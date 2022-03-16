Toscana Aeroporti S p A : The Board of Directors approves the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft Financial Statements of the Parent Company at December 31, 2021

PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 First signs of a recovery emerged in 2021, despite the persistence of the Covid-19 effects and the two-month closure of Florence airport for runway works. 2021 results

Passenger traffic of the Tuscan Airport System rose by 43% compared to 2020, albeit still below the 2019 levels (-65.7%). Consolidated operating revenues rose by 15% to million compared to million in 2020.

- Consolidated EBITDA returned to a positive million, compared to a negative thousand in 2020. Consolidated net result was negative for million, improving compared to a negative million in 2020. - Net Financial Debt was million compared to million at December 31, 2020 - Investments made in 2021 amounted to million, mainly due to the maintenance works on the runway at Florence airport and the upgrade of the BHSs at both airports. Air traffic recovery in the first months of 2022, with a gradual recovery compared to the same months of 2019: January (-59% vs. January 2019), February (-42%) and March (-33% 1 ). Florence, March 16, 2022 The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Toscana Aeroportithe Companyor TAan Italian company listed on the electronic share market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages Florence and Pisa airports met today to examine and approve the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft Financial Statements of the Parent Company at December 31, 2021. The efficiency-building process undertaken in 2021, combined with markedly improved external factors, such as the progress of the vaccination campaign and the gradual easing of restrictions, enabled us to achieve a positive EBITDA and significantly decrease the loss for the year - stated Toscana Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai. As we carefully monitor the developments of the conflict in Eastern Europe, positive signs are emerging that ith rapidly growing passenger traffic in the first two months of the year, allow us to look to the rest of 2022 with guarded optimism". 2021 passenger and cargo traffic results In 2021, 2,837,162 passengers were handled by the Tuscan Airport System, increasing by 43.0% compared to 2020 and declining by 65.7% on 2019. In an airport system characterized by a strong prevalence of incoming international tourism, the 2021 figure was achieved in a context in which the travel restrictions applied by the various countries 1 Passenger traffic data as of March 15, 2022. 1

to limit the effects of the pandemic had significant impacts on passenger traffic compared to 2019, the last pre-Covid year. 2021 was marked by the reduction to near zero of air traffic in the first five months of the year (-93.5% compared to the same period of 2019) due to the Covid-19 emergency and the closure of Florence airport in February and March 2021 for runway works. As of June, a gradual recovery was recorded (-74.7% compared to June 2019), which peaked in November (-34.6% compared to the same month of 2019), to then settle in the last month of the year (-42.9% compared to December 2019), due to the spread of the so-called Omicron variant. Growth was reported compared to 2020 both in terms of total flights (+31.2%) and load factor of scheduled traffic (+6.9 pp), the latter amounting to 68.4%. With 15,356 tons of carried goods and mail in 2021, cargo traffic rose by 14.0% compared to 2020 and by 16.5% compared to 2019. Pisa Galileo Galilei airport In 2021, Pisa airport handled 1,999,137 passengers, increasing by 52.0% compared to 2020 and declining by 62.9% on 2019. Although remaining far below the 2019 levels, this result was driven by the positive performance of total flights (+39.7%) and the 70% load factor of scheduled traffic (+4.9 pp). In 2021, the number of passengers rose, both in national (+62.2%) and international (+44.5%) scheduled flights, with the domestic market recovering its percentage weight (44.9%) against the international one (55.1%), in contrast with pre- pandemic trends. As regards cargo traffic, Pisa airport, with 15,248 tons of carried goods and mail, grew by performance and the all-cargo operations to New York. Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport In 2021, Florence airport handled 838,025 passengers, up 25.2% compared to 2020 and down 70.8% on 2019. Beside the consequences of the pandemic, the 2021 figure was also impacted by the closure of Florence airport in February and March 2021 due to the planned periodic maintenance of flight infrastructures. In detail, an increase on 2020 was reported in terms of total flights (+20.7%) and load factor of scheduled traffic, which stood at 65.0% (+9.4 pp). International scheduled passenger traffic grew in 2021 (+35.4%) compared to national flights (-26.7%), in a context where the international market accounts for 90% of total traffic. Consolidated operating results Total revenues In detail: Operating revenues in 2020. In detail:  million in 2020, as a result of the higher traffic handled in the year. Revenues Non-Aviation revenues were in line with the 2020 figure (- d positive 2

