Toscana Aeroporti S p A : The Board of Directors approves the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft Financial Statements of the Parent Company at December 31, 2022

PRESS RELEASE The Board of Directors approves the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft Financial Statements of the Parent Company at December 31, 2022 6.7 million passengers handled by the Tuscan Airport System in 2022: +137% compared to 2021, equal to 81.4% of 2019 pre-Covid traffic  Consolidated operating revenues: million, up 118.6% million in 2021)  EBITDA was million, up by 230.6% compared to million in 2021, when the Parent Company had benefited of public grants amounting to million, as a partial compensation for the damages suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic  Net profit: million compared to a million net loss in 2021  Net Financial Debt: million, down million million at December 31, 2021) Ordinary General Meeting called on April 27, 2023 (first call) and, where needed, on April 28, 2023 (second call). Florence, March 15, 2023 The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Toscana Company an Italian company listed on Euronext Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages Florence and Pisa airports met today to examine and approve the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft Financial Statements of the Parent Company at December 31, 2022, as well as the Consolidated Disclosure of Non-financial Information pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016. Toscana Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai stated: for both Florence and Pisa airports confirmed the recovery of the airport sector, with a significant rally in traffic volumes, shrinking the gap with the 2019 pre-Covid levels. Moreover, the Company returned to profit after the difficult pandemic years.In spite of the uncertainties of the current geopolitical and macroeconomic context, we continue to look business plan, with a particular focus on environmental sustainability ESG matters." 2022 passenger traffic results In 2022, the Tuscan Airport System handled 6.7 million passengers overall. This result shows a +137.0% increase compared to 2021 and a recovery of 81.4% compared to 2019 (pre- Covid year), mainly attributable to the sharp improvement in international (+177.7%) and national traffic (+62.2%). As the Tuscan Airport System is characterized by a strong prevalence of incoming international tourism, the percentage growth difference between the two traffic components reflected the positive impact generated by the easing of passenger mobility restrictions in EU- and non-EU countries. Total flights rose sharply (+74.1%), as did the load factor of scheduled traffic (+11.7 percentage points), which went from 68.4% in 2021 to 80.1% in 2022, gradually closing the gap with the 2019 pre-Covid year (83.9%). 1

Consolidated operating results It should be noted that all financial indicators are calculated excluding Toscana Aeroporti Handling S.r.l. from both 2022 data and 2021 comparison data as it was classified among discontinued operations pursuant to IFRS 5 following the sale of 80% of its share capital, finalized on December 30, 2022 and disclosed in the press release published on the same date. Consolidated revenues grew by 86.3% overall, going from million to million. However, considering operating revenues alone (i.e., excluding both revenues from construction services, associated with the lower investments made, and other revenues), consolidated revenues amounted to million in 2022, increasing by 118.6% compared to million in 2021. In detail, following the marked traffic recovery compared to 2021, Aviation revenues rose by 117.5% and Non-Aviationrevenues by 112.4%. Revenues from construction services, directly connected with the investments made, declined by 35.7%. Other income decreased (-93.2% on 2021), mainly as a result of the fact that 2021 data had included the contribution million) from the compensation fund for the damages caused by Covid-19. Total costs grew by 35.0% in 2022 compared to 2021. In detail, operating costs rose by 52.7%, whereas costs for construction services declined by 40.9% due to the same reasons as illustrated for the corresponding revenue item. Analyzing in detail the main operating cost items, service costs grew by 76.7% compared to 2021 and personnel costs by 23.6%, chiefly as a result of the higher traffic handled in 2022. The aforementioned income statement performance led to a positive EBITDA of million compared to million for 2021. In 2022, EBIT returned to a positive figure at million compared to -million for 2021. PBT reported in 2021. Result from operating activities Net result from assets held for sale and discontinued operations at December 31, 2022 million due to the net result for the year of the discontinued operation In 2022, the Toscana Aeroporti net profit amounted to million, sharply improving compared to the million net loss reported in 2021. Investments and financial results The overall investments in 2022 amounted to million, essentially referring to the design of the new terminal, Florence Master Plan, the new IT system for managing car parks at Pisa airport, as well as to the new self-service bag drop systems at both airports. Net Financial Debt was million in 2022 compared to million at December 31, 2021. The positive cash flows generated by operating activities in 2022 made it possible to 2

