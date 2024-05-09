PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT MARCH 31, 2024 Sharp improvement in profitability in the first quarter of 2024, driven by record passenger traffic numbers With 1.5 million passengers handled, the Tuscan Airport System hit a new traffic record in the first quarter of the year, with a growth rate (+13.9%) exceeding that of the Italian airport system (+12.4% 1 ).

of the year, with a (+13.9%) (+12.4% ). Total revenues : up +6.9% to €20.8 million, driven by both Aviation revenues (+14.5%) and Non-Aviation revenues (+17.4%).   EBITDA: sharply up +64.3% to €4.3 million, with EBITDA margin improving by +7.2 percentage points. Net result for the first quarter, traditionally impacted by traffic's strong seasonal nature: net loss reduced to €654 thousand, sharply improving compared to the €1.8 million net loss for the first quarter of 2023. Net financial debt : stable at €80.6 million compared to €79.6 million at December 31, 2023 and decreasing compared to €92.2 million at March 31, 2023. Florence, May 9, 2024 - The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. ("Toscana Aeroporti", the "Company") - an Italian company listed on Euronext Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages Florence and Pisa airports - met today to examine and approve the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2024. Toscana Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai stated: "Despite the traditional seasonality of the first quarter of the year, the Tuscan Airport System hit a new record high in passenger traffic, with an ensuing improvement in Toscana Aeroporti's economic indicators compared to 2023. We remain confident and determined to pursue our strategic vision, despite the complex and uncertain international context. We will continue to invest in the development of Pisa and Florence airports, with a special focus on sustainability as a key growth driver for the Toscana Aeroporti Group." Passenger and cargo traffic results at March 31, 2024 With approximately 1.5 million passengers handled overall in the first quarter of the year, the Tuscan Airport System hit a new traffic record, up +13.9% compared the same period of 2023. This result was driven by the increase in total flights (+9.4%) and in the load factor of scheduled traffic (+2.4 percentage points to 83.9%) in the first quarter of 2024. With 3,115 tons of goods and mail, cargo traffic decreased by 7.3% compared to the same period of 2023. Pisa Galileo Galilei airport At March 31, 2024, Pisa airport handled 855 thousand passengers, with a +4.3% increase compared to 2023. In the reporting period, the load factor of scheduled traffic reached 86.8%, increasing by +2.8 percentage points compared to 2023, whereas total flights declined by 0.8%. Italy was the No. 1 market for Pisa airport, accounting for 29.0% of total traffic, followed by Spain (13.1% of total traffic), the United Kingdom (12.8%) and Albania (11.8%). With 3,097 tons of carried goods and mail, cargo traffic decreased by 6.7% at March 31, 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. 1 Data source: Assaeroporti 1

Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport Florence airport hit a record in each individual month of the first quarter of the year, reaching a total of 625 thousand passengers handled, up +30.4% compared to the same period of 2023. National passenger traffic more than doubled by +116.3% and international passenger traffic rose by +21.7%, in a context where the international component accounted for 84.8% of total traffic. The increase in the first quarter was driven by the positive performance of total flights (+20.2%) and by the 80.2% load factor of scheduled traffic (+2.8 pps) compared to 77.4% in 2023. France was the most popular destination among Florence airport's passengers (23.0% of total traffic), followed by Spain (17.0%) and Italy (15.2%). Consolidated operating results It should first of all be highlighted that the Tuscan Airport System, which is marked by a strong summer seasonality, traditionally records negative profitability margins in the first quarter of the year. Total consolidated revenues reached €20.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, up +6.9% compared to €19.5 million for the same period of 2023. Operating revenues amounted to €18.6 million at March 31, 2024, up +16.1% compared to €16.1 million for the same period of 2023. In detail, the higher traffic handled in the first quarter of the year positively impacted both Aviation revenues, amounting to €13.4 million and increasing by +14.5% compared to €11.7 million in 2023, and Non-Aviationrevenues, which stood at €7.7 million, up +17.4% compared to €6.5 million at March 31, 2023. Other revenues totaled €1.1 million, decreasing by 55.0% compared to €2.5 million in 2023, due to a decline in the operations of the subsidiary Toscana Aeroporti Costruzioni S.r.l. Revenues from construction services, directly connected with the investments made, amounted to €1.1 million compared to €978 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, with a +13.8% increase. Total consolidated costs for the first quarter of the year were €16.6 million, down 2.7% compared to €17.1 million for the same period of 2023. In detail, costs for services declined by 13.2%, going from €9.5 million to €8.2 million at March 31, 2024, chiefly as a result of lower costs for construction services and utilities. The higher traffic handled in the period impacted the increase of both personnel costs, which rose by 10.1% going from €5.8 million to €6.4 million at March 31, 2024, and airport fees, which grew by 16.1% to €1.3 million compared to €1.1 million in 2023. As a consequence of the foregoing, EBITDA rose by +64.3% at March 31, 2024, going from €2.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 to €4.3 million at March 31, 2024. EBITDA margin grew to 20.5%, increasing by 7.2 percentage points compared to 2023. Depreciation, amortization and provisions in the first quarter of the year totaled €3.3 million overall, down 2.3% compared to the same period of 2023. EBIT improved going from a negative €817 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 to a positive €929 thousand at March 31, 2024. Net finance costs, which went from a negative €1.5 million to an equally negative €1.7 million, were impacted by higher banking interests accrued on outstanding loans. PBT was negative for €810 thousand, sharply improving compared to a negative €2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The Group's net result at March 31, 2024 was negative for €654 thousand, improving by €1.1 million compared to a net loss of €1.8 million for the same period of 2023. Investments and financial results The Group's overall investments at March 31, 2024 amounted to €1.3 million, essentially referring to Florence airport's terminal project. 2

