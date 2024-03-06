(Alliance News) - Toscana Aeroporti Spa reported Wednesday that it recorded the best February in its history, with 443,000 passengers passing through during the month, a 15 percent increase over the same month in 2023.

This result was achieved thanks to growth in both total flight movements - up 8.4 percent over February 2023 - and load factor, or the ratio of passengers carried to seats offered, which increased by about 3 percentage points over the previous year, from 81.1 percent to 84.0 percent.

In the first two months of 2024, the Tuscan Airport System exceeded 903,000 total passengers, up 12 percent from the same period in 2023.

Florence's Amerigo Vespucci Airport recorded a new record month, with over 192,000 passengers, marking the best February ever, with 32% growth over 2023. Turning to Pisa's Galileo Galilei Airport, more than 250,000 passengers passed through in February, registering a 4.1 percent increase over the same month in 2023, a sharp recovery from the previous month of January, when a 4.1 percent decrease was recorded.

Toscana Aeroporti's stock closed Wednesday unchanged at EUR11.70 per share.

