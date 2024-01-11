(Alliance News) - Toscana Aeroporti Spa reported Thursday that nearly 8.2 million passengers passed through the Tuscan Airport System in 2023, up about 22 percent over 2022 and recovering 99 percent over pre-covid traffic levels in 2019, a record year for Toscana Aeroporti.

The months of July, August, September and October saw respective historical records for monthly traffic. "With 947,497 passengers, July 2023 is the best month ever in the history of the Tuscan Airport System," the note further reads.

Toscana Aeroporti closed Thursday in the green by 3.5 percent at EUR12.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

