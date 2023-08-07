PRESS RELEASE DEPOSIT OF ORD MINUTES HELD ON JULY 20, 2023

Florence, August 7, 2023 Notice is hereby given that the Minutes of Toscana Aeroporti

S.p.A. Ordinary Meeting held on July 20, 2023 is available to the public at the registered office, in the 1INFO authorised storage system (www.1info.it) and on the c website, www.toscana-aeroporti.com (section vestor Relations /

Corporate Governance / Shareholders Meetings ).

***

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. is the management company of the Florence and Pisa airports. Founded on 1 June 2015 through the merger of AdF - Aeroporto di Firenze S.p.A. (managing company of the Florence A. Vespucci airport) and SAT - Società Aeroporto Toscano S.p.A. (managing company of the Pisa G. Galilei Airport), Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. stands out for the complementary nature of the two airports, each with its own specific features: Florence airport focuses on the development of business and leisure traffic through full-service carriers, linking the major European hubs; whereas Pisa airport focuses mainly on tourism traffic operated by low-cost carriers and on cargo flights, paying particular attention to intercontinental connections. The Tuscan Airport System is one of the most important in Italy and is a driver of local economic development

***

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

1