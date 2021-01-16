Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortaklig : REIC Real Estate Portfolio Table

31.12.2020 Torunlar Real Estate Portfolio Table (000 TRY)

31.12.2019 31.12.2020 Total Real Total Real REAL ESTATE, REAL ESTATE PROJECTS, REAL ESTATE RIGHTS Appraisal Estate Appraisal Estate Change Value Portfolio Value Value Portfolio Value Share % Share % Landbank 215,355 1.6% 248,430 1.8% 15.4% İstanbul Eyüpsultan Land (1,035 m²)* 6,055 0.0% 6,955 0.0% 14.9% İstanbul, Başakşehir, Kayabaşı Land (60,833.20 m²) 74,215 0.6% 91,250 0.6% 23.0% Mall of İstanbul Project 3. Phase (12,131.79 m2) 71,820 0.5% 84,500 0.6% 17.7% Antalya Kepez Land plots - Antalya 63,265 0.5% 65,725 0.5% 3.9% Buildings 11,517,918 88.2% 12,464,042 88.1% 8.2% Zafer Plaza Shopping Mall - Bursa (72.26% share) 366,700 2.8% 379,200 2.7% 3.4% Korupark Shopping Mall - Bursa 1,710,000 13.1% 1,785,000 12.6% 4.4% Torium Shopping Mall - İstanbul 540,000 4.1% 630,000 4.5% 16.7% Deepo Outlet Center - Antalya 465,000 3.6% 350,000 2.5% -24.7% Mall of Antalya - Antalya 575,000 4.4% 730,000 5.2% 27.0% Korupark 1., 2. and 3. Phases - Bursa - 9 residences + 5 retail units + warehouses of 201 residential units + 34,913 0.3% 35,797 0.3% 2.5% 2 power centers + 1 parking lot Nishİstanbul - İstanbul - 4 retail stores 13,230 0.1% 7,670 0.1% -42.0% Torium Residence - İstanbul - 2 units 685 0.0% 790 0.0% 15.3% Torium Dorm (2 dorms) 42,300 0.3% 44,000 0.3% 4.0% Mall of İstanbul Shopping Center - İstanbul 3,000,000 23.0% 3,135,000 22.2% 4.5% Mall of İstanbul - 2 Residences, 1 Offices (Tower), 3 Flat offices, 9 Commercial units - İstanbul 14,560 0.1% 42,485 0.3% 191.8% Torun Tower (Office building) - İstanbul 1,853,000 14.2% 2,000,000 14.1% 7.9% Torun Center Project (Residence) (Gross Sellable Area - 61,667.76 m2) - İstanbul 998,999 7.6% 1,169,950 8.3% 17.1% Torun Center Project (Offices and retail area) (Gross Leasable Area - 61,367.81 m2) - İstanbul 1,039,726 8.0% 1,105,400 7.8% 6.3% 5. Levent Project - İstanbul - 141 Residences, 50 Commercial units 421,220 3.2% 311,750 2.2% -26.0% Mall of İstanbul Project 2. Phase - Residence - İstanbul 218,650 NM Mall of İstanbul Project 2. Phase - Hotel - Convention center - İstanbul 442,585 280,350 NM Mall of İstanbul Project 2. Phase - Office - Commercial unit - İstanbul 238,000 NM Real Estate Projects 936,470 7.2% 1,012,010 7.2% 8.1% İstanbul Paşabahçe Project 861,500 6.6% 891,475 6.3% 3.5% Karaköy Hotel Project - İstanbul 74,970 0.6% 120,535 0.9% 60.8% PARENT COMPANY TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO 12,669,743 97.0% 13,724,482 97.0% 8.3% Total Real Total Real PARTICIPATIONS' REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO Appraisal Estate Appraisal Estate Change Value Portfolio Value Value Portfolio Value Share % Share % ANKAmall and Crowne Plaza - Yeni Gimat GYO A.Ş. (14.83% share) - Ankara 281,451 2.2% 275,355 1.9% -2.2% Netsel Marina - Netsel Turizm Yatırımları A.Ş. (44.60% share) - Muğla 55,550 0.4% 70,000 0.5% 26.0% Bulvar Samsun Shopping Mall - TTA Gayrimenkul Yat. ve Yönetim A.Ş. (40% share) - Samsun 58,800 0.5% 72,500 0.5% 23.3% PARTICIPATIONS' TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO 395,801 3.0% 417,855 3.0% 5.6% TOTAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO 13,065,544 100.0% 14,142,337 100.0% 8.2%

Note: 5. Levent project with 474,520,543 TRY appraisal value is not included in the portfolio table as it is not annotated on the title deed.

*The land which was 5,720.90 m 2 at 5. Levent Eyüpsultan area in 2017 is currently decreased to 1,035 m 2 after some occupancy permits have been granted.