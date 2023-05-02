Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:24:06 2023-05-02 am EDT
12.50 EUR   -5.30%
11:03aToscana Aeroporti S P A : Change to 2023 corporate events calendar
PU
04/28Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Deposit of the summary report of the voting - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2023
PU
04/18Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Additional documentation - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 27-28, 2023
PU
Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Change to 2023 corporate events calendar

05/02/2023 | 11:03am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

CHANGE TO 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Florence, May 2, 2023 As a partial change in the 2023 Corporate Calendar notified on January 30, 2023, pursuant to Art. 2.6.2 paragraph 1, letter b) on the Regulations for the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., we hereby give notice that the Board of Directors for approval the interim financial report at March 31, 2023 will be held on May 12, 2023 instead of the May 8, 2023.

The 2023 Financial Calendar is available on the Company website at the following address www.toscana-aeroporti.com.

***

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. is the management company of the Florence and Pisa airports. Founded on 1 June 2015 through the merger of AdF - Aeroporto di Firenze S.p.A. (managing company of the Florence A. Vespucci airport) and SAT - Società Aeroporto Toscano S.p.A. (managing company of the Pisa G. Galilei Airport), Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. stands out for the complementary nature of the two airports, each with its own specific features: Florence airport focuses on the development of business and leisure traffic through full-service carriers, linking the major European hubs; whereas Pisa airport focuses mainly on tourism traffic operated by low-cost carriers and on cargo flights, paying particular attention to intercontinental connections. The Tuscan Airport System is one of the most important in Italy and is a driver of local economic development

***

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

Disclaimer

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 15:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
11:03aToscana Aeroporti S P A : Change to 2023 corporate events calendar
PU
04/28Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Deposit of the summary report of the voting - Ordinary Sharehold..
PU
04/18Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Additional documentation - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Apr..
PU
04/07Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Resignation of a Director
PU
04/05Elisabetta Fabri leaves the board of Toscana Aeroporti
AN
04/04Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Filing of documentation - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 27/28 A..
PU
04/04Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Lists for renewing the Board of Statutory Auditors published
PU
03/1727-28 April 2023 Ordinary Shareholde : filing of documentation
PU
03/15Toscana Aeroporti S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Consolidated Financial State..
PU
03/15Toscana Aeroporti revises profit; improves financial debt
AN
Financials
Sales 2023 124 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2023 8,13 M 8,92 M 8,92 M
Net Debt 2023 81,8 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 48,9x
Yield 2023 2,95%
Capitalization 246 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Managers and Directors
Roberto Naldi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Forte Head-Administration & Financial Planning
Marco Carrai Chairman
Edoardo Marroni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario de Pascale Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.14.29%270
AENA S.M.E., S.A.30.35%25 162
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-6.95%19 336
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS15.10%15 598
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.05%9 008
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.11.78%8 628
