  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-12 am EDT
12.90 EUR   +0.78%
01:15pToscana Aeroporti S P A : Shareholder Corporacion America Italia S.p.A.'s request to call the General Shareholders' Meeting received
PU
05/16Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Deposit of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Minutes held on April 27, 2023
PU
05/12Toscana Aeroporti S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2023
PU
Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Shareholder Corporacion America Italia S.p.A.'s request to call the General Shareholders' Meeting received

06/12/2023 | 01:15pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Florence, June 12, 2023 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Toscana Aeroportior the Companyannounces that today it received a request from its shareholder, Corporacion America Italia

S.p.A.

which to date holds

11,592,159 shares, equal to 62.283% of the

share

capital

, to call the Ordinary

Meeting pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian

Civil Code, with the following Agenda:

- distribution of an extraordinary dividend to the Shareholders to be drawn

from the Extraordinary Reservefor a total amount ofand, assuming

the absence of treasury shares, for a unit value of per each of the 18,611,966 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. shares outstanding. Ensuing and relevant resolutions

Toscana

Board of Directors will be convened as soon as possible to immediately

examine the

request and pass the relevant resolutions.

***

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. is the management company of the Florence and Pisa airports. Founded on 1 June 2015 through the merger of AdF - Aeroporto di Firenze S.p.A. (managing company of the Florence A. Vespucci airport) and SAT - Società Aeroporto Toscano S.p.A. (managing company of the Pisa G. Galilei Airport), Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. stands out for the complementary nature of the two airports, each with its own specific features: Florence airport focuses on the development of business and leisure traffic through full-service carriers, linking the major European hubs; whereas Pisa airport focuses mainly on tourism traffic operated by low-cost carriers and on cargo flights, paying particular attention to intercontinental connections. The Tuscan Airport System is one of the most important in Italy and is a driver of local economic development

***

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

1

Disclaimer

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 17:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
