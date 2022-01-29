Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTG   US89148B2007

TORTOISE MIDSTREAM ENERGY FUND, INC.

(NTG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund : TortoiseEcofin Announces 2021 Closed-End Fund Tax Characterization of Distributions and Release of Combined Annual Report

01/29/2022 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OVERLAND PARK, KS - January 28, 2022 - TortoiseEcofin today announced the tax characterization of 2021 distributions paid to common stockholders of each of the funds listed below:

2021 Tax Characterization of Distributions

TYG

NTG

TTP

NDP

TPZ

Qualified Dividend Income

100%

100%

0%

8%

16%

Ordinary Dividend Income

0%

0%

0%

0%

29%

Return of Capital

0%

0%

100%

92%

55%

Long-Term Capital Gain

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2021 distributions is available at www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

A copy of the information is also available upon request by calling (866) 362-9331.

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

Annual Report

The adviser also announced today the release of the combined 2021 annual stockholders' report including all of these funds. The annual report is available online at cef.tortoiseecofin.com. Please call (866) 362-9331 or email info@tortoiseecofin.com to request a hard copy of this report free of charge.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Contact information
For more information contact Jen Ashlock at (913) 981-1020 or info@tortoiseecofin.com.

Disclaimer

Tortoise MLP Fund Inc. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 21:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TORTOISE MIDSTREAM ENERGY FUND, INC.
04:11pTORTOISE MIDSTREAM ENERGY FUND : TortoiseEcofin Announces 2021 Closed-End Fund Tax Charact..
PU
2021Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Achieves Target Positioning for the Future o..
BU
2021Tranche Update on Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.'s Equity Buyback plan announced ..
CI
2020Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on July 8, 2020, has ex..
CI
2020Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Declares A Quarterly Distribution Payable November..
CI
2020TORTOISE MIDSTREAM ENERGY FUND, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
2020TORTOISE MIDSTREAM ENERGY FUND : Announces a Share Repurchase Program for TPZ and Provides..
PU
2020Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Announces Unaudited Earnings Results for the Six M..
CI
2020Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution, Payable on July 3..
CI
2020Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Chart TORTOISE MIDSTREAM ENERGY FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORTOISE MIDSTREAM ENERGY FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers and Directors
P. Bradley Adams Treasurer, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Matthew Gregory Preston Sallee President
Harold Kevin Birzer Chairman
Diane Marie Bono Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORTOISE MIDSTREAM ENERGY FUND, INC.8.95%186
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION2.03%10 178
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.11%6 212
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.91%4 519
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.55%3 228
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.58%2 644