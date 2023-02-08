TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III : TRTL 2022 PFIC Statement

IMPORTANT TAX NOTICE

February 6, 2023

Attention: U.S. Persons Holding Shares of TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III

Re: 2022 PFIC Status

This statement is provided for shareholders of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") who are United States persons for purposes of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. It is not relevant to other shareholders.

The Company may meet the Internal Revenue Code definition of a passive foreign investment company ("PFIC") for the taxable year ended December 31, 2022. Accordingly, the Company is hereby making available a PFIC Annual Information Statement for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III for its taxable year beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022 pursuant to the requirements of Treasury Regulation Section 1.1295-1(j)(1).

The PFIC Annual Information Statement contains information to enable you, should you choose, to elect to treat TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF").

A U.S. shareholder who makes a QEF election for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is required annually to include in his or her U.S. taxable income his or her pro rata share of the ordinary earnings and net capital gains for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III. The QEF election is made by completing and attaching Form 8621 to your federal income tax return filed by the due date of the return, including extensions.

U.S. shareholders are advised to consult with their tax advisors with respect to the 2022 PFIC Annual Information Statement.

Further information on PFIC rules is available on the internet at the Internal Revenue Service website, including the following pages:

Detailed information about PFICs and the QEF election: https://www.irs.gov/instructions/i8621

Instructions to complete Form 8621: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/i8621.pdf

Form 8621: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f8621.pdf

THIS INFORMATION IS PROVIDED IN ORDER TO ASSIST SHAREHOLDERS IN MAKING CALCULATIONS AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE TAX ADVICE. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVICED TO CONSULT THEIR OWN TAX ADVISORS CONCERNING THE OVERALL TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE OWNERSHIP OF TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III ARISING IN THEIR OWN PARTICULAR SITUATIONS UNDER THE UNITED STATES FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL OR FOREIGN LAW.