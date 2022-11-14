Advanced search
    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
11:35 2022-11-14 am EST
11.50 EUR   -0.86%
11:55aToscana Aeroporti S P A : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at September 30, 2022
PU
11/04Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Change to 2022 corporate events calendar
PU
10/04Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Half-Year Financial Report at June 30, 2022
PU
Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at September 30, 2022

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
PRESS RELEASE

FILED OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Florence, November 14, 2022 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. informs that the Interim Financial Report as at September 30, 2022 is available to the public on registered office of the

website, www.toscana-aeroporti.com (section Relations/ Financial Information / Financial Reports .

***

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. is the management company of the Florence and Pisa airports. Founded on 1 June 2015 through the merger of AdF - Aeroporto di Firenze S.p.A. (managing company of the Florence A. Vespucci airport) and SAT - Società Aeroporto Toscano S.p.A. (managing company of the Pisa G. Galilei Airport), Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. stands out for the complementary nature of the two airports, each with its own specific features: Florence airport focuses on the development of business and leisure traffic through full-service carriers, linking the major European hubs; whereas Pisa airport focuses mainly on tourism traffic operated by low-cost carriers and on cargo flights, paying particular attention to intercontinental connections. The Tuscan Airport System is one of the most important in Italy and is a driver of local economic development

***

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

1

Disclaimer

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 103 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 -2,00 M -2,07 M -2,07 M
Net Debt 2022 98,1 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 -105x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 216 M 223 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,60 €
Average target price 12,80 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Naldi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Forte Head-Administration & Financial Planning
Marco Carrai Chairman
Edoardo Marroni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario de Pascale Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.-9.73%223
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.22.57%20 039
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-11.24%19 087
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS29.30%14 972
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.18%8 696
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.11.79%7 257