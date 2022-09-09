Toscana Aeroporti S p A : The Board of Directors approves the Half-Year Financial Report at June 30, 2022

PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2022 Passenger traffic and financial results improved sharply on 2021, gradually recovering compared to the 2019 pre-Covid data. At the end of the first seven months of 2022, the number of passengers exceeded the total number of passengers recorded in full-year 2021 In the first half of 2022, the Tuscan Airport System handled 2.8 million passengers, with a sharp increase (+593%) compared to the same period of 2021 and a 25.9% decline compared to the 2019 pre-Covid levels.

pre-Covid levels. Consolidated results for the first half of 2022: - Operating revenues amounted to million, up +247.2% compared to million in H1 2021 - EBITDA was positive for million, compared to a negative million in H1 2021 - The net result for the period was negative for million, improving compared to a net loss of million at June 30, 2021 - Net Financial Debt amounted to million compared to million at December 31, 2021 and million at June 30, 2021. The Debt/Equity ratio was 1.15 Strong growth in passenger traffic continued in July (+103.9%) and August (+66.2%) compared to 2021. Florence, September 9, 2022 The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. an Italian company listed on Euronext Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages Florence and Pisa airports met today to examine and approve the Half-year Financial Report at June 30, 2022, confirming the preliminary consolidated results published on July 21, 2022. Toscana Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai In the first half of the year, the gradual easing of restrictions following the overall improvement of the health emergency allowed us to record an extraordinary rise in traffic volumes, at both Florence and Pisa airports. We are increasingly closing the gap with pre-pandemic traffic data and looking to the future with greater optimism and awareness, thoroughly monitoring the evolution of significant dynamism cannot but confirm our strategic vision in expanding both airports to provide the best experience to Passenger and cargo traffic results for H1 2022 At June 30, 2022, the Tuscan Airport System handled over 2.8 million passengers, with nearly a 600% increase compared to the same period of 2021 and a 25.9% decline compared to the same pre-Covid period of 2019. Thanks to the easing of restrictions on passenger mobility in the EU- and non-EU countries, in the first half of 2022 passenger traffic gradually closed the gap with the 2019 pre-Covid period. In detail, the gap gradually shrank in January (-58.4%), February (-41.8%), March (-31.7%), April (-21.9%), May (-14.8%) to then reach -10.3% in June. In addition, in an airport system characterized by a strong prevalence of incoming international tourism, this result was driven by a more robust growth in the international traffic (+956.6%) than in the national traffic (+255.6%). Total 1

flights rose sharply (+234.5%), as did the load factor of scheduled traffic, which stood at 76.9% (+17.9 percentage points compared to June 30, 2021). With 7,593 tons of carried goods and mail in the first six months of 2022, the Tuscan Airport cargo traffic grew by +6.5% compared to 2021 and by +16.9% on the 2019 pre- Covid period. Pisa Galileo Galilei airport In H1 2022, Pisa airport handled over 1.9 million passengers, with nearly a 550% increase compared to the same period of 2021 and a 22.4% decline compared to the same pre- Covid period of 2019. An uptrend was also reported in terms of total flights (+201%) and the load factor of scheduled traffic, which stood at 77.3% (+14.2pps). As a result of the easing of mobility restrictions in several foreign countries, international passenger traffic grew more (+1,073% compared to 2021) than the national component (+265.5%). Among top destinations, Italy ranked first (35.7% of total traffic), followed by the United Kingdom (16%) and Spain (10.7%). With 7,512 tons of carried goods and mail, cargo traffic increased compared to both the same period of 2021 (+6.4%) and of 2019 (+17.8%). Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport In the first half of the year, Florence airport handled over 900,000 passengers, up 706.8% compared to H1 2021 and down 32.4% on the same period of 2019. In this regard, it bears recalling that Florence airport was closed in February and March 2021 to maintain flight infrastructures. The sharp increase was driven by the positive performance of total flights (+288.2%) and the 75.9% load factor of scheduled traffic (+25.8pps). Growth was reported by both international (+825.3%) and national (+152.8%) passenger traffic, in a context where the international component accounts for 95% of total traffic. France (26.1% of total traffic), followed by the Netherlands (12%) and Spain (12%) were the most appreciated destinations for passengers. Consolidated operating results Total revenues million for the same period of 2021. In detail: Operating revenues June 30, 2021. In detail:

June 30, 2021. In detail: Aviation revenues stood at million in H1 2021, as a result of the higher traffic handled in the period. Specifically,

+397.4%), as did handling revenues .1 million; +305.4%). Non-Aviation revenues rose by 124.6 nearly all Non-Aviation activities, and in particular on Parking -a- +219.1%)activities.  illion 2

