025 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 028
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart TORRID HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Torrid Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORRID HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,26 $
Average target price 4,31 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa M. Harper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy O. Martin Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Stefan L. Kaluzny Chairman
Hyon C. Park Chief Technology Officer
Dary Kopelioff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORRID HOLDINGS INC.10.14%338
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.-1.83%3 461
ARITZIA INC.-22.51%3 013
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.-30.55%1 946
EEKA FASHION HOLDINGS LIMITED4.46%1 008
GO FASHION (INDIA) LIMITED-5.39%743
