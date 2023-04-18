Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Additional documentation - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 27-28, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTATION

-28, 2023

Florence, April 18, 2023 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. announces that, in addition to the Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on Item 4 of the Agenda of the Ordinary called on April 27, 2023 (first call) and on April 28, 2023 (second call), the document Annex - Recommendation of the Internal Control and Audit Committee of

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. for conferring the audit assignment for the 2023-2031nine-year period is available on the corporate website www.toscana-aeroporti.com and through the authorized storage mechanism 1Info on the website www.1info.it.

The said document illustrates the activities carried out by the Company and its bodies after March 17, 2023, i.e., the date of publication of the aforementioned Illustrative Report of the

In detail:

following the petition filed by one of the companies participating in the selection

process for conferring the audit assignment for the 2023-2031nine-year period, on April 12 and 14, 2023 the Selection Committee appointed by the Company met to review all the documentation of the selection procedure; the outcomes of these meetings led to a change in the scores but not in the ranking;

on April 17, 2023, the Board of Statutory Auditors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A., in its capacity as Internal Control and Audit Committee, after having acknowledged the aforementioned activities, confirmed its choice of the auditing firm already mentioned in its recommendation attached to the Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors on Item 4 of the Agenda, as described in the above-mentioned Annex published today.

