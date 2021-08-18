Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : REIC Earnings Presentation H1 2021
TORUNLAR GROUP OF COMPANIES TODAY (As of 31.12.2020)
Key Facts
million TRY
2019
2020
Change
Total Assets
22,989
24,586
7%
Total Equity
10,863
11,417
5%
Total Sales
6,753
8,534
26%
Employees
879
796
-9%
Cities of
Operation
12
12
0%
Note: Torunlar REIC and Başkentgaz figures are IFRS and Torunlar Gıda figures are based on local GAAP.
AGRIBUSINESS
REAL ESTATE
ENERGY
▪ A leading company in oilseed, soybean,
▪ The
2 nd largest REICin terms of portfolio
▪ The
2 nd largestnatural gas distribution
sunflower, rice and sugarbeet processing
value and market cap among the listed REIC's on
company of Turkey
BIST
▪ Competes against such multinationals as
▪ Best and most diversified portfolio
▪ 1.9 million total customers
Cargill, Bunge and Cofco
▪ Exceeding 604,000 m
2 GLA
▪ 3.5 billion m³ natural gas sales and distribution
volume
▪ 12,992 km of grid length
Torunlar REIC Key Overview
TRY (000)
2017
2018
2019
2020
H1 2021
Portfolio Breakdown 14.9 billion TRY
Sales
780,140
1,954,283
991,087
1,105,948
595,523
Residence & Office
286,070
1,307,091
234,647
516,168
257,453
Mall & Office rental
411,150
526,116
616,198
476,542
266,623
Hotel Revenue
0
0
0
3,889
14,176
Other
82,920
121,076
140,242
109,349
57,271
EBITDA
491,066
929,765
644,780
636,099
451,788
EBITDA Margin
62.9%
47.6%
65.1%
57.5%
75.9%
Net Profit
455,108
1,287,204
865,790
293,001
-86,414
N. Profit excl. fair
81,058
-407,367
-88,331
-400,820
-86,414
value gains
Market Cap
3,330,000
1,510,000
2,750,000
3,900,000
2,850,000
Portfolio Value
10,347,221
12,401,554
13,804,655
14,315,590
14,862,016
Net Asset Value
6,378,657
7,613,718
8,478,139
8,769,917
8,683,503
Capex
717,660
510,254
339,605
162,811
13,619
Net Debt
3,004,044
3,989,698
4,245,128
4,454,075
4,627,437
LTV
29.38%
33.95%
33.25%
33.33%
34.70%
Strategic Pillars
Strong sales growth with cumulative 5.6 billion TRY within 3 years
Deleveraging from a net debt to a net cash within 2024
Completion of the project pipeline with 1.7 billion TRY capex within 3 years
PROJECT LOCATIONS - TURKEY -
İSTANBUL
•
Torium Shopping Mall
•
5. Levent Phase 2
SAMSUN
ANKARA
•
Nishİstanbul Mixed-Use Project
•
Karaköy Hotel Project
•
ANKAmall Shopping Mall
•
Mall of İstanbul
•
Paşabahçe Project
• Bulvar Samsun
•
Torun Tower
•
Kayabaşı Land
Shopping Mall
•
CPAnkara Hotel
•
Torun Center
•
Mall of İstanbul Phase 3
•
5.Levent Phase 1
3
•
MOİ Hilton & High Residence
•
Green: Operational
•
Red: Ongoing projects
•
Purple:
Landbank
BURSA
ANTALYA
•
Zafer Plaza Shopping Mall
•
Deepo Outlet Mall
MUĞLA
•
Korupark Shopping Mall
•
Korupark Residences Phases I-II
• Netsel Marina
•
Mall of Antalya
4
•
Korupark Residences Phase III
Project Locations - İstanbul -
Sales 2021
1 238 M
146 M
146 M
Net income 2021
977 M
115 M
115 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
3 797 M
450 M
448 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,67x
Nbr of Employees
118
Free-Float
15,1%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
3,82 TRY
Average target price
3,76 TRY
Spread / Average Target
-1,57%