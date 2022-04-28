Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund : TEAF) Publishes Quarterly Commentary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OVERLAND PARK, KS - April 28, 2022 - Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) commentary has been published for the first calendar quarter of 2022. The commentary piece highlights fund performance of the public and direct investments in the essential asset sectors in which the fund invests. A copy of the commentary piece is available here on the company website.

Register for Upcoming Webinar

Please register for an upcoming webinar that will feature an update on the sustainable listed infrastructure assets in the fund with respect to the current market environment, as well as an update and outlook on the other sectors in the fund.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:00am ET/10:00am CT

Click here to register.

For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

TCA Advisors is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund's sub-adviser.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact Information

For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.