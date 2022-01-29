Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEAF   US89148A1034

TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TERM FUND

(TEAF)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund : TEAF Announces 2021 Fund Tax Characterization of Distributions, Release of Annual Report and Upcoming Webinar

01/29/2022 | 04:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OVERLAND PARK, KS - January 29, 2022 - Today Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) announced the tax characterization of 2021 distributions paid to its common stockholders.

2021 Tax Characterization of Distributions

For tax purposes, TEAFs' 2021 distributions were characterized as 32% as ordinary income, 39% qualified dividend income and 29% return of capital.

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2021 distributions is available at www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

A copy of the information is also available upon request by calling (866) 362-9331.

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

Annual Report

The adviser also announced today the release of the 2021 annual stockholders' report. The annual report is available online at https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/. Please call (866) 362-9331 or email info@tortoiseecofin.com to request a hard copy of this report free of charge.

Upcoming Webinar

Please see a link to register for an upcoming webinar that will provide an update on the fund as well as an outlook on the sectors and direct investments in the fund.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:00am ET/10:00am CT

Register here.

Quarterly Commentary

TEAF commentary has been published for the fourth calendar quarter of 2021. The commentary piece highlights fund performance of the public and direct investments in the essential asset sectors in which the fund invests. A copy of the commentary piece is available here on the company website.

For additional information on this fund, please visit https://cef.ecofininvest.com/funds/teaf/.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact information
For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.

Disclaimer

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 21:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TERM FUND
01/18Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Increases Its Monthly Distribution, Paya..
CI
2021Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Monthly Distributions, Payable..
CI
2021TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TER : TEAF) Announces Upcoming Name Change to Ecofin Sust..
PU
2021TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TER : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and As..
PU
2021TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TER : TEAF) Publishes Quarterly Commentary
PU
2021TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TER : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and As..
BU
2021TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TER : TEAF) Provides Update on Fund's Direct Investments ..
BU
2021TORTOISE : Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program fo..
BU
2021TORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates a..
BU
2021TORTOISE : Announces 2020 Closed-End Fund Tax Characterization of Distributions and Releas..
BU
More news
Chart TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TERM FUND
Duration : Period :
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TERM FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
P. Bradley Adams Chief Executive Officer
Courtney Gengler Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Harold Kevin Birzer Chairman
Diane Marie Bono Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORTOISE ESSENTIAL ASSETS INCOME TERM FUND3.07%196
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION2.03%10 178
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.11%6 212
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.91%4 519
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.55%3 228
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.58%2 644