(Alliance News) - Toscana Aeroporti Spa reported Thursday that it made a net profit of EUR10.8 million in the first nine months of the year, up sharply from EUR323,000 in the same period in 2022.

The company also points out in a note that it carried 6.4 million passengers in the nine months, up more than 23 percent from 2022 and in line with the pre-Covid year 2019. In the third quarter, however, it posted a record 2.8 million passengers, up 17 percent from the same period in 2022 and up 4.0 percent from 2019.

For the first nine months of the year, consolidated operating revenues amounted to EUR78.2 million from EUR57.1 million in 2022, up 37 percent.

Ebitda as of September 30 was up triple digits to EUR31.7 million from EUR13.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Ebit amounted to EUR21.8 million in the first nine months of 2023 with an increase from EUR3.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Net debt of EUR87.3 million as of September 30 compares with EUR85.7 million as of December 31, 2022 and EUR95.6 million as of September 30, 2022.

In the third quarter, consolidated operating revenues were EUR36.3 million up 45 percent from EUR25.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Ebitda amounted to EUR18.9 million from EUR8.3 million in 2022. Net income of EUR9.3 million is up triple digits from EUR3.7 million in Q3 2022.

Toscana Aeroporti closed flat at EUR11.00 per share.