Net financial debt at March 31, 2024 was €80.6 million, compared to €79.6 million at December 31, 2023 and down compared to €92.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Cash outflows for the period were mainly attributable to the outstanding loan repayment and to operating activities, partly offset by the sale of the stake in Firenze Parcheggi. The Debt/Equity ratio was 0.76 at March 31, 2024. Adjusted net financial debt, i.e., net of deferred payment commitments for acquisitions and right-of-use financial liabilities, amounted to €75.3 million compared to €74.3 million at December 31, 2023 and €85.8 million at March 31, 2023. Significant events occurred after March 31, 2024 Main news on the operations of Pisa airport Ryanair has inaugurated a seasonal connection to Oslo Torp, thus reaching a total of 57 destinations. EasyJet is adding Barcelona to its network, bringing the number of its destinations to 10. Moreover, the seasonal connections to Athens (Aegean Airlines), Riga (Air Baltic), Dublin (Air Lingus), Manchester, Leeds-Bradford and Birmingham (Jet2.com), Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm Arlanda (Norwegian Air Shuttle), Copenhagen and Oslo (SAS), and Nantes and Olbia (Volotea) have been resumed. Air Arabia Maroc has increased the number of its flights to Casablanca. Main news on the operations of Florence airport Vueling offers 8 destinations, including Palermo, Catania, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Madrid. British Airways has resumed the flight to Edinburgh and is launching a weekly connection to London Stansted. SAS is increasing its flights to Copenhagen and has introduced a new connection to Oslo. Eurowings will inaugurate a new route to Düsseldorf. The daily flights to Brussels (Brussels Airlines) and Bergen and Oslo Torp (Widerøe) will also be resumed. Outlook In the first quarter of 2024, the Tuscan Airport System handled approximately 2.3 million passengers overall, up +13.2% compared to the same period of 2023 and +6.0% compared to the 2019 pre-pandemic levels. A traffic level exceeding the 2019 pre-Covid volume is expected for 2024, with the ensuing full recovery of operations and margins, despite the context of international tensions triggered by the still ongoing Russia- Ukraine and Israel-Palestine conflicts, which could impact passenger mobility. In 2024, the Company will focus on continuing and finalizing all the activities related to the approval of Florence airport's Master Plan and those instrumental to its implementation, as well as on building Pisa airport's new arrivals terminal. * * * The consolidated financial statements at March 31, 2024 are attached hereto. The quarterly accounts at March 31, 2024 have not been audited. * * * The Director responsible for financial reporting, Marco Gialletti, declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records. * * * The consolidated Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2024 will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office, through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO and will also be published on the Company's website www.toscana-aeroporti.com, under "Investor Relations" section. * * * This press release uses certain "alternative performance measures" not specified in IFRS-EU accounting standards, the meaning and content of which are described below, in line with Recommendation CESR/05-178b published on November 3, 2005: Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA): defined as the difference between revenues (Aviation, Non-Aviation, Final difference in inventories, other revenues and income) and operating costs (raw materials, services, personnel, fees, sundry operating expenses). This is the margin earned before determining amortization/depreciation and write-downs, allocations to provisions for risks and charges and the bad debt reserve, financial operations and taxes. 3

