MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortaklig AS    TRGYO   TRETRGY00018

TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIG AS

(TRGYO)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortaklig : REIC Real Estate Portfolio Table

01/16/2021 | 03:32am EST
31.12.2020 Torunlar Real Estate Portfolio Table (000 TRY)

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

Total Real

Total Real

REAL ESTATE, REAL ESTATE PROJECTS, REAL ESTATE RIGHTS

Appraisal

Estate

Appraisal

Estate

Change

Value

Portfolio Value

Value

Portfolio Value

Share %

Share %

Landbank

215,355

1.6%

248,430

1.8%

15.4%

İstanbul Eyüpsultan Land (1,035 m²)*

6,055

0.0%

6,955

0.0%

14.9%

İstanbul, Başakşehir, Kayabaşı Land (60,833.20 m²)

74,215

0.6%

91,250

0.6%

23.0%

Mall of İstanbul Project 3. Phase (12,131.79 m2)

71,820

0.5%

84,500

0.6%

17.7%

Antalya Kepez Land plots - Antalya

63,265

0.5%

65,725

0.5%

3.9%

Buildings

11,517,918

88.2%

12,464,042

88.1%

8.2%

Zafer Plaza Shopping Mall - Bursa (72.26% share)

366,700

2.8%

379,200

2.7%

3.4%

Korupark Shopping Mall - Bursa

1,710,000

13.1%

1,785,000

12.6%

4.4%

Torium Shopping Mall - İstanbul

540,000

4.1%

630,000

4.5%

16.7%

Deepo Outlet Center - Antalya

465,000

3.6%

350,000

2.5%

-24.7%

Mall of Antalya - Antalya

575,000

4.4%

730,000

5.2%

27.0%

Korupark 1., 2. and 3. Phases - Bursa - 9 residences + 5 retail units + warehouses of 201 residential units +

34,913

0.3%

35,797

0.3%

2.5%

2 power centers + 1 parking lot

Nishİstanbul - İstanbul - 4 retail stores

13,230

0.1%

7,670

0.1%

-42.0%

Torium Residence - İstanbul - 2 units

685

0.0%

790

0.0%

15.3%

Torium Dorm (2 dorms)

42,300

0.3%

44,000

0.3%

4.0%

Mall of İstanbul Shopping Center - İstanbul

3,000,000

23.0%

3,135,000

22.2%

4.5%

Mall of İstanbul - 2 Residences, 1 Offices (Tower), 3 Flat offices, 9 Commercial units - İstanbul

14,560

0.1%

42,485

0.3%

191.8%

Torun Tower (Office building) - İstanbul

1,853,000

14.2%

2,000,000

14.1%

7.9%

Torun Center Project (Residence) (Gross Sellable Area - 61,667.76 m2) - İstanbul

998,999

7.6%

1,169,950

8.3%

17.1%

Torun Center Project (Offices and retail area) (Gross Leasable Area - 61,367.81 m2) - İstanbul

1,039,726

8.0%

1,105,400

7.8%

6.3%

5. Levent Project - İstanbul - 141 Residences, 50 Commercial units

421,220

3.2%

311,750

2.2%

-26.0%

Mall of İstanbul Project 2. Phase - Residence - İstanbul

218,650

NM

Mall of İstanbul Project 2. Phase - Hotel - Convention center - İstanbul

442,585

280,350

NM

Mall of İstanbul Project 2. Phase - Office - Commercial unit - İstanbul

238,000

NM

Real Estate Projects

936,470

7.2%

1,012,010

7.2%

8.1%

İstanbul Paşabahçe Project

861,500

6.6%

891,475

6.3%

3.5%

Karaköy Hotel Project - İstanbul

74,970

0.6%

120,535

0.9%

60.8%

PARENT COMPANY TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

12,669,743

97.0%

13,724,482

97.0%

8.3%

Total Real

Total Real

PARTICIPATIONS' REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Appraisal

Estate

Appraisal

Estate

Change

Value

Portfolio Value

Value

Portfolio Value

Share %

Share %

ANKAmall and Crowne Plaza - Yeni Gimat GYO A.Ş. (14.83% share) - Ankara

281,451

2.2%

275,355

1.9%

-2.2%

Netsel Marina - Netsel Turizm Yatırımları A.Ş. (44.60% share) - Muğla

55,550

0.4%

70,000

0.5%

26.0%

Bulvar Samsun Shopping Mall - TTA Gayrimenkul Yat. ve Yönetim A.Ş. (40% share) - Samsun

58,800

0.5%

72,500

0.5%

23.3%

PARTICIPATIONS' TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

395,801

3.0%

417,855

3.0%

5.6%

TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

13,065,544

100.0%

14,142,337

100.0%

8.2%

Note: 5. Levent project with 474,520,543 TRY appraisal value is not included in the portfolio table as it is not annotated on the title deed.

*The land which was 5,720.90 m 2 at 5. Levent Eyüpsultan area in 2017 is currently decreased to 1,035 m 2 after some occupancy permits have been granted.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2021 08:31:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
