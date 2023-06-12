Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Shareholder Corporacion America Italia S.p.A.'s request to call the General Shareholders' Meeting received

PRESS RELEASE

Florence, June 12, 2023 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Toscana Aeroportior the Companyannounces that today it received a request from its shareholder, Corporacion America Italia

S.p.A. which to date holds 11,592,159 shares, equal to 62.283% of the share capital , to call the Ordinary Meeting pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code, with the following Agenda:

- distribution of an extraordinary dividend to the Shareholders to be drawn

from the Extraordinary Reservefor a total amount ofand, assuming

the absence of treasury shares, for a unit value of per each of the 18,611,966 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. shares outstanding. Ensuing and relevant resolutions

Toscana Board of Directors will be convened as soon as possible to immediately examine the request and pass the relevant resolutions.

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. is the management company of the Florence and Pisa airports. Founded on 1 June 2015 through the merger of AdF - Aeroporto di Firenze S.p.A. (managing company of the Florence A. Vespucci airport) and SAT - Società Aeroporto Toscano S.p.A. (managing company of the Pisa G. Galilei Airport), Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. stands out for the complementary nature of the two airports, each with its own specific features: Florence airport focuses on the development of business and leisure traffic through full-service carriers, linking the major European hubs; whereas Pisa airport focuses mainly on tourism traffic operated by low-cost carriers and on cargo flights, paying particular attention to intercontinental connections. The Tuscan Airport System is one of the most important in Italy and is a driver of local economic development

