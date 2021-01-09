Log in
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Extraordinary maintenance work on the Florence airport runway. Airport closed from February 1 to March 20

01/09/2021 | 02:00am EST
PRESS RELEASE

EXTRAORDINARY MAINTENANCE WORK

ON THE FLORENCE AIRPORT RUNWAY

AIRPORT CLOSED FROM FEBRUARY 1 TO MARCH 20

Florence, January 8, 2021 Toscana Aeroporti announces that, as part of the periodic maintenance plan for flight infrastructure, the runway at the Florence Amerigo Vespucci Airport will be closed to air traffic from February 1 to March 20 for work to restore the runway pavement and strips, including horizontal signage and lighting systems, in accordance with EASA certification standards.

During the period in which the extraordinary work is being performed, no flights will be allowed to depart from or land at the Florence Airport. The airlines, which have already been informed, may cancel their flights or operate from alternative airports.

Toscana Aeroporti apologizes for the inconvenience, which is part of its efforts to improve airport infrastructures, and invites passengers to contact their airlines directly for details regarding individual flights and any refunds or rebookings.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Barabino & Partners

Investor Relator

Giovanni Vantaggi

Gabriele Paoli

Ph. +39 02/72.02.35.35

Investor Relations Manager

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

gabriele.paoli@toscana-aeroporti.com

Mobile +39 328/83.17.379

1

