TORSTAR CORPORATION

(TS.B)
Torstar Corp looks to launch Ontario-based online sports betting business

03/01/2021 | 12:58pm EST
(Reuters) - Canadian media company Torstar Corp said it plans to launch an online casino betting brand this year, after the 2020 Ontario budget promised licenses to private operators to run businesses in the regulated online gaming market.

The company's co-owner Paul Rivett said on Monday the move would help support the growth and expansion of quality community-based journalism.

Torstar began publishing newspapers in 1892 and is the publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper.

It also owns publications like the Hamilton Spectator and Niagra Falls Review, as well as more than 70 regional and community newspapers.

The company said the launch is pending approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Torstar was bought by investment firm NordStar Capital LP in August.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 479 M 378 M 378 M
Net income 2019 -51,7 M -40,8 M -40,8 M
Net cash 2019 26,4 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,68x
Yield 2019 17,4%
Capitalization 60,2 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,01x
EV / Sales 2019 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 070
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Boynton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo DeMarchi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John A. Honderich Independent Chairman
Ian Alan Oliver President-Operations, Community Brands & EVP
Martin E. Thall Independent Director
