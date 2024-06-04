(Alliance News) - Toscana Aeroporti Spa on Tuesday reported that the Tuscan airport system had a record May, surpassing the 800,000-passenger mark for the first time and reaching a total of 890,000 passengers served by the Florence and Pisa airports in total, up 16 percent compared to the same month in 2023.

This result is due to both the increase in the number of commercial flights with nearly 14 percent and the load factor, or aircraft fill rate, which stands at nearly 85 percent, increasing by 0.7 percent from the previous survey.

In the first five months of 2024, the Tuscan Airport System surpassed 3 million passengers for the first time with 3.2 million, an increase of nearly 14 percent over the same period in 2023.

Toscana Aeroporti closed flat at EUR11.85 per share.

