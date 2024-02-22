Tortilla Mexican Grill plc is a United Kingdom-based fast-casual Mexican restaurant company. The Company's principal activity is the operation and management of restaurants trading under the Tortilla and Chilango brands both within the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The Company is focused on specializing Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. It offers burritos, tacos and quesadillas, which are prepared in-house, and toppings are prepared daily, free from artificial flavors of preservatives. The Company offers its customers dine in, self-serve, take away, click and collect and delivery options. It operates more than 82 sites worldwide, comprising 65 sites in the United Kingdom operated by the Group, four sites franchised to SSP Group in the United Kingdom, five sites franchised to Compass Group UK & Ireland, and eight franchised sites in the Middle East. Its subsidiaries include Mexican Grill Ltd, Mexican Grill International Franchise Ltd, California Grill Ltd and Chilango Ltd.