Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC - London-based Mexican chain restaurant - Says Chief Executive Officer Richard Morris will step down after 10 years with the company at the end of March. Promotes Chief Financial Officer Andy Naylor as CEO and appoints Signify's former UK & Ireland CFO Maria Denny Naylor's successor. Chair Emma Woods says: "On behalf of everyone here at Tortilla I would like to thank Richard for his significant contribution to the business over the last 10 years. Under Richard's leadership Tortilla has expanded from 14 to 89 restaurants, including franchises in the Middle East and UK travel locations, establishing itself as the nation's largest fast casual Mexican brand with a strong and expanding portfolio of exciting growth opportunities both in the UK and overseas.
Current stock price: 38.10 pence, down 2.3%
12-month change: down 68%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
