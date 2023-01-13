Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Over 6.7 million passengers handled in 2022, up 137% on 2021 and equal to 81.4% traffic for 2019, a record year for Toscana Aeroporti

PRESS RELEASE

Florence, January 13, 2023 In 2022, the Tuscan Airport System handled 6,722,846 passengers, up 137% compared to 2021. Despite the spread of the Omicron variant at year- start, the results reported in the subsequent months allowed the Tuscan Airport System to close 2022 reaching 81.4% of the volumes reported in 2019, which had been a record year for Toscana Aeroporti.

An even stronger recovery was recorded in terms of number of flights (68,893), which reached 87.3% of pre-pandemic levels.

In detail, in 2022 the number of passengers on national flights reached 87.9% of those reported in 2019, whereas international passengers which have always been prevalent in the Tuscan Airport System and have been more strongly penalized by travel restrictions reached 79.4% of the pre-pandemic volume.

The load factor of scheduled traffic also increased sharply (+11.7 percentage points) from 68.4% in 2021 to 80.1% in 2022, significantly nearing the 2019 figure (83.9%).

With 14,907 tons of carried goods in 2022, cargo traffic also performed well, with a +13.1% compared to 2019 volumes.

Pisa Galileo Galilei airport

In 2022, Pisa airport handled 4,493,847 passengers, with a 124.8% increase compared to 2021 and an 83.4% recovery on 2019 (pre-Covid). The increase compared to 2021 was confirmed by the uptrend in terms of total flights (+61.0%) and the 81.6% load factor of scheduled traffic (+11.6 pps). As a result of the easing of mobility restrictions in several foreign countries, international commercial passenger traffic grew more (+179% compared to 2021) than the national component (+59.4%), within a context where international traffic accounted for 68.2% of total traffic. The top five most popular destinations in 2022 were London, Catania, Palermo, Tirana and Paris.

With 14,767 tons of carried goods and mail, cargo traffic declined by 3.2% compared to 2021, but rose by 13.5% on 2019 (pre-Covid).

Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport

In 2022, Florence airport handled 2,228,999 passengers, up 166.0% on 2021 and recovering by 77.6% compared to 2019 traffic volumes. In this regard, it bears recalling that Florence airport had been closed in February and March 2021 for flight infrastructure maintenance works. The increase compared to 2021 was driven by the positive performance of total flights (+93.1%) and the 77.4% load factor of scheduled traffic (+12.4 pps). In 2022, international passenger traffic grew more (+175.8%) than the national component (+91.4%), accounting for 92.1% of total traffic. In fact, the top five most popular destinations among

London, Amsterdam, Munich and Barcelona.

