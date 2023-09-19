(Alliance News) -Toscana Aeroporti Spa on Tuesday reported that in the first half of the year profit amounted to EUR1.6 million from a loss of EUR3.4 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, consolidated operating revenues amounted to EUR42.0 million, an improvement of 31 percent from EUR32.0 million in 2022.

Ebitda stood at EUR12.8 million up triple digits from EUR5.1 million in the first half of 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR88.4 million from EUR85.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Passengers carried in the first half of the year totaled 3.6 million.

On Tuesday, Toscana Aeroporti closed in the green by 2.5 percent at EUR12.50 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.