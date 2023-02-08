TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III : TRTL 2022 PFIC Statement

IMPORTANT TAX NOTICE
February 6, 2023
Attention: U.S. Persons Holding Shares of TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III
Re: 2022 PFIC Status
This statement is provided for shareholders of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") who are United States persons for purposes of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. It is not relevant to other shareholders.
The Company may meet the Internal Revenue Code definition of a passive foreign investment company ("PFIC") for the taxable year ended December 31, 2022. Accordingly, the Company is hereby making available a PFIC Annual Information Statement for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III for its taxable year beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022 pursuant to the requirements of Treasury Regulation Section 1.1295-1(j)(1).
The PFIC Annual Information Statement contains information to enable you, should you choose, to elect to treat TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF").
A U.S. shareholder who makes a QEF election for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is required annually to include in his or her U.S. taxable income his or her pro rata share of the ordinary earnings and net capital gains for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III. The QEF election is made by completing and attaching Form 8621 to your federal income tax return filed by the due date of the return, including extensions.
U.S. shareholders are advised to consult with their tax advisors with respect to the 2022 PFIC Annual Information Statement.
Further information on PFIC rules is available on the internet at the Internal Revenue Service website, including the following pages:
THIS INFORMATION IS PROVIDED IN ORDER TO ASSIST SHAREHOLDERS IN MAKING CALCULATIONS AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE TAX ADVICE. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVICED TO CONSULT THEIR OWN TAX ADVISORS CONCERNING THE OVERALL TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE OWNERSHIP OF TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III ARISING IN THEIR OWN PARTICULAR SITUATIONS UNDER THE UNITED STATES FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL OR FOREIGN LAW.
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III
PFIC Annual Statement
Entity Name: TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") may be considered a "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The following information is provided to allow a shareholder of the Company (a "Shareholder") to make an election under Section 1295 of the Internal Revenue Code to treat the Company as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF Election") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The QEF Election is optional and can only be made by the Shareholder. The Company is unable to make this election on behalf of the Shareholder. Please note that a QEF Election may not be recognized for state income tax purposes in some states. The PFIC rules are complex. Please consult with your personal tax advisor to determine whether or not it is advisable for you to make a QEF Election with respect to your investment in the Company.
This PFIC Annual Information statement applies to the tax period of the Company:
Beginning 01/01/2022
Ending 12/31/2022
The Shareholder's per-unit,per-day information for the Company's taxable period specified in paragraph (1) is provided in the below chart. We recommend that all U.S. taxpayers consult a tax advisor concerning the overall tax consequences of their ownership in the Company and their U.S. tax reporting requirements.
Fund Name (and name of any underlying funds if applicable)
Ticker
Ordinary Earnings (US$)
Net Capital Gains (US$)
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III
TRTL
0.00039635914
NONE
The amount of cash and fair market value of other property distributed or deemed distributed by the Company to the Shareholder during the Company's taxable period specified in paragraph (1) is as follows:
Cash:
NONE
Fair Market Value of Property:
|
NONE
The Company will permit the Shareholder to inspect and copy the Company's permanent books of account, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by the Company that are necessary to establish that PFIC ordinary earnings and net capital gain, as provided in Section 1293(e) of the Internal Revenue Code, are computed in accordance with U.S. income tax principles, and to verify these amounts and the Shareholder's pro rata share thereof.
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III
Date: February 6, 2023
By: _________________________________________
Title: Chief Financial Officer
Additional Information
The following additional information is supplied to enable the Shareholder to complete IRS Form 8621:
(Please note: a Shareholder may have additional filing disclosures including, but not limited to, Forms 926, 5471, and/or 8938 as a result of the Shareholder's investment in the Company. Please consult your tax advisor.)
Address of the PFIC:
6363 College Boulevard
Overland Park, KS 66211
Taxpayer Identification Number:
98-1583266
Country of Incorporation:
Cayman Islands
Date of Incorporation:
2/3/2021