- Other revenuesThe change was essentially attributable to the planning and construction activities of the subsidiary Toscana Aeroporti Costruzioni S.r.l. (to which -back of Revenues from construction services , directly connected with the investments made H1 2021. Total costs 2021. In detail: Operating costs reporting a lower increase (+78.6%) than that of operating revenues. The change was chiefly attributable both to higher service costs (+91.8%), mainly due to the increase in traffic-related services, and to higher planning and construction costs of the subsidiary Toscana Aeroporti Costruzioni S.r.l., in addition to greater personnel costs (+56.1%), as a result of the increase in traffic handled in the period with the ensuing reduced use of the Extraordinary Wages Guarantee Fund.

reporting a lower increase (+78.6%) than that of operating revenues. The change was chiefly attributable both to higher service costs (+91.8%), mainly due to the increase in traffic-related services, and to higher planning and construction costs of the subsidiary Toscana Aeroporti Costruzioni S.r.l., in addition to greater personnel costs (+56.1%), as a result of the increase in traffic handled in the period with the ensuing reduced use of the Extraordinary Wages Guarantee Fund. Costs from construction services explained in the previous revenue item. As a consequence of the foregoing, EBITDA for the first half of the year was positive for driven by the passenger traffic increase reported in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year. Depreciation, amortization and provisions for the first six months of the year amounted to mainly due to higher restoration provisions. EBIT PBT reported in 2021. In light of the foregoing, the net result at June 30, 2022 was a net loss of million, sharply improving compared to a net loss of million for the same period of 2021. Investments and financial results The overall investments at June 30, 2022 amounted to million, essentially referring to the design of Florence new terminal the refurbishment of the networking infrastructure, and the new self-service bag drop system at both airports. Net Financial Debt was million in H1 2022, compared to million at December 31, 2021 and million at June 30, 2021. Cash outflows for the period were mainly attributable to the outstanding loan repayment, investments and dividend distribution. The Debt/Equity ratio was at June 30, 2022. Adjusted net financial debt, i.e., net of deferred payment commitments for acquisitions and right-of-use financial liabilities, 3

amounted to million at June 30, 2022 compared to million at December 31, 2021 and million at June 30, 2021. Significant events occurred in H1 2022 On May 31, 2022, Toscana Aeroporti Authority (ENAC) as final payment of the contribution for airport operators established in the 2021 Budget Law. Pursuant to the same law, on May 23, 2022 and June 28, 2022 the subsidiary Toscana Aeroporti Handling received the final payment for its contribution, Significant events occurred after June 30, 2022 Passenger traffic results in July and August 2022 In July and August, the Tuscan Airport System continued to report growing passenger traffic compared to 2021. In detail, July recorded 815,005 passengers handled, with a +103.9% increase compared to 2021 and an 8.6% decline compared to 2019, whereas 807,343 passengers were handled in August, with a +66.2% increase on 2021 and a -10.8% decrease compared to 2019. For the first seven months of 2022, Florence and Pisa airports handled 3.6 million passengers, far exceeding the 2.8 million passengers reported for full-year 2021. Main news on the operations of Pisa airport For the 2022 summer season, 21 airlines operated at Pisa airport, serving 77 destinations. Among the main destinations, noteworthy are the 54 destinations operated by Ryanair, the connections operated by easyJet with Berlin, Bristol, London (Gatwick and Luton), Manchester and Paris, by Norwegian and SAS with Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm, by Wizzair with Brindisi, Bucharest, Catania, Palermo and Tirana, by Volotea with Nantes and Olbia, by Transavia with Amsterdam, and by AirBaltic with Riga. In addition, the new airlines Flyr and Edelweiss connected Pisa to Oslo and Zurich, respectively. FlyDubai, a low- cost airline of the United Arab Emirates, with the intercontinental connection with Dubai Main news on the operations of Florence airport For the 2022 summer season, 19 airlines operated at Florence airport, serving 31 destinations, in particular were operated by Vueling (Amsterdam, Barcelona, Catania, Copenhagen, London, Madrid, Mykonos, Olbia, Palermo, Paris and Santorini), Munich and Frankfurt were operated by AirDolomiti, Paris Charles de Gaulle by Air France, Amsterdam by KLM, London by British Airways, Zurich by Swiss Airlines, and Vienna by Austrian Airlines. Moreover, the following airlines made their debut at Florence airport: ITA Airways with a flight twice a day to Rome, Aegean serving Athens, Binter serving Gran Canaria, including in the winter season, Volotea serving Bordeaux and Widerøe serving Bergen (Norway). Outlook As confirmed by the final H1 results and those for the first months of the third quarter, a recovery in traffic level is expected in 2022 compared to 2020 and 2021, though not yet comparable to the 2019 pre-Covid levels. Accordingly, operating and financial results will continue to be negatively impacted in 2022, albeit to a lower extent than in 2020 and 2021. In the first eight months of 2022, the Tuscan Airport System handled over 4.4 million passengers overall, up +243% compared to the same period of 2021, but still at -20.7% below the 2019 pre-pandemic levels. 4