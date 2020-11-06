Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortaklig AS    TRGYO   TRETRGY00018

TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIG AS

(TRGYO)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortaklig : REIC Earnings Presentation 9M 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 12:29pm EST

06 NOVEMBER 2020

TORUNLAR GROUP OF COMPANIES TODAY (As of 31.12.2019)

Key Facts

million TRY

2018

2019

Change

Total Assets

19,770

22,797

15%

Total Equity

9,818

10,576

8%

Total Sales

6,463

6,752

4%

Employees

1,034

879

-15%

Cities of

Operation

12

12

0%

Note: Torunlar REIC, Başkentgaz and Torunlar Gıda figures are based on IFRS.

AGRIBUSINESS

REAL ESTATE

ENERGY

▪ A leading company in oilseed, soybean,

▪ The 2nd largest REICin terms of portfolio

▪ The 2nd largestnatural gas distribution

sunflower, rice and sugarbeet processing

value and market cap among the listed REIC's

company of Turkey

on BIST

▪ Competes against such multinationals as

▪ Best and most diversified portfolio

▪ 1.9 million total customers

Cargill, Bunge and Cofco

▪ Exceeding 567,000 m2 GLA

▪ 3.6 billion m³ natural gas sales and

distribution volume

▪ 12,414 km of grid length

2

Torunlar REIC Key Overview

TRY (000)

2016

2017

2018

2019

9M 2020

Sales

665,677

780,140

1,954,283

991,087

776,417

Residence & Office

243,273

286,070

1,307,091

234,647

354,988

Mall & Office rental

351,652

411,150

526,116

616,198

340,986

Other

70,752

82,920

121,076

140,242

80,443

EBITDA

361,922

491,066

929,765

644,780

431,078

EBITDA Margin

54.4%

62.9%

47.6%

65.1%

55.5%

Net Profit

1,172,384

455,108

1,287,204

865,790

-444,423

N. Profit excl. fair value

-138,413

81,058

-407,367

-88,331

-444,423

gains

Market Cap

2,075,018

3,330,000

1,510,000

2,750,000

3,670,000

Portfolio Value

9,772,422

10,347,221

12,401,554

13,804,655

13,403,625

Net Asset Value

5,973,549

6,378,657

7,613,718

8,478,139

8,032,593

Capex

757,077

717,660

510,254

339,605

159,258

Net Debt

2,535,224

3,004,044

3,989,698

4,245,128

4,573,923

LTV

27.30%

29.38%

33.95%

33.25%

36.01%

Portfolio Breakdown 13.4 billion TRY

Strategic Pillars

Strong sales growth with cumulative 5.1 billion TRY within 3 years

Deleveraging from a net debt to a net cash within 2023

Completion of the project pipeline with 1.7 billion TRY capex within 3 years

3

Project Locations - Turkey -

ISTANBUL

SAMSUN

ANKARA

Torium Shopping Mall

5. Levent Project

ANKAmall Shopping Mall

NishIstanbul Mixed-Use Project

Mall of İstanbul 2. Phase

Bulvar Samsun

Mall of İstanbul

Pasabahce Project

Shopping Mall

Crowne Plaza Hotel

Torun Tower

Kemankes Land

3

Torun Center

Kayabasi Land

Mall of İstanbul Phase 3

BURSA

ANTALYA

Zafer Plaza Shopping Mall

Deepo Outlet Mall

MUGLA

Korupark Shopping Mall

Korupark Residences Phases I-II

Netsel Marina

Mall of Antalya

4

Korupark Residences Phase III

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 17:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIG AS
12:29pTORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLI : REIC Earnings Presentation 9M 2020
PU
08/26TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLI : REIC Earnings Presentation H1 2020
PU
2017TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLI : REIC Earnings Presentation H1 2017
PU
2017TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLI : REIC Earnings Presentation Q1 2017
PU
2014TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLI : Announcement by Onder Insurance and Reins..
PU
2014TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLI : Record Profit by Torunlar REIC in 1H2014 ..
PU
2014TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLI : Annual Report Awarded by Three Oscars fro..
PU
2014TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTKLG : Record Results at Torun Shopping Malls - 1..
PU
2012Istanbul tempts new wave of property investors
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 204 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2020 751 M 88,3 M 88,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 559 M 422 M 418 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 15,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,41 TRY
Last Close Price 3,58 TRY
Spread / Highest target -3,63%
Spread / Average Target -4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,87%
Managers
NameTitle
Aziz Torun Chairman & General Manager
Ilham Inan Dündar Chief Operating Officer
Ismail Kazanç Assistant General Manager-Finance
Mehmet Torun Vice Chairman
Mahmut Karabiyik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIG AS422
GECINA-28.76%9 894
MIRVAC GROUP-27.67%6 581
GPT GROUP-23.75%6 044
ICADE-53.49%3 948
SAFEHOLD INC.70.50%3 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group