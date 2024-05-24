May 24, 2024 at 01:18 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Toscana Aeroporti Spa announced Thursday evening that it has signed a loan agreement, partly backed by a guarantee granted by SACE S.p.A., for a total maximum amount of EUR181.3 million with a pool of leading financial institutions consisting of Intesa Sanpaolo,

UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, BNL BNP Paribas and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

"The loan is mainly aimed at refinancing the Company's current indebtedness, supporting the investment plan for the Pisa airport and covering working capital needs to support the ordinary course of the Company's activities," the released note said.

Toscana Aeroporti closed Thursday's session in the red by 1.7 percent at EUR11.90 per share.