This press release uses certain "alternative performance measures" not specified in IFRS-EU accounting standards, the meaning and content of which are described below, in line with Recommendation CESR/05-178b published on November 3, 2005: Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA): defined as the difference between revenues (Aviation, Non-Aviation, Final difference in inventories, other revenues and income) and operating costs (raw materials, services, personnel, fees, sundry operating expenses). This is the margin earned before determining amortization/depreciation and write-downs, allocations to provisions for risks and charges and the bad debt reserve, financial operations and taxes. Operating Profit (EBIT): defined as the difference between the Gross Operating Profit and the value of amortization/depreciation, provisions for risks and liabilities, and the bad debt reserve. This is the margin earned before financial operations and taxes. Net Financial Debt: defined as the algebraic sum of cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current financial receivables and payables.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP - CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT € thousand at 31.03.2024 at 31.03.2023 REVENUES Operating revenues 18,606 16,019 Other revenues 1,120 2,489 Revenues from construction services 1,114 978 TOTAL REVENUES (A) 20,839 19,486 OTHER INCOME (B) 38 191 COSTS Consumables 230 267 Personnel costs 6,417 5,827 Service costs 8,231 9,481 Sundry operating expenses 421 373 Airport leases 1,313 1,131 TOTAL COSTS (C) 16,612 17,080 GROSS OPERATING MARGIN (A+B-C) 4,266 2,597 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 2,498 2,489 Provision for risks and repairs 810 842 Net reversals (write-downs) of trade and other receivables 28 83 OPERATING RESULT 929 (817) NET FINANCE COSTS Finance income 3 4 Finance expense (1,742) (1,467) Gains (losses) from investments 0 0 TOTAL NET FINANCE COSTS (1,739) (1,463) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (810) (2,280) Taxes for the period 70 495 RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (740) (1,784) Result from discontinued operations 0 0 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (740) (1,784) Minority interests 86 31 GROUP'S NET PROFIT/(LOSS) (654) (1,753) Profit (Loss) per share (€) attributable to the shareholders of the Parents Company (0,035) (0,094) 5

TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME € thousand at 31.03.2024 at 31.03.2023 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (A) (740) (1,784) Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will subsequently be reclassified through profit or loss: - Income/(loss) arising from the determination of the Termination Benefit after tax 70 (49) - Income/(loss) arising from the determination of the Termination Benefit after (70) (49) tax (B) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (670) (1,833) (A) + (B) Minority interests 83 34 GROUP'S COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (587) (1,799) 6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (€ thousand) ASSETS at 31.03.2024 at 31.12.2023 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible Assets 196,377 196,956 Property, plant and equipment 23,398 23,839 Rights of use 3,535 3,633 Equity investments in other companies 140 3,340 Equity investments in Associate Companies 572 572 Other Financial Assets 5,518 5,518 Receivables from others, due beyond the year 628 805 Deferred tax assets 7,789 7,480 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 237,957 242,144 CURRENT ASSETS Contract assets 901 1,347 Trade receivables 20,053 22,430 Tax assets for current taxes 25 25 Other tax receivables 1,844 1,909 Receivables from others, due within the year 6,281 9,471 Other current financial assets 395 393 Cash and cash equivalents 18,458 26,143 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 47,956 61,716 TOTAL ASSETS 285,912 303,860 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES at 31.03.2024 at 31.12.2023 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 30,710 30,710 Capital reserves 61,843 61,843 IAS adjustments reserve (3,229) (3,229) Profit/(Loss) carried forward 15,917 3,219 Group's profit (loss) for the period (654) 12,631 TOTAL GROUP'S EQUITY 104,587 105,174 Minority Interest 1,243 1,326 TOTAL EQUITY 105,831 106,500 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions for liabilities and contingencies 1,802 1,800 Provisions for repairs and replacements 19,689 19,334 Employee benefits funds 2,126 2,193 Financial liabilities beyond the year 37,238 43,525 Financial liabilities for rights of use beyond the year 3,189 3,266 Other payables due beyond the year 1,223 1,226 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 65,267 71,343 CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities due beyond the year 55,953 57,333 Financial liabilities for rights of use within the year 555 571 Tax payables 2,804 2,544 Other tax payables 6,736 8,813 Payables to suppliers 26,977 35,595 Payables to social security institutions 1,303 1,563 Other payables due within the year 11,037 11,025 Provision for liabilities and contingencies (current portion) 2,999 3,434 Provisions for repair and replacement (current portion) 5,451 5,139 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 114,814 126,016 TOTAL LIABILITIES 180,082 197,360 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 285,912 303,860 7