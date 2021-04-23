Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Proposal for remuneration of members of the Board of Directors filed

PRESS RELEASE

PROPOSAL FOR REMUNERATION OF MEMBERS

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FILED

Florence, April 23, 2021 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. announces that the proposal for remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, submitted by the shareholder Corporacion America Italia S.p.A. and placed on the agenda of called on May 18, 2021 (first call) and, where needed, on May 19, 2021 (second call), has been

registered offices and through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO (www.1info.it), and has been published on the

corporate website at www.toscana-aeroporti.com, un Investor Relations/Corporate Governance/Shareholders Meetings .

