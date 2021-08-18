Log in
    TRGYO   TRETRGY00018

TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.

(TRGYO)
Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : REIC Earnings Presentation H1 2021

08/18/2021 | 08:14am EDT
17 AUGUST 2021

TORUNLAR GROUP OF COMPANIES TODAY (As of 31.12.2020)

Key Facts

million TRY

2019

2020

Change

Total Assets

22,989

24,586

7%

Total Equity

10,863

11,417

5%

Total Sales

6,753

8,534

26%

Employees

879

796

-9%

Cities of

Operation

12

12

0%

Note: Torunlar REIC and Başkentgaz figures are IFRS and Torunlar Gıda figures are based on local GAAP.

AGRIBUSINESS

REAL ESTATE

ENERGY

▪ A leading company in oilseed, soybean,

▪ The 2nd largest REICin terms of portfolio

▪ The 2nd largestnatural gas distribution

sunflower, rice and sugarbeet processing

value and market cap among the listed REIC's on

company of Turkey

BIST

▪ Competes against such multinationals as

▪ Best and most diversified portfolio

▪ 1.9 million total customers

Cargill, Bunge and Cofco

▪ Exceeding 604,000 m2 GLA

▪ 3.5 billion m³ natural gas sales and distribution

volume

▪ 12,992 km of grid length

2

Torunlar REIC Key Overview

TRY (000)

2017

2018

2019

2020

H1 2021

Portfolio Breakdown 14.9 billion TRY

Sales

780,140

1,954,283

991,087

1,105,948

595,523

Residence & Office

286,070

1,307,091

234,647

516,168

257,453

Mall & Office rental

411,150

526,116

616,198

476,542

266,623

Hotel Revenue

0

0

0

3,889

14,176

Other

82,920

121,076

140,242

109,349

57,271

EBITDA

491,066

929,765

644,780

636,099

451,788

EBITDA Margin

62.9%

47.6%

65.1%

57.5%

75.9%

Net Profit

455,108

1,287,204

865,790

293,001

-86,414

N. Profit excl. fair

81,058

-407,367

-88,331

-400,820

-86,414

value gains

Market Cap

3,330,000

1,510,000

2,750,000

3,900,000

2,850,000

Portfolio Value

10,347,221

12,401,554

13,804,655

14,315,590

14,862,016

Net Asset Value

6,378,657

7,613,718

8,478,139

8,769,917

8,683,503

Capex

717,660

510,254

339,605

162,811

13,619

Net Debt

3,004,044

3,989,698

4,245,128

4,454,075

4,627,437

LTV

29.38%

33.95%

33.25%

33.33%

34.70%

Strategic Pillars

Strong sales growth with cumulative 5.6 billion TRY within 3 years

Deleveraging from a net debt to a net cash within 2024

Completion of the project pipeline with 1.7 billion TRY capex within 3 years

3

PROJECT LOCATIONS - TURKEY -

İSTANBUL

Torium Shopping Mall

5. Levent Phase 2

SAMSUN

ANKARA

Nishİstanbul Mixed-Use Project

Karaköy Hotel Project

ANKAmall Shopping Mall

Mall of İstanbul

Paşabahçe Project

Bulvar Samsun

Torun Tower

Kayabaşı Land

Shopping Mall

CPAnkara Hotel

Torun Center

Mall of İstanbul Phase 3

5.Levent Phase 1

3

MOİ Hilton & High Residence

Green: Operational

Red: Ongoing projects

Purple: Landbank

BURSA

ANTALYA

Zafer Plaza Shopping Mall

Deepo Outlet Mall

MUĞLA

Korupark Shopping Mall

Korupark Residences Phases I-II

Netsel Marina

Mall of Antalya

4

Korupark Residences Phase III

Project Locations - İstanbul -

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 12:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 238 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2021 977 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 797 M 450 M 448 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Torunlar Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,82 TRY
Average target price 3,76 TRY
Spread / Average Target -1,57%
Managers and Directors
Aziz Torun Chairman & General Manager
Ismail Kazanç Assistant General Manager-Finance
Ilham Inan Dündar Chief Operating Officer
Ugur Sert Manager-Zoning & Administrative Affairs
Ramadan Kumova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TORUNLAR GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S.-2.05%450
GECINA5.70%11 521
MIRVAC GROUP13.64%8 584
GPT GROUP6.00%6 631
ICADE18.68%6 619
SAFEHOLD INC.22.78%4 746