Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Florence Airport's runway reopened. Arrival of the new airline Ego Airways at Florence.

ARRIVAL OF THE NEW AIRLINE EGO AIRWAYS AT FLORENCE

Florence, April 2, 2021 The Ego Airways Embraer 190 from Catania which landed at 8:20 a.m. important work to restore its pavement and the adjacent strips, including horizontal signage and lighting systems, in accordance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification standards.

The works involved the. All the lights and luminous signage have been replaced, introducing new latest-generation LED signs, which perform better in environmental terms, have greater durability and require less maintenance than the previous halogen lights. The electrical system has also been improved, through the replacement of a number of power lines, connectors and all the isolation transformers, so as to make the entire system more modern and advanced.

Work has also started on the process to install a continuous single light control and monitoring system which, by the end of the summer, will be able to provide the control tower with immediate information of any malfunction and allow maintenance and replacement work to be carried out promptly a technology adopted by only a few airports in Italy.

Stabilization measures have also been carried out on the ground areas adjacent to the runway (strips) with the aim of improving the geo-technical and geo-mechanical characteristics of the soil, as required by EASA. Finally, the existing drainage system for the same strip areas has been optimized and improved by replacing the drainage systems and pipes. This will increase the efficiency of the systems that collect and convey percolating rainwater and are generally subject to a progressive decrease in hydraulic efficiency, due to the action of time.

The works, totaling about, were carried out and conducted, on a continuous 7- day cycle,by Toscana Aeroporti Costruzioni, recently established when Toscana Aeroporti took a majority stake in the former company Cemes Aeroporti. Works Management was guided by Toscana Aeroporti Engineering, another company in the Toscana Aeroporti Group. The technical-administrative inspection and high-level supervision of the works was the responsibility of ENAC, which ensured that the works were executed correctly.

The runway when the Catania flight landed with the traditional water salute to Ego Airways, a new airline that from today will operate throughout the season from the Florence airport with national and international flights.

Moreover, as from today, the main airlines operating at the Florence airport have reactivated the routes already operating before the airport closed. In detail, the following connections will be resumed in April: Amsterdam (KLM), Barcelona (Vueling), Bucharest (Blue Air), Catania (Air Dolomiti, Ego Airways and Vueling), Frankfurt (Air Dolomiti), Luxembourg (Luxair), Madrid (Iberia), Marina di Campo (Silver Air), Munich (Air Dolomiti), Palermo (Air Dolomiti and Vueling), Paris Charles de Gaulle (Air France), Vienna (Austrian Airlines), and Zurich (Swiss International Airlines).

