Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Request to supplement the agenda of Shareholders' Meeting

03/29/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Florence, March 29, 2021Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. ( Toscana AeroportiCompanyno. 11.592.159 shares equal to a total of 62.283

to art. 126-bis

), has requested that the Board ofDirectors of the Company include additional draft on the agenda of the Ordinary 29, 2021, at 11.00 a.m. and if necessary, in second call on April 30, 2021 at the same time, at Florence Airport, Via del Termine, no. 11, Nuovo Terminal, third floor50127, Florence, the following point of the extraordinary part:

-

Amendment to the Articles of Association; relevant and ensuing resolutions.

The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti will examine the request for integration and take care of making the illustrative report drawn up by Corporacion America Italia S.p.A. together with the evaluations of the Board of Directors available to the public as per the methods provided for in article 125-ter, subsection 1 of the TUF.

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

1

Disclaimer

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 13:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
09:38aTOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : Request to supplement the agenda of Shareholders' Mee..
PU
03/1829-30 APRIL 2021 ORDINARY SHAREHOLDE : Filing of documentation
PU
03/11TOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : Board of Directors approves the consolidated financia..
PU
03/04TOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : European Commission's approval of a 10 million grant..
PU
01/26TOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : announces the acquisition of Cemes Aeroporti S.r.l.. ..
PU
01/13TOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : partecipates at the ISMO 2021 (Italian Stock Market O..
PU
01/09TOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : Extraordinary maintenance work on the Florence airpor..
PU
2020TOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Financial..
PU
2020TOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at September 30,..
PU
2020TOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : 85 million SACE-guaranteed financing disbursed to To..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 58,8 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net income 2020 -11,8 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net Debt 2020 61,1 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 266 M 314 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,40 €
Last Close Price 14,30 €
Spread / Highest target 0,70%
Spread / Average Target 0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Naldi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Forte Head-Administration & Financial Planning
Marco Carrai Chairman
Edoardo Marroni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario de Pascale Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.4.38%299
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-5.20%26 098
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-22.35%18 002
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-7.02%13 228
GROUPE ADP-5.28%12 976
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-3.83%8 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