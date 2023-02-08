Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRTL   KYG8956E1098

TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III

(TRTL)
Delayed Nyse  -  10:53:30 2023-02-07 am EST
10.10 USD    0.00%
04:41pTortoiseecofin Acquisition Iii : TRTL 2022 PFIC Statement
PU
02/01TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III announced that it expects to receive $0.5 million in funding from TortoiseEcofin Borrower LLC
CI
2022TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III : TRTL 2022 PFIC Statement

02/08/2023 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMPORTANT TAX NOTICE

February 6, 2023

Attention: U.S. Persons Holding Shares of TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III

Re: 2022 PFIC Status

This statement is provided for shareholders of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") who are United States persons for purposes of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. It is not relevant to other shareholders.

The Company may meet the Internal Revenue Code definition of a passive foreign investment company ("PFIC") for the taxable year ended December 31, 2022. Accordingly, the Company is hereby making available a PFIC Annual Information Statement for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III for its taxable year beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2022 pursuant to the requirements of Treasury Regulation Section 1.1295-1(j)(1).

The PFIC Annual Information Statement contains information to enable you, should you choose, to elect to treat TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF").

A U.S. shareholder who makes a QEF election for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III is required annually to include in his or her U.S. taxable income his or her pro rata share of the ordinary earnings and net capital gains for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III. The QEF election is made by completing and attaching Form 8621 to your federal income tax return filed by the due date of the return, including extensions.

U.S. shareholders are advised to consult with their tax advisors with respect to the 2022 PFIC Annual Information Statement.

Further information on PFIC rules is available on the internet at the Internal Revenue Service website, including the following pages:

THIS INFORMATION IS PROVIDED IN ORDER TO ASSIST SHAREHOLDERS IN MAKING CALCULATIONS AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE TAX ADVICE. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVICED TO CONSULT THEIR OWN TAX ADVISORS CONCERNING THE OVERALL TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE OWNERSHIP OF TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III ARISING IN THEIR OWN PARTICULAR SITUATIONS UNDER THE UNITED STATES FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL OR FOREIGN LAW.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

PFIC Annual Statement

Entity Name: TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") may be considered a "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The following information is provided to allow a shareholder of the Company (a "Shareholder") to make an election under Section 1295 of the Internal Revenue Code to treat the Company as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF Election") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The QEF Election is optional and can only be made by the Shareholder. The Company is unable to make this election on behalf of the Shareholder. Please note that a QEF Election may not be recognized for state income tax purposes in some states. The PFIC rules are complex. Please consult with your personal tax advisor to determine whether or not it is advisable for you to make a QEF Election with respect to your investment in the Company.

  1. This PFIC Annual Information statement applies to the tax period of the Company:

Beginning 01/01/2022

Ending 12/31/2022

  1. The Shareholder's per-unit,per-day information for the Company's taxable period specified in paragraph (1) is provided in the below chart. We recommend that all U.S. taxpayers consult a tax advisor concerning the overall tax consequences of their ownership in the Company and their U.S. tax reporting requirements.

Fund Name (and name of any underlying funds if applicable)

Ticker

Ordinary Earnings (US$)

Net Capital Gains (US$)

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TRTL

0.00039635914

NONE

  1. The amount of cash and fair market value of other property distributed or deemed distributed by the Company to the Shareholder during the Company's taxable period specified in paragraph (1) is as follows:

Cash:

NONE

Fair Market Value of Property:

NONE

  1. The Company will permit the Shareholder to inspect and copy the Company's permanent books of account, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by the Company that are necessary to establish that PFIC ordinary earnings and net capital gain, as provided in Section 1293(e) of the Internal Revenue Code, are computed in accordance with U.S. income tax principles, and to verify these amounts and the Shareholder's pro rata share thereof.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

Date: February 6, 2023

By: _________________________________________

Title: Chief Financial Officer

Additional Information

The following additional information is supplied to enable the Shareholder to complete IRS Form 8621:

(Please note: a Shareholder may have additional filing disclosures including, but not limited to, Forms 926, 5471, and/or 8938 as a result of the Shareholder's investment in the Company. Please consult your tax advisor.)

Address of the PFIC:

6363 College Boulevard

Overland Park, KS 66211

Taxpayer Identification Number:

98-1583266

Country of Incorporation:

Cayman Islands

Date of Incorporation:

2/3/2021

Disclaimer

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III Corp. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 21:40:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III
04:41pTortoiseecofin Acquisition Iii : TRTL 2022 PFIC Statement
PU
02/01TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III announced that it expects to receive $0.5 million ..
CI
2022TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
2022TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Announces Board Changes
CI
2022TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter an..
CI
2022TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
2022TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Reports Earnings Results for the Eleven Months End..
CI
2022Tortoiseecofin Acquisition Iii : Form 8-K/A
PU
2022Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III are subject to ..
CI
2021TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Seeks Acquisitions
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 9,52 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,17 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 436 M 436 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III
Duration : Period :
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vince T. Cubbage Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Pang President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Juan José Daboub Independent Director
Mary Beth Mandanas Independent Director
Greg A. Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III1.51%436
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.18%59 673
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%23 694
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.57%12 118
HAL TRUST2.83%11 692
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-17.62%9 285