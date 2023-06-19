Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Board of Directors' resolutions

PRESS RELEASE

 called, upon request by the shareholder CAI S.p.A., on July 20, 2023 (first call) and, where needed, on July 21, 2023 (second call).

Proposed extraordinary

Integration of the Supervisory Body.

Florence, June 19, 2023 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Toscana Aeroportior the Companyannounces that the Board of Directors, in its session held today, examined and approved the request submitted, pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code, by the shareholder

Corporacion America Italia S.p.A., which holds 62.283% of theshare capital. The

Board resolved to call the Ordinary General ShareMeeting on July 20, 2023 and, where needed, on July 21, 2023 (second call) with the following Agenda:

1. Proposed distribution of an extraordinary dividend to the Shareholders to be drawn

from the for a total amount of ,000.00 and, assuming

the absence of treasury shares, for a unit value of per each of the 18,611,966 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. shares outstanding. Ensuing and relevant resolutions.

2. Provisions following the co-option of a member of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code; relevant and ensuing resolutions.

The Ordinary General Meeting will be submitted a proposal to distribute a

dividend of per each of the 18,611,966 shares, with payment date July 26, 2023, ex- date (coupon No. 15) July 24, 2023 and record date July 25, 2023.

For further information, reference should be made to the report prepared by the requesting shareholder, the explanatory report of the Directors and the notice of calling of

as well as the additional documentation that will be made available to the public, within the terms established by applicable laws and

the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO (www.1info.it) and on the corporate website (www.toscana-

aeroporti.com, section ).

Integration of the Supervisory Body

The Board of Directors, with prior favorable opinion from the Board of Statutory Auditors, proceeded to replace Michele Giordano, external member of the Supervisory Body pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 231/2001, appointing the new member Claudio Pedrazzani. Accordingly, the Supervisory Body is comprised of Edoardo Marroni, external member acting as Chairman, Claudio Pedrazzani, external member, and Nico Illiberi, Legal

Compliance Director of the Company. The Supervisory Body will remain in office with this composition until the end of the term of the current Board of Directors.

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. is the management company of the Florence and Pisa airports. Founded on 1 June 2015 through the merger of AdF - Aeroporto di Firenze S.p.A. (managing company of the Florence A. Vespucci airport) and SAT - Società Aeroporto Toscano S.p.A. (managing company of the Pisa G. Galilei Airport), Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. stands out for the complementary nature of the two airports, each with its own specific features: Florence airport focuses on the development

1