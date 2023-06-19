Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-19 am EDT
13.10 EUR   +0.77%
12:49pToscana Aeroporti S P A : Board of Directors' resolutions
PU
06/12Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Shareholder Corporacion America Italia S.p.A.'s request to call the General Shareholders' Meeting received
PU
05/16Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Deposit of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Minutes held on April 27, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Board of Directors' resolutions

06/19/2023 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

called, upon request by the shareholder CAI S.p.A., on July 20, 2023 (first call) and, where needed, on July 21, 2023 (second call).

  • Proposed extraordinary
  • Integration of the Supervisory Body.

Florence, June 19, 2023 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Toscana Aeroportior the Companyannounces that the Board of Directors, in its session held today, examined and approved the request submitted, pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code, by the shareholder

Corporacion America Italia S.p.A., which holds 62.283% of theshare capital. The

Board resolved to call the Ordinary General ShareMeeting on July 20, 2023 and, where needed, on July 21, 2023 (second call) with the following Agenda:

1. Proposed distribution of an extraordinary dividend to the Shareholders to be drawn

from the for a total amount of ,000.00 and, assuming

the absence of treasury shares, for a unit value of per each of the 18,611,966 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. shares outstanding. Ensuing and relevant resolutions.

2. Provisions following the co-option of a member of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code; relevant and ensuing resolutions.

The Ordinary General Meeting will be submitted a proposal to distribute a

dividend of per each of the 18,611,966 shares, with payment date July 26, 2023, ex- date (coupon No. 15) July 24, 2023 and record date July 25, 2023.

For further information, reference should be made to the report prepared by the requesting shareholder, the explanatory report of the Directors and the notice of calling of

  • as well as the additional documentation that will be made available to the public, within the terms established by applicable laws and
    the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO (www.1info.it) and on the corporate website (www.toscana-

aeroporti.com, section

).

Integration of the Supervisory Body

The Board of Directors, with prior favorable opinion from the Board of Statutory Auditors, proceeded to replace Michele Giordano, external member of the Supervisory Body pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 231/2001, appointing the new member Claudio Pedrazzani. Accordingly, the Supervisory Body is comprised of Edoardo Marroni, external member acting as Chairman, Claudio Pedrazzani, external member, and Nico Illiberi, Legal

  • Compliance Director of the Company. The Supervisory Body will remain in office with this composition until the end of the term of the current Board of Directors.

***

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. is the management company of the Florence and Pisa airports. Founded on 1 June 2015 through the merger of AdF - Aeroporto di Firenze S.p.A. (managing company of the Florence A. Vespucci airport) and SAT - Società Aeroporto Toscano S.p.A. (managing company of the Pisa G. Galilei Airport), Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. stands out for the complementary nature of the two airports, each with its own specific features: Florence airport focuses on the development

1

of business and leisure traffic through full-service carriers, linking the major European hubs; whereas Pisa airport focuses mainly on tourism traffic operated by low-cost carriers and on cargo flights, paying particular attention to intercontinental connections. The Tuscan Airport System is one of the most important in Italy and is a driver of local economic development

***

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

2

Disclaimer

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 16:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
12:49pToscana Aeroporti S P A : Board of Directors' resolutions
PU
06/12Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Shareholder Corporacion America Italia S.p.A.'s request to call ..
PU
05/16Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Deposit of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Minutes held on April ..
PU
05/12Toscana Aeroporti S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Financial Report at ..
PU
05/12Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at March 31, 2023
PU
05/12Toscana Aeroporti improves loss in quarter; up revenues
AN
05/12Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/11Milan black jersey; Iveco at bottom after accounts
AN
05/08Mib up slightly with MPS on top
AN
05/08Europeans contrasted; German manufacturing down
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 124 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2023 8,10 M 8,85 M 8,85 M
Net Debt 2023 82,0 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 48,1x
Yield 2023 3,00%
Capitalization 242 M 264 M 264 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,00 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Naldi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Forte Head-Administration & Financial Planning
Marco Carrai Chairman
Edoardo Marroni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario de Pascale Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.12.55%264
AENA S.M.E., S.A.25.83%24 186
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-17.21%16 688
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS11.34%15 025
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.66%9 784
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.11.70%8 907
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer