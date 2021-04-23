Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Proposal for remuneration of members of the Board of Directors filed

04/23/2021 | 09:40am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PROPOSAL FOR REMUNERATION OF MEMBERS

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FILED

Florence, April 23, 2021 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. announces that the proposal for remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, submitted by the shareholder Corporacion America Italia S.p.A. and placed on the agenda of called on May 18, 2021 (first call) and, where needed, on May 19, 2021 (second call), has been

registered offices and through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO (www.1info.it), and has been published on the

corporate website at www.toscana-aeroporti.com, un

Investor Relations/Corporate

Governance/Shareholders Meetings

.

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

1

Disclaimer

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 13:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 58,8 M 70,9 M 70,9 M
Net income 2020 -11,8 M -14,2 M -14,2 M
Net Debt 2020 61,1 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 255 M 306 M 307 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,38x
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,30 €
Last Close Price 13,70 €
Spread / Highest target -2,92%
Spread / Average Target -2,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Naldi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Forte Head-Administration & Financial Planning
Marco Carrai Chairman
Edoardo Marroni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario de Pascale Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.0.00%306
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-3.87%24 637
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-25.52%16 732
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-4.52%12 757
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS-3.53%12 167
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-1.06%7 918