however, the persistent negative effects due to the pandemic continued to impact some sectors, specifically Advertising (--34.6%) and other subconcessions (--27.4%).  Network development expenses Other revenues, essentially related to the charge- Revenues from construction services, directly connected with the investments made, Other income for 2020, which had included the million contribution issued by the Region of Tuscany to partially compensate for the damages suffered by the single operator of Pisa and Florence airports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, this item included the income for the take-over value2 compensation fund3 for the damages caused by the Covid-19 health emergency. Total costs in 2020, attributable to the increase in operating costs due to the higher traffic handled and the increased costs for construction services associated with greater investments for the year. In detail: Operating costs 2020, with an increase lower than the rise of operating revenues of 3.5% compared to 2020. The change was chiefly attributable to the increase in service costs (+6.3%) and personnel costs (+4.5%), the first essentially due to higher expenses for maintenance services, the latter to the integration of the workforce of the new subsidiary, Toscana Aeroporti Costruzioni, the renewal of the national collective agreement and the reduced use of the Extraordinary Wages Guarantee Fund following the increase in traffic handled. Costs from construction services (+23.8%) compared to 2020, due to the same reasons as explained in the previous revenue item. In light of the above, EBITDA Pursuant to Article 703 of the Italian Navigation Code, take-over value income relates to the value that, at the natural expiry of the concession, the incoming concessionaire is required to pay the outgoing concessionaire according to regulatory analytical accounting rules. This income refers to the share of planned maintenance that for the purposes of regulatory analytical accounting represents activities that will not be fully depreciated at the expiry date of the concession. Considering the significant losses incurred by the airport sector, paragraph 715 of Article 1 of Law 178 of 30 December 2020 (hereinafter also fects on the entire airport sector of the Covid- providers. The subsidy recognized in the 2021 Financial Statements attributable to the Group in relation to the period March 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020, calculated according to applicable legislation and requested by application filed on January 27, 2022, amounted to 64 million of which was collected on March 8, 2022) and 3

Infrastructure costs, depreciation, amortization and provisions at December 31, 2021 er restoration provisions. EBIT went from a in 2021. Net finance costs were million) mainly due to higher banking interests paid on outstanding loans. PBT Following the downtrend of 2021 results, taxes for the year In light of the foregoing, the net result at December 31, 2021 was a net loss of million, improving compared to a net loss of million in 2020. Investments and financial results The overall investments for 2021 amounted to million, as a result of the upgrade of the BHS at both airports and the aforementioned works on the Florence runway. At December 31, 2021, Net Financial Debt was million compared to million at December 31, 2020. Cash outflows for 2021 were attributable to the cash flows used for investments made in the period and the management of repayment of outstanding loans. The Debt /Equity ratio at December 31, 2021 was 0.96. Adjusted net financial debt, i.e., net of deferred payment commitments for acquisitions and right-of-use financial liabilities, amounted to million in 2021 compared to million at December 31, 2020. Significant events occurred after December 31, 2021 Passenger traffic results in January/February/March 2022 Passenger traffic started to recover in February (-41.8% on 2019) compared to January (-58.4% on 2019). Overall, in the first two months of the year, 441,919 passengers were handled by Florence and Pisa airports, marking an increase of +688% on the same period of 2021, albeit below the 2019 pre-Covid levels (-50.4%). Signs of a recovery were also confirmed in the first 15 days of March by the passenger traffic trend (-33.4% compared to the same period of 2019). Main news on the operations of Florence airport Starting June 2022, Austrian Airlines will double its flights to Vienna, with 2 flights a day. Florence airport will also be served by the Volotea airline, which will operate the connection to Bordeaux. Main news on the operations of Pisa airport Ryanair announced that the summer season will be in line with the 2019 pre-Covid summer in terms of number of flights and destinations. After the halt due to the pandemic, several connections have resumed, namely easyJet service to Manchester, London Luton and Berlin Brandenburg, AirBaltic flights to Riga and AirLingus to Dublin. Two new airlines, Flyr and Edelweiss, will connect Pisa to Oslo and Zurich, respectively. 4