reduce net financial debt, as well as to distribute dividend and make infrastructure investments at both airports. Debt/Equity ratio at December 31, 2022 was In 2022, adjusted net financial debt, i.e., net of deferred payment commitments for acquisitions and right-of-use financial liabilities, amounted to .9 million compared to million at December 31, 2021. Significant events occurred after December 31, 2022 Passenger traffic results in 2023 Passenger traffic rose in January (+121.4%) and February (+54.4%) compared to 2022. Moreover, it reached 92% and 89.9%, respectively, of the same 2019 pre-Covid months. Overall, in the first two months of the year, 810,519 passengers were handled by Florence and Pisa airports, marking an increase of +83.4% on the same period of 2022 and reaching 91.0% of the 2019 pre-Covid traffic levels. The first 14 days of March saw positive signs, with a 29% increase on 2022 and levels equal to 88.2% of the figure reported in the same 2019 pre-Covid period. Main news on the operations of Pisa airport Ryanair announced new connections in the summer season to Birmingham, Copenhagen and Kos. In addition, it will resume flights to Glasgow Prestwick. FlyDubai, a low-cost airline of the United Arab Emirates, with intercontinental connection with Dubai, increased its operations at Pisa airport passing from 3 to 4 flights a week. Aegean Airlines will resume its connection to Athens in the high season. Main news on the operations of Florence airport For the 2023 summer season, Volotea announced that it will connect Florence airport to 11 destinations, including Hamburg, Bilbao, Bordeaux, Lion, Marseille and Palermo. Connections of British Airways to London Heathrow, of Albawings to Tirana and of Vueling to Bilbao, Düsseldorf and Bari were resumed. Widerøe resumed its flights to Bergen and will operate a new connection to Oslo. Swiss plans to increase its operations to Zurich, and so will do ITA Airways towards Rome and SAS to Copenhagen. The latter will also offer a new connections to Oslo and Stockholm Arlanda. Air Serbia will make its debut at Florence airport, operating a connection to Belgrade twice a week as of the end of May 2023. Outlook I (+137%) compared to 2021, reaching 81.4% of 2019 pre-Covid traffic. Accordingly, after the negative results reported in 2020 and 2021, which had been severely impacted by the health emergency, in 2022 the Group returned to profit. Despite the uncertainties mainly linked to the international tensions arising from the still ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the persistence of inflationary pressures, the Company is confident that expected results will continue to improve steadily also thanks to the traffic increase at the two Tuscan airports reported in the first months of the year. FURTHER RESOLUTIONS Approval of the 2022 Consolidated Disclosure on Non-financial Information The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. also examined and approved the 2022 Consolidated Disclosure on Non-financial Information pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016. This document, prepared in compliance with the Global Reporting Initiative 3

guidelines (GRI Universal Standards), describes the business model, its strategies and polices and the measures undertaken by the Group to pursue its sustainable development. The document will be made available on the website within the term set forth by the law and will be submitted to the forthcoming Meeting. Remuneration Report, Corporate Governance Report During meeting, the Board of Directors approved the Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 TUF ) and the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure, prepared pursuant to Article 123-bis of TUF. The above-mentioned reports will be made available to the public within the terms provided for by laws and regulations. TA Sustainability Strategic Guidelines During today's meeting, the Board of Directors also approved the TA Sustainability Strategic Guidelines. This resolution is part of a path embarked on by the TA Group aimed at implementing a strategy which will gradually combine business and financial objectives with ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles, in order to create value for both shareholders and stakeholders. To define the sustainability strategic guidelines, Toscana Aeroporti identified several sustainability objectives relating to the 5 relevant topics for developing the business (Green Infrastructure, Operational Excellence, People & Innovation, Customer Experience and Community), on the basis of which specific objectives and individual initiatives were defined that will be monitored through specific indicators. All of these elements will be included in the first Sustainability Plan of Toscana Aeroporti to be prepared in 2023. Independence and self-assessment With regard to the Directors currently in office, on the basis of the information received from the said Directors and of the declarations that they rendered during the session in question, the Board of Directors has assessed and acknowledged that the independence requirements set out in Article 148, paragraph 3, of the Consolidated Law on Finance have been satisfied by Directors Claudio Bianchi, Nicoletta De Francesco, Giorgio De Lorenzi, Elisabetta Fabri, Gino Mannocci, Antonella Mansi, Cristina Martelli. Patrizia Pacini, Saverio Panerai and Mirko Romoli Fenu. In addition, the Board of Directors assessed that Director Stefano Bottai meets the independence requirements pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code. -assessment report, which confirms that all of its members meet the professionalism and independence requirements, and the self-assessment report on the functioning of the Board of Statutory Auditors, as required by the Rules of Conduct for Boards of Statutory Auditors of Listed Companies and in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code. GeneralMeeting In addition, the Board of Directors re Meeting of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. on April 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Florence airport (first call) and, where needed, on April 28, at the same place and time (second call), to approve the Financial Statements at December 31, 2022 and allocate profit for the year amounting 102,75 952,246, 4