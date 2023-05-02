Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Change to 2023 corporate events calendar

PRESS RELEASE

CHANGE TO 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Florence, May 2, 2023 As a partial change in the 2023 Corporate Calendar notified on January 30, 2023, pursuant to Art. 2.6.2 paragraph 1, letter b) on the Regulations for the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., we hereby give notice that the Board of Directors for approval the interim financial report at March 31, 2023 will be held on May 12, 2023 instead of the May 8, 2023.

The 2023 Financial Calendar is available on the Company website at the following address www.toscana-aeroporti.com.

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. is the management company of the Florence and Pisa airports. Founded on 1 June 2015 through the merger of AdF - Aeroporto di Firenze S.p.A. (managing company of the Florence A. Vespucci airport) and SAT - Società Aeroporto Toscano S.p.A. (managing company of the Pisa G. Galilei Airport), Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. stands out for the complementary nature of the two airports, each with its own specific features: Florence airport focuses on the development of business and leisure traffic through full-service carriers, linking the major European hubs; whereas Pisa airport focuses mainly on tourism traffic operated by low-cost carriers and on cargo flights, paying particular attention to intercontinental connections. The Tuscan Airport System is one of the most important in Italy and is a driver of local economic development

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

