Florence, April 8, 2024 - With reference to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for April 29, 2024, Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. announces that two lists of candidates for the appointment of the new Board of Directors were filed within the terms provided for by applicable legislation and the By-laws:

13. Alessandra Bruni*

* The candidate declared that he/she meets the independence requirements established by TUF and the Corporate Governance Code.

It should also be noted that the shareholder Corporacion America Italia S.p.A. has submitted the motions for resolutions, pursuant to Article 126-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, with regard to Item 2.2 (remuneration of the Board of Directors) and Item 5 (redefinition of the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors) of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting. Said motions are illustrated in the reports drawn up by the shareholder Motion No. 1 to item 2.2 of the Agenda and Motion No. 1 to item 5 of the Agenda.

The lists of candidates, together with the relevant documentation required by applicable regulatory and statutory provisions in force, including the resume of each candidate, and the shareholder's motions are available to the public at the Company's registered offices, through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website www.toscana-aeroporti.com, section "Investor Relations/Corporate Governance/Shareholders meetings".

***

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. is the management company of the Florence and Pisa airports. Founded on 1 June 2015 through the merger of AdF - Aeroporto di Firenze S.p.A. (managing company of the Florence A. Vespucci airport) and SAT - Società Aeroporto Toscano S.p.A. (managing company of the Pisa G. Galilei Airport), Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. stands out for the complementary nature of the two airports, each with its own specific features: Florence airport focuses on the development of business and leisure traffic through full-service carriers, linking the major European hubs; whereas Pisa airport focuses mainly on tourism traffic operated by low-cost carriers and on cargo flights, paying particular attention to intercontinental connections. The Tuscan Airport System is one of the most important in Italy and is a driver of local economic development in one of the world's best known and most loved regions.

***

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

2