TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Florence Airport's runway reopened. Arrival of the new airline Ego Airways at Florence.

04/02/2021 | 05:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ARRIVAL OF THE NEW AIRLINE EGO AIRWAYS AT FLORENCE

Florence, April 2, 2021 The Ego Airways Embraer 190 from Catania which landed at 8:20 a.m. important work to restore its pavement and the adjacent strips, including horizontal signage and lighting systems, in accordance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification standards.

The works involved the. All the lights and luminous signage have been replaced, introducing new latest-generation LED signs, which perform better in environmental terms, have greater durability and require less maintenance than the previous halogen lights. The electrical system has also been improved, through the replacement of a number of power lines, connectors and all the isolation transformers, so as to make the entire system more modern and advanced.

Work has also started on the process to install a continuous single light control and monitoring system which, by the end of the summer, will be able to provide the control tower with immediate information of any malfunction and allow maintenance and replacement work to be carried out promptly a technology adopted by only a few airports in Italy.

Stabilization measures have also been carried out on the ground areas adjacent to the runway (strips) with the aim of improving the geo-technical and geo-mechanical characteristics of the soil, as required by EASA. Finally, the existing drainage system for the same strip areas has been optimized and improved by replacing the drainage systems and pipes. This will increase the efficiency of the systems that collect and convey percolating rainwater and are generally subject to a progressive decrease in hydraulic efficiency, due to the action of time.

The works, totaling about, were carried out and conducted, on a continuous 7- day cycle,by Toscana Aeroporti Costruzioni, recently established when Toscana Aeroporti took a majority stake in the former company Cemes Aeroporti. Works Management was guided by Toscana Aeroporti Engineering, another company in the Toscana Aeroporti Group. The technical-administrative inspection and high-level supervision of the works was the responsibility of ENAC, which ensured that the works were executed correctly.

The runway when the Catania flight landed with the traditional water salute to Ego Airways, a new airline that from today will operate throughout the season from the Florence airport with national and international flights.

Moreover, as from today, the main airlines operating at the Florence airport have reactivated the routes already operating before the airport closed. In detail, the following connections will be resumed in April: Amsterdam (KLM), Barcelona (Vueling), Bucharest (Blue Air), Catania (Air Dolomiti, Ego Airways and Vueling), Frankfurt (Air Dolomiti), Luxembourg (Luxair), Madrid (Iberia), Marina di Campo (Silver Air), Munich (Air Dolomiti), Palermo (Air Dolomiti and Vueling), Paris Charles de Gaulle (Air France), Vienna (Austrian Airlines), and Zurich (Swiss International Airlines).

1

The measures for managing the Covid-19 risk have been reactivated and implemented at the Pisa airport, consist

-

body temperature, passing through sanitizing arches and the possibility of carrying out on

the spot serological tests (at a cost of and to assess any exposure to the virus.

We are particularly pleased that we were able to complete major maintenance works on the runway, concentrating them in a period of almost zero air traffic levels due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.The works completed today which have involved more

employment situation at a time of serious economic crisis mean that we will not have to plan for airport closures in the next few years and will be in an excellent position to be ready for the hoped-for resumption of traffic in spring-summer this year. Finally, it is with great pleasure that we welcome the new airline Ego Airways, which allows us to look to commented Toscana

Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai.

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Gabriele Paoli

Federico Barraco

Investor Relations

Communications

gabriele.paoli@toscana-aeroporti.com

Ph. +39 055 3061655

federico.barraco@toscana-aeroporti.com

Barabino & Partners

Giovanni Vantaggi

Ph. +39 02/72.02.35.35

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

Mobile +39 328/83.17.379

2

Disclaimer

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 58,8 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net income 2020 -11,8 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net Debt 2020 61,1 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 257 M 302 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,41x
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,40 €
Last Close Price 13,80 €
Spread / Highest target 4,35%
Spread / Average Target 4,35%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Naldi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Forte Head-Administration & Financial Planning
Marco Carrai Chairman
Edoardo Marroni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario de Pascale Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.0.73%302
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-2.95%24 349
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-22.94%17 027
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-5.30%12 714
GROUPE ADP-2.21%11 834
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED0.92%8 067
