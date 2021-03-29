Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Request to supplement the agenda of Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

Florence, March 29, 2021Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. ( Toscana AeroportiCompanyno. 11.592.159 shares equal to a total of 62.283

), has requested that the Board ofDirectors of the Company include additional draft on the agenda of the Ordinary 29, 2021, at 11.00 a.m. and if necessary, in second call on April 30, 2021 at the same time, at Florence Airport, Via del Termine, no. 11, Nuovo Terminal, third floor50127, Florence, the following point of the extraordinary part:

Amendment to the Articles of Association; relevant and ensuing resolutions.

The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti will examine the request for integration and take care of making the illustrative report drawn up by Corporacion America Italia S.p.A. together with the evaluations of the Board of Directors available to the public as per the methods provided for in article 125-ter, subsection 1 of the TUF.

