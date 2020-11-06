Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortaklig : REIC Earnings Presentation 9M 2020
TORUNLAR GROUP OF COMPANIES TODAY (As of 31.12.2019)
Key Facts
million TRY
2018
2019
Change
Total Assets
19,770
22,797
15%
Total Equity
9,818
10,576
8%
Total Sales
6,463
6,752
4%
Employees
1,034
879
-15%
Cities of
Operation
12
12
0%
Note: Torunlar REIC, Başkentgaz and Torunlar Gıda figures are based on IFRS.
AGRIBUSINESS
REAL ESTATE
ENERGY
▪ A leading company in oilseed, soybean,
▪ The
2 nd largest REICin terms of portfolio
▪ The
2 nd largestnatural gas distribution
sunflower, rice and sugarbeet processing
value and market cap among the listed REIC's
company of Turkey
on BIST
▪ Competes against such multinationals as
▪ Best and most diversified portfolio
▪ 1.9 million total customers
Cargill, Bunge and Cofco
▪ Exceeding 567,000 m
2 GLA
▪ 3.6 billion m³ natural gas sales and
distribution volume
▪ 12,414 km of grid length
Torunlar REIC Key Overview
TRY (000)
2016
2017
2018
2019
9M 2020
Sales
665,677
780,140
1,954,283
991,087
776,417
Residence & Office
243,273
286,070
1,307,091
234,647
354,988
Mall & Office rental
351,652
411,150
526,116
616,198
340,986
Other
70,752
82,920
121,076
140,242
80,443
EBITDA
361,922
491,066
929,765
644,780
431,078
EBITDA Margin
54.4%
62.9%
47.6%
65.1%
55.5%
Net Profit
1,172,384
455,108
1,287,204
865,790
-444,423
N. Profit excl. fair value
-138,413
81,058
-407,367
-88,331
-444,423
gains
Market Cap
2,075,018
3,330,000
1,510,000
2,750,000
3,670,000
Portfolio Value
9,772,422
10,347,221
12,401,554
13,804,655
13,403,625
Net Asset Value
5,973,549
6,378,657
7,613,718
8,478,139
8,032,593
Capex
757,077
717,660
510,254
339,605
159,258
Net Debt
2,535,224
3,004,044
3,989,698
4,245,128
4,573,923
LTV
27.30%
29.38%
33.95%
33.25%
36.01%
Portfolio Breakdown 13.4 billion TRY
Strategic Pillars
Strong sales growth with cumulative 5.1 billion TRY within 3 years
Deleveraging from a net debt to a net cash within 2023
Completion of the project pipeline with 1.7 billion TRY capex within 3 years
Project Locations - Turkey -
•
ISTANBUL
SAMSUN
ANKARA
Torium Shopping Mall
5. Levent Project
•
ANKAmall Shopping Mall
•
NishIstanbul Mixed-Use Project
Mall of İstanbul 2. Phase
• Bulvar Samsun
•
Mall of İstanbul
Pasabahce Project
Shopping Mall
•
Crowne Plaza Hotel
•
Torun Tower
Kemankes Land
3
•
Torun Center
Kayabasi Land
Mall of İstanbul Phase 3
BURSA
ANTALYA
•
Zafer Plaza Shopping Mall
•
Deepo Outlet Mall
MUGLA
•
Korupark Shopping Mall
•
Korupark Residences Phases I-II
• Netsel Marina
•
Mall of Antalya
4
•
Korupark Residences Phase III
