Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortaklig : REIC Real Estate Portfolio Table
31.12.2020 Torunlar Real Estate Portfolio Table (000 TRY)
31.12.2019
31.12.2020
Total Real
Total Real
REAL ESTATE, REAL ESTATE PROJECTS, REAL ESTATE RIGHTS
Appraisal
Estate
Appraisal
Estate
Change
Value
Portfolio Value
Value
Portfolio Value
Share %
Share %
Landbank
215,355
1.6%
248,430
1.8%
15.4%
İstanbul Eyüpsultan Land (1,035 m²)*
6,055
0.0%
6,955
0.0%
14.9%
İstanbul, Başakşehir, Kayabaşı Land (60,833.20 m²)
74,215
0.6%
91,250
0.6%
23.0%
Mall of İstanbul Project 3. Phase (12,131.79 m
2)
71,820
0.5%
84,500
0.6%
17.7%
Antalya Kepez Land plots - Antalya
63,265
0.5%
65,725
0.5%
3.9%
Buildings
11,517,918
88.2%
12,464,042
88.1%
8.2%
Zafer Plaza Shopping Mall - Bursa (72.26% share)
366,700
2.8%
379,200
2.7%
3.4%
Korupark Shopping Mall - Bursa
1,710,000
13.1%
1,785,000
12.6%
4.4%
Torium Shopping Mall - İstanbul
540,000
4.1%
630,000
4.5%
16.7%
Deepo Outlet Center - Antalya
465,000
3.6%
350,000
2.5%
-24.7%
Mall of Antalya - Antalya
575,000
4.4%
730,000
5.2%
27.0%
Korupark 1., 2. and 3. Phases - Bursa - 9 residences + 5 retail units + warehouses of 201 residential units +
34,913
0.3%
35,797
0.3%
2.5%
2 power centers + 1 parking lot
Nishİstanbul - İstanbul - 4 retail stores
13,230
0.1%
7,670
0.1%
-42.0%
Torium Residence - İstanbul - 2 units
685
0.0%
790
0.0%
15.3%
Torium Dorm (2 dorms)
42,300
0.3%
44,000
0.3%
4.0%
Mall of İstanbul Shopping Center - İstanbul
3,000,000
23.0%
3,135,000
22.2%
4.5%
Mall of İstanbul - 2 Residences, 1 Offices (Tower), 3 Flat offices, 9 Commercial units - İstanbul
14,560
0.1%
42,485
0.3%
191.8%
Torun Tower (Office building) - İstanbul
1,853,000
14.2%
2,000,000
14.1%
7.9%
Torun Center Project (Residence) (Gross Sellable Area - 61,667.76 m
2) - İstanbul
998,999
7.6%
1,169,950
8.3%
17.1%
Torun Center Project (Offices and retail area) (Gross Leasable Area - 61,367.81 m
2) - İstanbul
1,039,726
8.0%
1,105,400
7.8%
6.3%
5. Levent Project - İstanbul - 141 Residences, 50 Commercial units
421,220
3.2%
311,750
2.2%
-26.0%
Mall of İstanbul Project 2. Phase - Residence - İstanbul
218,650
NM
Mall of İstanbul Project 2. Phase - Hotel - Convention center - İstanbul
442,585
280,350
NM
Mall of İstanbul Project 2. Phase - Office - Commercial unit - İstanbul
238,000
NM
Real Estate Projects
936,470
7.2%
1,012,010
7.2%
8.1%
İstanbul Paşabahçe Project
861,500
6.6%
891,475
6.3%
3.5%
Karaköy Hotel Project - İstanbul
74,970
0.6%
120,535
0.9%
60.8%
PARENT COMPANY TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
12,669,743
97.0%
13,724,482
97.0%
8.3%
Total Real
Total Real
PARTICIPATIONS' REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Appraisal
Estate
Appraisal
Estate
Change
Value
Portfolio Value
Value
Portfolio Value
Share %
Share %
ANKAmall and Crowne Plaza - Yeni Gimat GYO A.Ş. (14.83% share) - Ankara
281,451
2.2%
275,355
1.9%
-2.2%
Netsel Marina - Netsel Turizm Yatırımları A.Ş. (44.60% share) - Muğla
55,550
0.4%
70,000
0.5%
26.0%
Bulvar Samsun Shopping Mall - TTA Gayrimenkul Yat. ve Yönetim A.Ş. (40% share) - Samsun
58,800
0.5%
72,500
0.5%
23.3%
PARTICIPATIONS' TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
395,801
3.0%
417,855
3.0%
5.6%
TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
13,065,544
100.0%
14,142,337
100.0%
8.2%
Note: 5. Levent project with 474,520,543 TRY appraisal value is not included in the portfolio table as it is not annotated on the title deed.
*The land which was 5,720.90 m
2 at 5. Levent Eyüpsultan area in 2017 is currently decreased to 1,035 m 2 after some occupancy permits have been granted.
Sales 2020
1 090 M
146 M
146 M
Net income 2020
629 M
84,1 M
84,1 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
3 987 M
535 M
533 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
3,66x
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,40x
Nbr of Employees
59
Free-Float
15,1%
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
3,80 TRY
Last Close Price
4,01 TRY
Spread / Highest target
3,49%
Spread / Average Target
-5,24%
Spread / Lowest Target
-14,0%